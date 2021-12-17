Ask Sam Mailbag: Possible Bulls Roster Additions, Availability Concerns And More

George Wilson:

I just finished reading your mailbag and it absolutely amazes me how Bulls fans are as bad as Knicks fans these days. Last year Zach was getting traded for peanuts and popcorn and everyone wanting the whole team blown up, which the Bulls absolutely did, but now with the team not only highly competitive and still early in the season it feels like doomsday.

I remember the absolute thrill of watching the Bulls dismantle Detroit in the ECF in 1991 and knowing that we were going all the way, the Baby Bulls and how they energized the fan base after years of losing badly, and the excitement Rose brought in the playoffs his rookie year when we all realized that kid was going to be special. Him being willing to play in New York of all places instead of coming home says everything. I believe he was hurt too bad by his childhood sweetheart to ever want to dance with her again. Trading Jimmy really seemed to bring out an anger in the fans. Except me. His ability to lead us to around .500 records and the obvious instability he created here and elsewhere certainly made him expendable in my mind. And now after several losing seasons that really dates back to the post Rose era, we finally have been gifted an exceptionally talented and deep roster that is winning.

And yet most all the responses to your mailbags and articles as well as other writers almost all seem to dwell on the negatives. This team with the exception of a very few games has been absolutely a blast to watch. Poor Coby. I hope he doesn't read much. I am totally against giving up Coby so count me as someone who thinks the rest of Bulls fans are nuts to want to let him go. Vooch's shot will come around and it's obvious not many Bulls fans see his value on the court even as his shot hasn't been falling. It happens all the time in the NBA; just ask James Harden fans! I just want all the Bulls players to know, and management, that this team is a blast to watch. It just seems to me Bulls fans are becoming like Knicks fans.

Do you think the negativity of Chicago fans and media are putting us in the Knicks level?