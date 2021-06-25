Ask Sam Mailbag: Simmons, Vucevic, Payne and more

Sam Smith:

I'm not the least bit disappointed in Williams, primarily because he's still 19 and (fill in the blank of what we were doing at 19). He just needs someone to teach him how to play basketball. Though I think it's also a result of growing up with a poster of LeBron on your wall instead of Jordan or Kobe. In the be-like-Mike and Kobe times, you understood you needed to score. And shoot. That you could make teammates better by not asking them to do too much, that you would absorb the bulk of the pressure and take the shots and thus they got the space as the defense responded to you. It was more a get-out-of-the-way era. There are similarities to the availabilities when the defense responds. But LeBron with his caution about last shots and especially late game free throws has made this a "make the right play" era, that if you are double teamed you have to pass, that if a teammate is open you let him shoot. The Bulls eventually succeeded as others contributed more, but Jordan still needed to make the big plays no matter the circumstances. I know teams and players are judged on the result: If you won you made the right play. So Trae Young did and Giannis didn't. At least that night. Williams' principal problem is no one yet seems to have explained to him that if a defender runs at you, or even if it's a second defender, it isn't the right play to pass to Garrett Temple when it's Mike Conley running at you. It was so frustrating to watch Williams—and we excused him due to inexperience and age, at least for now—repeatedly pass the ball and run away from a shot even with a 5-11 guard running at him. His size and the smoothness of his gait sometimes could make you gasp, that a kid that big could shoot and move like that. And then he kept passing the ball! Shoot! Heck, the way they protect offensive players now as long as the defender isn't in traction you usually get to the line. Perhaps focusing too much on his poster, Williams seemed to get the idea that "making the right play" is what the NBA is about. No, it's about taking advantage of the mismatch you might have and putting the ball in the basket. That's the right play! Most of the things they add up are points. I believe Williams will eventually get it and will be one of the top five players from this draft. I just hope someone tells him enough with the making the right play thing. The right play when one of those little guards is on you, which is what most teams began doing to Williams last season, is flattening him like in the cartoons when they get hit by a steamroller. That's who Patrick Williams can be.