Ask Sam Mailbag: Possible Bulls Roster Additions, Availability Concerns And More
Sam answers your questions about how the Bulls are dealing with health and safety protocols and much more.
Marc Warmbier:
What kind of player would help "our" Bulls immediately and who could fill this need? Which player could be a realistic target by trading or signing from the buyout market? Billy shows us that he doesn't need size for winning games. He prefers attitude. But will the Trailblazers trade Robert Covington? I haven't seen them for a while but it seems he's a trade candidate. I would take him immediately.
Sam Smith:
The Proviso West, came-from-nowhere 6-foot-7 Covington, with a long reach and a competent 3-point shot at least fits the profile of the kind of power forward you'd think Billy Donovan would play, someone capable of being disruptive on defense with speed and shooting. I don't see what the Bulls have available that would interest the Trailblazers, who I don't believe despite the speculation are breaking up their team. I believe they understand it took long enough to get someone like Damian Lillard and better to see if they can help him; not chase him away. Plus, new coach, new GM, new hope and not that they'd want any, but the Bulls don't even have high draft picks to trade. Patrick Williams? I'm keeping him to see.
The Bulls see Houston again Monday and I'm sure they could get Daniel Theis. You know, like most everyone else. But they also could have retained Theis. They didn't. Sorry, no way Bismack Biyombo plays for Donovan. Serge Ibaka? Billy liked him once—the Thunder so much they opted to pay him instead of Harden—and I'm not sure why he's been benched, but probably too old. Richaun Holmes, who is somewhat similar to Covington, and we always assume the Kings break it up every year. He's been hurt lately. The ideal player would be one of the Morris brothers, tough, good shooting, versatile 6-foot-8 guys. Both seem occupied with their teams. I suspect it's more likely the buyout market to see who becomes available. Assuming, of course, this virus thing isn't as much of a thing by then.
Bob Siegel:
With 10 players in the league COVID-19 Protocol, it makes me wonder how the team went into the season in terms of player's vaccinations, boosters, or not. Do you have any idea? These numbers suggest to me that they were wholly unprepared. What do you know? Other than that, I hope you've been enjoying the season.
Sam Smith:
I believe the Bulls were somewhat unfairly targeted early in this latest wave, which made them look worse. But now you see that the NBA finally appears to be leveling the playing field and testing other teams as much as it did the Bulls that others are losing large numbers of players. I actually think, although they tell nothing, the Bulls were one of the more responsible teams regarding vaccinations.
It appears everyone at least has been vaccinated. I heard there were one or two holdouts through training camp, but they bought in relatively quickly after getting with team medical personnel. And while Kyrie Irving gets attention for his stupid holdout, the NBA really is a national model. If the rest of the country did see NBA players as role models and followed their medical lead with vaccinations, we'd probably be done with this. It seems like it may be awhile again before we can enjoy a competitive season. It may be shaping up as similar to the bubble season, or last season, when the playoffs became the tournament to represent the season. Not because the regular season doesn't matter, but that too many regular players will be in and out of the lineup to determine who actually had a better season.
George Wilson:
I just finished reading your mailbag and it absolutely amazes me how Bulls fans are as bad as Knicks fans these days. Last year Zach was getting traded for peanuts and popcorn and everyone wanting the whole team blown up, which the Bulls absolutely did, but now with the team not only highly competitive and still early in the season it feels like doomsday.
I remember the absolute thrill of watching the Bulls dismantle Detroit in the ECF in 1991 and knowing that we were going all the way, the Baby Bulls and how they energized the fan base after years of losing badly, and the excitement Rose brought in the playoffs his rookie year when we all realized that kid was going to be special. Him being willing to play in New York of all places instead of coming home says everything. I believe he was hurt too bad by his childhood sweetheart to ever want to dance with her again. Trading Jimmy really seemed to bring out an anger in the fans. Except me. His ability to lead us to around .500 records and the obvious instability he created here and elsewhere certainly made him expendable in my mind. And now after several losing seasons that really dates back to the post Rose era, we finally have been gifted an exceptionally talented and deep roster that is winning.
And yet most all the responses to your mailbags and articles as well as other writers almost all seem to dwell on the negatives. This team with the exception of a very few games has been absolutely a blast to watch. Poor Coby. I hope he doesn't read much. I am totally against giving up Coby so count me as someone who thinks the rest of Bulls fans are nuts to want to let him go. Vooch's shot will come around and it's obvious not many Bulls fans see his value on the court even as his shot hasn't been falling. It happens all the time in the NBA; just ask James Harden fans! I just want all the Bulls players to know, and management, that this team is a blast to watch. It just seems to me Bulls fans are becoming like Knicks fans.
Do you think the negativity of Chicago fans and media are putting us in the Knicks level?
Sam Smith:
Now that's what I call depressing. Let me unravel some of that. Well, the fan/critics were right on the blowup the team thing, so that's something. I doubt Bulls fans ever can decline to the New York level because in Chicago they know too much about the game.
My friend and Tribune colleague, the great movie critic Gene Siskel, was an ardent Bulls fan. He was always traveling in the playoffs, and I loved to talk with him on the airplane (commercial) during those trips because not only was he passionate and always had good angles on the game, but he was in first class (I on a Tribune is-the-middle-seat-cheaper budget) and I would always time our talks to when they were bringing out the warm chocolate chip cookies. Anyway, I was telling Gene one time how overrated this New York smartest fans thing was and he said his buddy Spike Lee knew the game. How did he know that? I asked. Gene paused a bit, and finally said, "Well, he yells foul all the time." Sure, there have been a lot of trade suggestions, but you know fan is short for fanatic, right? It's part of being a fan, projecting the what ifs for your team and the possibilities. I'd been known to propose a trade or two myself. Look, how smart could they really be in New York? They still have to repeat the name of the city so everyone remembers it.
Art Alenik:
So what would I do about these COVID absences? Glad you asked...The guys w/out symptoms are probably going to be just fine, and the other players they may infect as well – IF – everybody is vaccinated and boosted. So first, I would require all NBA players to be vaccinated & boosted. If not, you don't play, you don't practice with the team, you don't travel or sit on the bench.
Your team management has the option to suspend you w/out pay, or to pay you a small portion of your salary, at their discretion. Oh, same for referees, coaches, trainers and anyone else who has frequent contact with them. Then you can test everyone periodically – not daily – or even test only those with symptoms (even mild symptoms, of course). Chances are the virus will infect many players and – being young, strong, vaxxed & boosted – they will have very mild symptoms or none at all... just like the colds & flu bugs that must work their way throughout the NBA every single winter.
That being said, players should be instructed that they are still responsible for protecting their own families & friends from infection. So, knowing the nature of their work (close contact, travel, etc.) they may want to do voluntary testing, either by the team docs or using home tests (about $25 for two tests). I think that's way better than how the NBA is handling it. The key is to require vax+booster, and many players already have done that.
Sam Smith:
The NBA's longtime problem, which doesn't much get discussed, is that old joke about if you laid all the lawyers in the world end to end on the equator, yes, we should just leave them there. These things generally come about in the NBA-heavy lawyer world once a lawyer makes a huge mistake. And then, of course, runs for Senate. But I digress. There's all this compromise with the players association, which they should forget: Public health issue. Though as I noted NBA players are among the most vaccinated in the world. So not a big issue. I guess health officials tell them stuff, though I thought I heard Dr. Fauci ask Adam Silver what the doctor told the rocket ship; yes, to get a booster. Did I digress again? Anyway, I like your suggestions for balancing the risk of living your life and trying to retain a semblance of an NBA season. So of course I doubt anything like that has a chance of occurring.
Brian Tucker:
Does the hardship rule make it mandatory to pick up players? Or is this one of those things that the front office might look at as an "oops" in hindsight? I can see the rationale of the signings at the time, not thinking that the cases could keep piling on. How about signing LiAngelo Ball with our next hardship spot to play with Lonzo? It would be another good storyline if anything.
Sam Smith:
I guess if they had to play the Pistons and Raptors because they then had the mandatory eight with Alfonzo McKinnie and White and Green perhaps able to return it might have been an oops at a time they were trying to do the right thing. I know it's an American tradition to try to game the system, but good for the Bulls for just trying to compete fairly. I'm pretty sure with tentative dates coming into view for various guys to return, and the possibility of negative tests and a sooner recovery (or finding LeBron's doctor) the Bulls are done with the hardships for how. And as Vucevic said, first to herd immunity in the NBA.
Joe Tanner:
Do you have any thoughts on what is actually going on with Vooch? He's too young to write this off as an age-related decline and the whole, "adjusting to a new role" explanation doesn't ring true to me. If anything, he should be getter better looks with defenses having to focus on LaVine and DeRozan.
Do we have other examples of good players that suddenly couldn't shoot after years of marksmanship? (injuries and long layoffs don't count)
Sam Smith:
I have many thoughts about this. What do you think I've been doing with all the postponements? Who isn't spending all their time pondering Vooch? I'm not sure this is what Chicago wants to hear, but it's fine with me. I see Vucevic like Carlos Boozer when the Bulls signed the then All-Star, Olympian, No, 1 option on his team, and then made him a third or fourth option and he scored a lot less than he ever did and his shooting percentages declined…and the Bulls led the league in wins in consecutive seasons.
It sounds unlikely to many fans, though makes a lot more sense than a baseball relief pitcher unable to pitch the eighth inning but he can pitch the ninth. Now that is ridiculous! Who buys that theory? Anyway, there's a big difference from being the guy with the ball making the plays to the guy who gets the ball from the guys making the plays. DeRozan and LaVine (and Ball at times) have demonstrated the team is better when they do that. So Vucevic has been on the receiving end more, and thus tending to rush a bit because even when a play is for him it's to score. Not to run the offense through him. He'll still have big games, as Boozer did, because he's skilled. And he passes and rebounds well, so he'll help. Plus because Donovan prefers to play small, he is their big to play Embiid, Jokic and the like, and has done well against a lot of those guys. You need someone to be in front of them, and he can do that. Remember, he spent his career on a bad Orlando team and you run up stats that way. I think Vooch has been doing just fine. See, I didn't waste the week.
John Peterson:
None of us know the severity of Coby White's Covid infection. Let's hope and assume that given his prior shots and overall strong health he now is at or near 100%. Perhaps he has been able to use these days for extra conditioning and shooting as to these eyes he has much to prove.
Sam Smith:
That will be the talking point and likely unending questions as these players return; who's in shape, yadda, yadda, yadda. Hey, they're just playing basketball. Play as hard as you can for as long as you can and then raise your hand. Next question! Everyone's dealing with it! I'm tired already of the who's in shape thing before anyone has even asked. We're no excuses, right?
Matt Cooney:
We're talking about playoffs! Playoffs! Everyone loved that Jim Mora video except for Jim Mora. We all know that the game will slow down a lot more in the playoffs – it will be much more half-court oriented, etc. Uhh...why? Philly, Miami (11/27) have been more slow, physical games. Maybe a Knicks game or two. But Knicks and Philly aren't projected to be high seeds in the east. Nets games have been fast; Bucks TBD. Utah and Denver games have been physical but fast. Warriors are certainly playoff-bound, and the Bulls couldn't even run up and down the floor with them.
The hoop is just as high, the court is the same size, etc. Time off between games is a bit longer than regular season spacing. So how/why does the game shift at playoff time?
Sam Smith:
It's not that everyone decides that, "Now we're going to take it seriously and really try." It's more that the playing field levels. No one team on a back-to-back and the other doing load management. Everyone on the same schedule. But more significantly, the scouting and preparation are more intense.
Like what the champion Bulls used to do, especially with point guards. Like against the Cavaliers when Mark Price was there, or in the 1993 Finals against Kevin Johnson when a point guard influenced the game so much. The first defensive option would be to get the ball out of that player's hands and force someone else to make the play.
In this guard-heavy era there are more ballhandlers, but most teams usually do have a primary guy. So things can slow up a bit. But it's not necessarily always the case depending on personnel. For instance, last season several teams averaged more points in the playoffs than in the regular season. More often the scores do decline, but not always that substantially. The average team total in last year's playoffs was 110, and 10 of the 16 teams averaged at least that or more than 116 for the Jazz and 76ers, two teams with dominant big men.
Brodie Larsh:
Hearing rumors that Joe Harris is available, and you keep saying a catch-and-shoot guy is the teams biggest need (other than being healthy) how about DJJ, Troy Brown and a future 2nd for Joe Harris? His salary at $17 million/yr isn't a terrible value, but maybe more than the Bulls want to take on with LaVine hitting the market this summer. I think he'd be a terrific fit on offense.
Sam Smith:
Actually, his salary at $17 million now does sound terrible to me, and two years from now $20 million. Which I expect is why the Nets wouldn't mind if they had an ordinary Joe. I'm still for the concept, if not the specifics.
Mark Schweihs:
I recall your mailbag regarding Zion Williamson and his ankles carrying all that stress making the risk/reward a huge swing. Ja Morant was the better choice but no GM could win the Zion lottery and not select Zion...That scenario is playing out now.
Sam Smith:
Sadly, enough. Despite what they say now—like they were all taking Kevin Durant over Greg Oden; sure—I cannot recall one GM then saying he'd pass on Zion for Ja, who was impressive, but a late riser in the draft. I'm still working on how Memphis is 7-1 since Morant went out injured recently.
Actually, it was more just the general joints with Zion, that they couldn't withstand the torque he was putting on them with all that explosive dunking. Given that he's not that skilled overall, like Charles Barkley who had a somewhat similar body structure, I'd hate to be the Pelicans guy having to negotiate Zion's upcoming contract extension this summer.
Michael Crosswell:
How would you compare my two favorite teams, the Wizards and the Bulls? Both have had good starts; and both seem to be much improved – with some key pieces yet to add to the picture (Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura for the Wizards, Coby coming on for the Bulls). Both made dramatic moves over the past year. I'd rate the two top players (Beal and LaVine) about even, though Beal has some catching up to do.
For the next three or four players, the Bulls seem stronger – certainly where DeRozan is concerned. But, the Wizards have pretty good depth. We are grateful for Daniel Gafford (a pretty remarkable story – talk about "player development"), and I regret that Porter, Sato, and Temple didn't make more of a contribution (especially Porter). I'm not sure how to rate Harrell, Dinwiddie, Kuzma and KCP. Harrell has had a big impact, the others are up and down. The Bulls definitely have the better point differential.
Sam Smith:
I've always been a bit of a Washington fan, too, having lived there four years. Heck, I even went to the Bullets title parade when big gatherings in DC were a good thing. I think the Wizards are more of a mirage, though I like what they have done to finally become at least more competitive. Point differential is a revealing stat, and the Wizards until this week were the only one of the top eight teams with a negative total.
Now a few others do, but the Wizards have the highest. Point differential is a good predictor, and there negative suggests a 38-win season. I always liked Spencer Dinwiddie more than the Bulls did, and when he was released I went to do a few stories on him at Windy City. Classy, smart guy who overcame a lot. Gafford was fun in Chicago, and I thought the Lakers badly handled Harrell, who used to scare the crap out of Bulls players when he was with the Clippers. I liked Deni Avidja from that draft (of course I never saw him play, which based on some picks probably would qualify me to be an NBA GM).
The Hachimura thing has been a mystery; it seems like some cultural fallout from the Olympics. I always thought Zach was a bit better than Beal because Zach's so much more athletic and a better shooter, though Beal's poor shooting this season has been a mystery. The big difference is the Bulls have three guys who recently have been All-Stars; the Wizards have one. It's still a stars league.
David Dermer:
I wanted to get your take on my unbeatable starting five: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, and Steph Curry. Whenever I see a list of someone's top five, they seem to forget about defense. Everyone preaches defense, but if you look at All-Star teams, All-NBA and HOF, they focus heavily on offense. Most people would question Scottie, but the Olympics and MJ's time away showed that Pippen, arguably, is the best team player that has ever laced up sneakers. Your top team?
Sam Smith:
This is usually a debate for a virus lockdown, which as I think about it the Bulls have been in. There are various ways to always look at these things, but if defense is your preference you can't leave out Bill Russell. Or include Curry, who with Steve Nash probably where the worst defensive MVPs ever.
Tim Duncan and Michael Jordan make most lists as best power forward and shooting guard. Magic Johnson makes most lists at guard. Though this week it's Steph Curry. I usually go with Oscar Robertson, who, to your point, as Billy might put it, was a weak defender. Magic was all about the offense. Kareem was magnificent, but not great on defense. Didn't rebound like he should have, which is what we're told is the end of a defensive sequence. Bill Russell's my center to win, Wilt Chamberlain to watch.
I hate to say that I probably have to get LeBron James in there somewhere. Yours is a good five for actually playing in a game, but what gets overlooked about that good season when Michael left was how good defensively Horace Grant was and was an All-Star and Toni Kukoc as an NBA rookie led the league in game-winning shots.
And with New York's thuggery game, the East had probably reached its skill level low point. Scottie was excellent, if sometimes for 47 minutes and 58.2 seconds. Many regard him as the best wing defender ever. So hardly underrated. But let's not forget that there were some other pretty good team players, like say John Stockton given he's almost 10,000 assists ahead of Pippen. Though with the virus I'm still checking to see if Pippen can be activated with one of those virus hardship exceptions.
Hey, I think his son is a guard. Is Bronny eligible yet?
