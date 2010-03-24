Ask Sam | 03.26.10

The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Chicago Bulls. All opinions expressed by Sam Smith are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Chicago Bulls or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, partners, or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Bulls and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.

Posted by Sam Smith | asksam@bulls.com | 03.26.10 | 9:35 a.m. CT

It's very interesting to see Salmons playing like he was last year with the Bulls after the trade for the Milwaukee Bucks. Now I understand the reasoning for moving Salmons with the option year and with the strong possibility of him taking that option with his production (or lack thereof) with the Bulls. Now that he is back playing his natural position of SF with the Bucks...his game seems to be back. Did the Bulls make the wrong move by pushing John Salmons into that SG spot? Would it maybe have been the better move to see if Luol could have played that SG position since he primarily is a spot up shooter and a somewhat of a slasher?

Dennis L. Bonner

Do you think Derrick Rose will go down as the second greatest Bulls player ever and surpass Scottie Pippen or is that reaching out too much?

Larry Barron

I was having this debate with someone who was ranting about all the major mistakes the Bulls made since Jordan left, and I started thinking about it. How many major ones did they actually make? Not looking in hindsight, but in the moment. Maybe the Bulls could have gotten more for Scottie Pippen in 1999, but with the lockout looming that trade may have been the best option available (it's been over a decade and it's hard to remember). When they had cap room in 2000, they could have gotten Hill and McGrady, and then been locked into seven years of injury prone players and first round playoff exits. You could argue Brad Miller (who the Bulls got that year) has been more consistent than either of them. They had six draft picks in perhaps the worst draft in recent history in 2000. Had they had the 4, 7, 26, picks etc in 2003, it might have been a whole different story. They traded Brand for Chandler. Well, how often has Elton been in the playoffs? Was he going to be a championship piece? He hasn't been thus far. The Bulls traded away Artest. Well, Artest didn't have the control over himself then he seems to have now. The Bulls didn't make Jay Williams crash his motorcycle — that was all him. They made some very astute moves that seem to get overlooked. Nocioni was undrafted in two rounds, but the Bulls found him and got a very productive player. They traded Jalen Rose for Antonio Davis/Jerome Williams. Rose may have had the most talent of those three, but the other two were the players the Bulls needed to take that next step forward. Eddy Curry, who can barely get on the floor now, was traded for Tyrus Thomas/Joakim Noah, plus other players/cap relief, so for a couple years the Bulls were in the playoffs AND adding lottery picks. Ben Wallace was a mistake in hindsight, but look at it on paper--the Bulls take the heart and soul of their biggest division rival and strengthen themselves. It would be a double whammy. Eddie Robinson was a mistake. Some say giving Hinrich his big contract was a mistake, but last year and this one have both shown how much better the Bulls play when he's on the floor. Some would say trading Aldridge for Thomas was a mistake, but Paxson had played it safe in pretty much every draft. This was his opportunity to take a chance. And as great as Aldridge is, the Blazers took their time extending his contract. And from what I've read, Kobe coming to the Bulls was never gonna happen. Gasol and Garnett both proved what they can do as the lone superstar on a team--first round playoff exits. Would Garnett with what was left of the Bulls after trading for him be better than what he had in Minnesota, or did he need Pierce/Allen with him to shine? Did Pau need Kobe/Odom to shine? Who did the Bulls have like that? Clearly the Bulls have had some issues &mdah; some circumstantial, some self-inflicted, but I think the Bulls two biggest mistakes are focusing too much on young players without adding solid veterans to support them, and relying on rookie/unproven coaches instead of a proven teacher.

Carl Feldman

I was wondering why coaches let time expire at the end of each quarter. If the opponent scores with 3-5 seconds left, every NBA team will inbound the ball and throw up a half court prayer. If I were a coach, I would teach that every possession in every game counts. If there is 5 seconds left in a quarter, I would call a time out, draw up a play, advance the ball, and use the time remaining to get the best shot. Two points at the end of the first quarter are worth as much as two points at the end of the game. Why don't coaches use their timeouts at the end of the quarters?Could that attitude add too much pressure on the players? Is it that coaches don't want to reveal their out-of-bounds plays? Or is it my worst fear, the first three quarters in an NBA game don't matter as long as teams are close and the game is decided by the quality of closers?

Mark Darnell

You made a point about Bosh that I was making to my dad earlier today: The guy doesn't seem to win. So, is he a difference-maker? I suspect he's just not a winner. Question two. If you have the eighteen million, do you (a) sign Bosh; (b) sign Johnson; or (c) sign some combination of other good players, i.e. Rudy Gay and David Lee or Manu and David Lee or...

Andrew Harnett

A friend of mine and I have been arguing over what to define Rose as. Is he a pure point guard to the Isiah Thomas or John Stockton level? He loves reading Charlie Rosen over at Fox Sports who said that he feels Rose is not a pure point guard, but more of a combo guard who can play off the ball. My friend has even tried to convince me that getting another point guard and moving Derrick permanently to the two would be a good idea. I know that some people have hinted at this (including you), but lets be real-- having someone take the ball out of his hands sounds like a bad idea to me. I do concede that he is not an elite passer (yet) to the Nash or Kidd degree, but he is still a good passer who looks for his teammates first. My friend argues that Rose is best when he is driving and scoring for himself.The conclusion I have since come to, which brings me back to that quote of yours, is that Rose is a basketball player. Is it out of the realm of possibility that he someday averages a Lebron-like stat line of 25 points 9 assists and 6.5 rebounds?

Kris Konrath

Do you think the NBA would consider the following. Give the kids a choice, one year in the Developmental league, or two years of college. That would let the kids that are interested in college choose education and the one's that just want to go pro, go the the D leauge. It would also help attendance in the D leauge. Some of these kids have no interest in a college education, They could do an NBA training program instead. Morally, the one and done, doesn't do much for the college "Student athlete" concept.

Steve Bielak

I've been watching Evan Turner in the NCAA Tournament and I really believe that he's the right kind of guy for the Bulls to go after in terms of his ability, work ethic, and temperament. I see in becoming a Scottie Pippen or Brandon Roy type player in this league. Having said that, if the Bulls don't get a top ten pick, what is the possibility that they can trade a player (Deng/Hinrich) or next year's 1st round pick to get Evan Turner?

Preston Peten

What do you think is Vinnie's reasons for not playing Acie Law much, if at all, in the last few games. I know Acie's defense is suspect at best; however, playing Pargo over this kid, to me, makes no sense. Pargo's defense is just as bad and he has had 69 games and practices to show something and he has not. Who's to believe, at this point, he will suddenly turn it around? So, Pargo will not be here next year, so why not try to see what you have in a former lottery pick that might be able to help next year?

Eric Harrell

In your latest mailbag you wrote:"I think they'd most like to deal Hinrich for more cap space around draft time."I know he's going to be a reserve next year, but he is worth the price. Our owners have always been cheap and made a lot of money during Jordan's era, and the fans stayed loyal and fill up the united center ever since. It's been 12 years and you've been saved and blessed by D-Rose, now give something back to your fans!Hinrich is a huge bulls fan, I recall that unique story of him writing an essay at school - What will you be in 10 years, and he wrote "Starting PG for the Chicago Bulls". This guy is dedicated to this team, he will always bring 100% percent, he's great defender and one of our only 3 pt threats on the floor. If we get Wade and play with Rose Wade and Deng our only 3's will come from Miller... I don't care that he is overpayed, he is the man that we must keep if we want to be a contender next year and the years to follow that year (All the championship teams have a great 6th man).

Ori Anshel

It seems to me that Kirk Hinrich does not get many free throw opportunities. Why it that? He is actually pretty good at the line.

Colin Baenziger

Well a losing streak can even teach you something.The something I learned is Rose, Noah,James Johnson are keepers. Rose is skilled, Noah is 7ft rebounder who can run the floor (hard to find) and J.J has offensive skill set that is valued ,he can handle the ball,hard to stop in the post,run a break and finish. Kirk can go. He shoots 40% and is no serious threat to attack the basket.That translates into a decent bench player but not a 5yr 48mil player.Deng cannot live up to the amount of salary that he commands as a 3rd option who does well in 1st half but has tendency to fade when game is tight and defenses tightens up.Taj would make for a steady player if you have other legit scoring options and you don't have to break the bank for him. I most of all learned that you don't overpay for mid level talent like Kirk then try to justify it by using energy as a buzz word to have him on the floor for forty minutes a game. The right mix and so called 'good' lunch pail players (Stacey) succeed at a higher level more often than not. Taj,Miller,Kirk, and Deng are a 'good' group of 'guys' but in a game that counts the tattoed,skilled Melo, J.R,Nene,K-Mart will crush em every rip.

Stuart Mclendon

Am I the only one who thinks Kirk should have started a trend on friday. When he saw Lebron closing in on the block, could he have jumped and turned to throw the ball off Lebron? Perhaps built some momentum by shutting down his chase down. I think that would have excited the crowd instead of pumping up the great prince and unleashing his takeover.

Daniel Wood

I was wondering w/ MJ owning the Bobcats if his name will recruit the big free agents? Especially Wade since he's w/ the Jordan brand now. I have no idea what Charlotte's financial situation is, if they can even lure a big name.

Richard Light

I would no longer be able to cheer for the Bulls if Lebron James was coming to Chicago as a Bull. As a lifetime Bulls fan, I could not stand to watch his antics every night nor would I be able to watch Kobe's if he were to have come to Chicago. The city of Chicago and the Bulls (specifically Derrick Rose) should not have to deal with his ego on a nightly basis. It is clear he is a team player and makes everyone around him better but it is obvious he wants the spotlight, not to mention the control of an entire organization.

Joe Tulig

With the season winding down and the Bulls evaluating that talent that they have, what do you see as the odds that the Bulls resign Hakim Warrick? I'm not saying I'd rather have him than a D-Wade or Joe Johnson, but if the Bulls manage to sign a max free agent do you think they still can keep Warrick?

Jason Rizvi

How come very little is mentioned about how the Phoenix Suns blew their chances at winning a championship in Nash's prime? Look at the roster they compiled and then analyze how they slowly traded away talented players for next to nothing and traded draft picks for money. It's frustrating that other owners get vilified for such cheap behavior but the Suns get away with it. Picture a team with Nash, Joe Johnson, Shawn Marion, Quentin Richardson and Amare Stoudemire in the starting 5 with Grant Hill, Barbosa, Raja Bell and others coming off the bench. I think if they had been able to keep that original team together they surely would have won a championship.

Danny Dayan

It seems as if it is unlikely the Blazers will keep Greg Oden, if the Bulls have some money left over after hopefully signing a max guy then would they consider investing in him. If he keeps getting injured then you wasted a little money, but he still has potential.

Kunaal Umarwadia

Let's say we don't make the playoffs and fail to get a top 10 pick. Do you think the Bucks would not bother to do the switch of picks? Look, we basically handed them two of their biggest pieces in Skiles and Salmons. I know it's stupid.

Mike Sutera

After hearing about Joakim Noah's foot problems over the last few months, I cannot help but remember an article I read in Men's Health less than a year ago. "Built For the Long Run" talks about recovering from plantar fasciitis in a unique way that has been in practice by a Mexican Indian tribe, called the Tarahumara Indians. To sum it up quickly, a skeptical runner with plantar fasciitis was told to lose the shoes by a running-technique specialist, Nicholas Romanov, Ph.D., and once he did — the problem went away. To quote one paragraph: "Naturally, I was skeptical. In addition to the problem I consulted Dr. Torg about, I was also haunted by the vampire bite of running injuries, otherwise known as plantar fasciitis. Once PF sinks its fangs into your heel, you're pretty much hurting for life. Online message boards are filled with sufferers begging for a cure, because nothing seems to work. One thing you don't do, a sports podiatrist had led me to believe, is go barefoot. But the day Romanov taught me how to run sans shoes, my plantar fasciitis disappeared. Immediately. The cause — in my case, at least — wasn't inflammation, as I'd been told, but imbalance; once I re-centered my body weight, I was cured." I am curious if the athletic trainers for the Bulls have heard of this article or the practice it is preaching.

Talbert Houle