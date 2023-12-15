Ask Sam Mailbag: Should the Bulls push toward the Playoffs or build for the future?

James Wallace: It has been fun to watch the recent Bulls game. Not the toughest competition but the Bulls showed up to play. Is Williams moving without the ball?

Coby White’s play is working. Run and gun. Don’t let the other team set up easy mismatches on Coby by keeping the other team moving. DeRozan might need his minutes managed. Some nights, it looks like the spirit is willing, but the legs are tired. Caruso is doing everything you could want except avoiding nagging injuries. Vouch can contribute when he isn’t treated like Pete Best. Trades?

Sam: Ah, the rub.The Bulls have played pretty well lately — winning five of seven — which makes everything more complicated in some sense. It’s still early and all that, but they have dug an early season hole that remains that clichéd uphill battle. They’ve competed seriously and often impressively, especially in those two games against the Bucks and in Miami Thursday. And I know while there’s this things-are-better-after-Zach sentiment in those hateful corridors of the internet, the Bulls with Zach also had this never-give-up and always-fight-back ethic in games. It’s always been if missing some talent at crucial spots (size, athleticism, shooting), a high character competitive bunch that earns your attention from its commitment. But it also reminds me a bit now of what the NFL Chicago Bears are facing. Perhaps not exactly a Hobson’s Choice with little choice. Not to be confused with Jerry Krause’s Hopson’s Choice with Dennis, which didn’t work out so well. Anyway, I digress. These football Bears seem to have a chance to be a competitive team, if not championship material, in a conference with deep parity. And with single elimination playoffs maybe a turnover here or there and playing in the Super Bowl by riding with current quarterback Justin Fields? Or having that No. 1 draft pick next April and take a few steps back to develop and nab that quarterback everyone says is the next big thing and next Manning or Montana or Elway or Brady or Unitas. Because if you have a great quarterback you really can win it all in the NFL. So back to the Bulls. Ride that parity with a few tweaks and who knows with their competitiveness and depth maybe they’re the 2023 Miami Heat slipping through to the Finals? Or take a few short steps back by offloading veterans toward the ends of their careers and gather up draft picks to accumulate young talent and hoards of salary cap room to crash the free agent market when few teams are in position to given the youth you have with Coby White, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu et al, and remake your franchise in the model of the modern NBA with shooting all over the court, size and full court athleticism? Ride it out with the current core because they can compete? Step back to move forward, though with the inherent risks? That’s what they pay them the big bucks for. Not an easy choice, but one ripe for the angry second guessers.

Matt Metz: LOL; seriously? The Los Angeles Lakers will raise an In-Season Tournament championship banner inside Crypto Arena.

Sam: In some ways this is a relief. Because this means the Bulls can raise another banner. Remember 2016 and Denzel Valentine’s historic Summer League championship game? Buzzer beater to send the game into overtime and buzzer beater — appropriately against a Western Conference opponent — to win the game in overtime for the championship. If a team can celebrate a “tournament” that is just layered over regular season games, shouldn’t they likewise celebrate when it’s strictly structured as a tournament? After all, it did involve the team’s players. And also shouldn’t the Bulls get something for being runners up last season in the play-in tournament for eighth place?

Quinn Worth: Got this from a Bulls fan friend: “Coby’s ceiling is 2nd option on a contender. I think he will get there too. He’s Jamal Murray-ish." I think real fans want to rebuild; delusional fans are prepping for a playoff run. The latest rumor was the Chicago Bulls are looking for win-now players on the trade market. Which way do you think they go?

Sam: Coby to the surprise likely of pretty much everyone but he and his family has begun to look like that kind of player. I know, small sample and all that. Of course, the obvious part is how do you get your Jokić? Which should be the question moving forward. That guy obviously is not here, and the younger Big Three guy who is the most athletic seems the least likely to remain with the team. Things change with offers, wins, losses, etc, though you’d like to believe behind those closed doors there is a longer term strategy. The indications for now seem to me to suggest that they remain on that win-now (compete now) course suggested in those recent rumors. Though with the Dec. 15 trade-doors-are-opening day here I assume we will get new and updated rumors regularly.

Art Alenik: On Victor Wembanyama. He’s long as a Bus and quick as a Beetle. I wonder if he plays Golf? (Can’t think of one for Jetta or GTI.) Seriously though, he may not be Kareem, but he’s something! He didn’t exactly dominate against the Bulls, but got a quiet 20-20 with 4 blocks. And the thing is, he’ll get better. You were tough on him. He’s thin as a rail (like Kareem was) but not at all awkward. Great footwork and body control for such a big guy, and a nice stroke (even though he missed all 4 three’s). As I predicted, he’s not going to be the ROY. But about 2 years and 20 lbs. down the road… look out! And if he listens to Pop, he’s going to be a smart player who does all the “little things” too. So have fun with him while you can, because in a few years you’ll be eating your words.

Sam: Perhaps, and I never said he was going to be a bust, and did pick him somewhat reluctantly for Rookie of the Year. But I’ve seen the greatest prospects ever, and he’s not one of them. That was mostly my point with the insane buildup for this kid. True, he’s only 19, but we’ve been assured players mature earlier in this era, and he was playing in an adult league against pros. So he was readier than most. When you are advertised (not his fault) as the greatest prospect ever there is more scrutiny. I’m judging him now and not two years from now. You are your record and all that, and his is shockingly poor for someone who was supposed to make you forget Kareem. Remember Kareem playing with basically an expansion team roster won 56 games in his rookie season. And LeBron was 19 years old playing with the roster that earned them the No. 1 pick and they won 35 games. So at least maybe we can agree he's no longer the greatest prospect ever where in his every game, as we’ve been told, we see something we've never seen before. Well, actually we did. Vooch blocking his shot. I hope Spurs fans don't start booing him. And it did seem from TV there were a lot of empty seats. He makes his lone Chicago appearance next week and we get a close up look. I agree he does things normal 7-foot-5 people don’t, and Popovich likely is accepting less with allowing him to hang out on the perimeter so much. But enough already with the hype. Actually, you don’t hear much anymore. I guess a month straight of losses can do that.

Bambi Choy: So close to defeating the Bucks again. Why Oh Why did Donovan pull out Drummond who was causing all kinds of havoc for the Bucks with 9 pts and 16 rebounds in just 14 minutes, 11 of them offensive?

Sam: Ah yes, Drummond. I get a lot of mail about why Drummond isn’t in the game more with those incredible rebounding numbers he puts up. He is a remarkable offensive rebounder who can move surprisingly gracefully for his size. Though an awful lot of those rebounds are his own point blank misses. Rarely have we seen so many. Oldsters make the Moses Malone jokes about inflating the stats, but Moses because he was smaller than most of that era’s centers often surgically missed to get himself in better position for the putback score. I don’t believe that’s so with Drummond. It would be interesting to see Drummond start. But the Bulls aren’t benching Vučević who is unusually durable, which given the Bulls injury history should be welcomed. Vučević with his contract endorsement from management in the reality of the NBA is going to be out there his 30-plus minutes. Which was why I was so surprised Drummond opted in last summer. He had to know this would be his role since Billy Donovan has made clear not only he prefers to play small to speed up the game, but he’s also not playing two big men who are not rim protectors and whose pace isn’t Indy 500. We hear rumors on LaVine, Caruso, DeRozan, etc. Rarely with Drummond, though he could be extremely valuable to a contender with his size and rebounding activity, and he has a bit of an attitude on the court. Lakers? Anthony Davis would be more comfortable playing off him. Celtics insurance for the always hurt Porziņģis? Knicks with Robinson down? If you could sell high after buying low?

Jay Choi: Everyone loves Alex Caruso and so do I, but he gets injured way too often. He definitely makes an impact when he plays and is fun to watch but misses too many games. So with sadness, I would like to see him get traded while he can still walk and his trade value remains respectable. The longer you hold onto him the lower the return will be. Great contract however the style he plays you hold ur breath on every play. Sell while value is sky high?

Sam: That’s the conundrum with Caruso. You get the sense management loves him perhaps as much or more than anyone on the roster. He certainly was a coup as an overlooked, undrafted free agent who made first team all-defense. How’s that happen? The team always feel obligated to promote their Big Three DeRozan, LaVine and Vučević. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they wanted Caruso the face of the organization for what he represents in how he plays. And now making clutch shots. But if you aren’t competing for a title this season….? That’s another of the huge questions facing the team in the next month as trade season begins. It seems like his value is as you note as high as ever with a modest contract and potentially exceptional results. He’d be just what the Bucks are missing. The Warriors reportedly have made numerous pitches. An obvious piece for the Suns? How much would a player like that mean deep in the playoffs? If you know you’ll get there, hang tough. But if you don’t…But maybe you do? And then there’s the LaVine part. The penalties for luxury tax excess are going to become even more excessive. It might take a sweetener like Caruso’s contract to expedite a deal if you are determined to head in that direction. So then do you wait? See, it’s more than just working the trade machine.

Mark Kollar: I like Stacey King’s suggestion for end of season tournament for lottery picks.

Sam: I hadn’t heard that, but is Stacey applying for Jeff Van Gundy’s old role as rules and regulations curmudgeon? How about an eight-second shot clock? Now we’d really see some fast breaks and high scores. Something many of us have wondered about is regarding the draft process the NBA holds this Draft Combine in Chicago and none of the top picks will play in games. That’s like going to a job interview and refusing to answer questions. Look, it’s their league. If the applicants won’t play (they finally are actually making them take physicals and measurements which they didn’t always until recently), then they can’t play in the NBA. Where else are they going? It’s a private business. You can have rules. You’re not stopping them from playing elsewhere. It’s not an anti-trust violation. But the NBA seems so afraid of the players these days; even those not in the NBA. So if they won’t even make them compete in scrimmages how are they going to have a tournament? And then once they sign — after all, they are not yet NBA players until drafted and signed — the teams shut them down as quickly as they can after maybe one Summer League game going into the worrying-about-injury phrase. Heck, we’re lucky anyone ever plays at all. How’s that for curmudgeon! But let Stacey know to keep it up. It is a good idea.

Mike Freeman: I have noticed during the recent improvement in the last 6 or 7 games, the Bulls are getting a lot more shots up than the opposition. Other than Drummond, what is the reason? And more importantly, is it sustainable.

Sam: True, some of those numbers are inflated by the Drummond volleyball sequences. But the Bulls have, especially when the opponent wants to cooperate like with more transition teams like Charlotte and San Antonio, gotten more shots. They actually were doing it a lot earlier in the season with steals and turnovers and the offensive rebounds. They are pushing the ball a bit more at times, and making decisions to shoot more quickly at times, which Donovan has emphasized in his plan of play. There’s been some I-told-you-so with LaVine out and DeRozan adding more assists that there’s been less isolation. Though LaVine doesn’t stop and pound the ball like, say, James Harden. In fact, some of the criticism over the years is he’s come up court and taken shots quickly without passing. You know, like White does more of now. It looks better when they go in, which White has done a lot of lately very well. I also think their hustle players like Torrey Craig contribute to that and it’s something that’s helps keep them in so many of these games that have started badly because they didn’t give in. I suspect that’s something management sees that tells them this isn’t worth changing drastically.

Ateeq Ahmed: The Zach haters need to calm down. Great win (over San Antonio) because 4 guys scored in the 20’s and Torrey almost had 20. It helped that 2 guys shot 5/7 from 3. Regardless of whatever happens with Zach, I think even the haters can agree that Zach can score 35 a night pretty easily. Getting spoiled with those four straight wins.

Sam: Haters hate, eh? I read that somewhere. I don’t believe it’s anywhere near a majority, but as we see more of in this era those who are angry have a louder megaphone with social media and the internet. It’s also part of the business. Most don’t tell you when you get something right; they expect that. But when you get something wrong…There was a lot of that at the end with Derrick Rose, that he didn’t care and the team was better off without him and all that nonsense that I’ve sensed Chicago has been apologizing about since in his return appearances. I doubt Zach will ever be embraced like that because he wasn’t from Chicago like Derrick, and never led the team as high. But Zach’s won a lot of games for the Bulls doing special things. If there comes to be a parting this winter as so many suggest and speculate, it’s not so easy to find someone who can score so easily. Hustle is cool; they add up the points for the result.

Sid Michael: Could it be Lauri? The Pacers are gearing up to aggressively to pursue a “big, athletic two-way wing player” to pair alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

Sam: I’d say I doubt that, but you wonder what they are doing there in Salt Lake City. They had a nice bubble last season, but it’s popped this season and I saw Lauri out for almost a month until this week. Is that selling high? Or is he part of the core? They always say Danny Ainge now there is a risk taker with big vision. They’ve been quiet; too quiet.

Igado Camacho: What do you think of a LaVine for Ben Simmons trade? He can play power forward and slide Pat to the 3 DeMar at 2. He can be like a Draymond Green role.

Sam: Cheap shot artist? Sorry, I couldn’t resist. I’ve been a bigger fan of Simmons than most, though his repeated back problems would have to make you pause and probably look elsewhere. Though I do like the idea of an athletic four to shift Williams to wing and DeMar to shooting guard if they do move on from LaVine; or LaVine there if they move on from DeRozan. I probably wouldn’t consider it for the risk, but because of the financial implications if they are intent on moving on from LaVine they might want to consider something quick instead of waiting to the deadline figuring you can get a better package. Because if you don’t and you’ve let the player know you didn’t want him around a return can get very uncomfortable all around. Though Zach is such a good character person it probably would be much less disruption than with most anyone else.

Mike Metz: Dalen with the three! Artūras has to be excited.

Sam: I’ve watched him some in the Windy City games and his stroke does look a lot better. He’s been getting some meaningful minutes lately, but he needs to be more productive in those minutes to keep getting them. Same with Phillips. You can’t just hustle. It only looks good. The game is about making plays that register, as Hawk would say, on the board!

Matt Quick: The NBA is considering guaranteeing a playoff spot for the NBA Cup champions in the future! So win the tournament and get an automatic spot, heck with the regular season? Just sitting guys and resting. Seriously has the NBA gone nuts?

Sam: I know the NBA office loves being innovators, and I heard there was a rash of back injuries there last week for all the patting themselves they’ve been doing. I assume this is one of those trial balloons that get circulated from time to time to see if anyone is paying attention. Though as a fan of the regular season, I know I’m out of touch. I know attention deficit and lack of attention span have become big issues in this recent generation and brief videos seem to be the primary source of information. So with that NBA media rights/TV/streaming/AI deal coming up after next season, I wouldn’t be surprised soon to hear a rumor of the NBA considering a parallel league to play just five-minute games available only on phones. What, Van Gundy already mentioned that?

Larry Wise: Steve Kerr takes a year off after this with Draymond again?

Sam: Now there’s one I can see, though Steve is loyal to Steph Curry and probably wouldn’t want to leave him on a sinking ship. I don’t see it because the Hornets have such a brutal roster, but when Steph came into the league he always hinted about finishing his career back home in North Carolina. And I did read somewhere the Bay Area is sinking (not so much physically). This is what it looks like riding the championship ship down. And the band played on. There’s the Draymond mess with the indefinite suspension. And this week a report of an extension for free-agent-to-be Thompson off the table? Kerr probably was closest in the organization to GM Bob Myers, who left recently under mysterious circumstances rumored to be issues with ownership. Steve’s like he often said one of the luckiest people in the world; also because he knows when to hold ‘em and knows when to fold ‘em. Hey, I was one of those who told him to go to New York with Phil Jackson. So you get why he doesn’t take my calls anymore. I don’t know his contract, but the way the Warriors blew the drafts when they were going through all those injuries and now Draymond’s and Wiggins’ brutal extensions, Klay’s injuries leading to decline and years of luxury tax penalties supporting half the NBA this has to be coming to an end. Good to find the life boats first. As for Kerr, talk about someone who would be employable.

Tony Reed: Full Disclosure: I was never a fan of Ben Gordon - even during his heyday as I couldn’t fathom a smallish shooting guard in a point guard’s body who couldn’t dribble or pass. (I especially fell out of favor for him when he overvalued his talent.) That said, on offense, watching Coby, he reminds me a lot of Ben Gordon or a better version of Wilbur Holland.

Sam: Good Wilbur Holland mention. He was smaller and not quite with Ben’s range. Coby’s bigger and there is some resemblance, though Coby has become much better with the ball than as you note Ben ever tried. Ben was another guy a decade before his time. What an asset he’d be in this era with that quick shot and range. As I recall, the Bulls were stunned by his workout when he made something like 40 threes in a row. Ben’s has had some awful times in recent years that you hate to hear about given he was such a gentle Ben then. Quiet, but always friendly and cooperative with a sly sense of humor. Another victim of hubris. His contract issues with that of Luol Deng’s led to that one non-playoff season and the luck to draft Derrick Rose. The Bulls had a terrific run under Scott Skiles and were plateauing. Eddy Curry had the heart issue just when they were going to extend him long term. Ben was the team’s leading scorer, but the Bulls offered Deng $57 million and Ben $50 million because they saw more versatility in Deng. Gordon believed he should be paid more, pouted and left for the $10 million more to the Pistons, who were a mess. I can’t say to pass on $10 million, but that all began his career decline as his game required help because he couldn’t create for himself. Wilbur was fun, a sneaky lefty, but not with their talent.

Gary Muller: Born in 1960, I remember knowing “by heart” all of the “first year Bulls”, with Coach Kerr, Jerry Sloan, Bob Boozer, and all. We went to almost every game in the Bob Love, Chet Walker, Norm and Jerry days, then with Mickie Johnson, John “Crash” Mengelt. I later played on a team with Phil Hicks for a very short time. I actually was there and informed Ben Bentley the day the Vietnam War ended and he announced it to the crowd. What ever happened to Super Fan who used to run around the arena to get fans “revved up”? I’m glad we’re being much more competitive. I liked Coby from Day 1; he’s improved so much

Sam: We should include your summary in the new ring of honor to remember that era. Phil Hicks? Talk about a trivia answer. Who came between the end of the Sloan/Van Lier/Boerwinkle/Love/Walker era and the start of Artis and Reggie Theus? That’s why he was forgotten. And SuperFan wasn’t in the ring? Talk about omissions. Not sure what happened to him, but I did hear he lost weight. Bulls games were always a happening. I guess that was the start of the in-arena experience. As Bob Hope signed off, “Thanks for the memories.” I know, everyone will have to look up a lot of that and given it’s probably not on a podcast never will find it. So let’s just go with the Coby, Coby, Coby.

