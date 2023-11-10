Ask Sam Mailbag: PG Zach LaVine and early season Bulls thoughts, takes, and questions

Greg Young: Your mailbag had a question about Zach moving to point. I don’t hate it but again seems like a stop gap. I agree that the offense is focusing on becoming faster and freer. The orchestra needs a conductor.

Sam: I love the gamut of getting rid of Zach to giving him the ball fulltime. Probably somewhere in between? The other alternative suggested in my mail lately was to use Alex Caruso as starting point guard since he has the instincts and the more he’s on the court the better things are. Though based on his history and the way he plays, you can hardly blame the Bulls for worrying about if he starts and since he finishes that many minutes could put him out of commission too soon. It’s a delicate balancing act that I doubt the Bulls will change, for now, especially since even if Coby White isn’t precisely the facilitator they hoped he’d be, he’s had some good moments and games. And to bounce him around yet again like that seems like player abuse. Zach may have the best feel for getting the ball to teammates on the run—and Billy does want to run—because his penetration draws help more than anyone else. But then there’s the decision making. Not having played point for almost a decade how is that supposed to happen?

Guy Danilowitz: I know it’s only 9 games but the Raptors, Pacers, Heat, Nets and even the Magic look better than the Bulls this year. 7th would be great, as you predicted. Do you still think that’s where they’ll end up? I say blow it up sooner rather than later. I think I’d rather be the Blazers right now.

Sam: Did anyone mention it’s nine games in? Oh right, that was you. And didn’t they beat the Raptors and Pacers? I’ve offered my view of the blow-it-up building plan, and I’m not generally for it because I saw it up close starting in 2017 and it usually doesn’t get you much farther back than the middle, and requires a heck of a lot of luck. Which doesn’t mean they won’t do it sometime. Though I doubt for now. Like Alex Caruso noted after another of his excellent games Wednesday, that was the second one-point loss of the season, and ifs and buts were, well, you know. Though as we are regularly told your record is your record, so it’s 3-6 for now. But I’m not as impressed with some of those teams as you are. That was one reason for my prediction. I don’t see the Eastern Conference as deep or talented as the Western Conference, and already some of those teams I thought were overrated, like the Knicks, Cavaliers and Bucks, have shown flaws. I believed some of those teams were more talented than the Bulls, but I also believed the Bulls would steal some games because the Bulls players tend to play harder on a regular basis, witness Caruso, and a lot of those teams like Miami don’t take the regular season so seriously with their stars frequently resting instead of playing. So I could see the Bulls stealing some wins. It’s just been close for now, but I’m still sticking with my story.

Elliot Gaynon: I’m a longtime Bulls fan, but have yet to erase the Floyd era from my memory. And if memory serves correctly, I seem to remember Ron Mercer putting up incredible scoring numbers that never translated to wins. Is this the same with Zach LaVine? He seems to score a ton, but the team ultimately loses. I guess I’m wondering how is Zach LaVine more than Ron Mercer? A fan from the Floyd Era.

Sam: At least that seems like a contradiction to be a fan of and from the Tim Floyd era. Talk about a desire for erasure. Like the paraphrase goes, Ron Mercer was no Zach LaVine. I get variations of this frustrating theme regularly and generally answer with a version of yes, I know, everyone wants Zach to be Jordan or Derrick Rose, but he’s not. He’s a fabulous NBA scorer with brilliant skills to shoot the ball and make plays; most of the best inside passes for scores in the heartbreaking loss to Phoenix Wednesday came from LaVine, often to Vučević. He may be closest to point guard skills of anyone on the Bulls since they really don’t have anyone who fits that model; Zach is just so skilled he can do many things. But not necessarily carry a team all the way to victory, which is why Billy Donovan usually chooses DeMar DeRozan in those closing spots. With a point guard like Lonzo Ball, you probably wouldn’t be noticing Zach’s peccadilloes as much. Mercer, who was a good player, never averaged 20 points for the Bulls and wasn’t a very good long shooter, though that wasn’t still much of a priority 20 years ago. It all goes back again to that human weakness I often point to, that people need others to be who they want them to be rather than who they are. Zach’s a major talent. He just may not be the major general of a talent you’d prefer. But it’s not like there are so many around him to do that. After all, if there were I assume they’d be assuming those duties.

Jon Kueper: I just saw a stat that the Bulls trio (Zach, DeMar, Vuc) are 45th out of 45 trios in net rating (who have played 150+ minutes together this season). Has the start of this season been enough for management to see this isn't going to work? I have never been a rebuild guy and have tried to stay positive with this group. Something has to give. Personally, I'm ready to give the keys to LaVine and the only way to do this is to trade DeMar. He's been a great Bulls player, but it isn't going to get better, and he has not hit the game winner in a while now. or at least it seems that way. LaVine has not been good in the final minute of games, but I think when DeRozan is gone then Zach can actually learn to be the closer the Bulls need. Figure out a way to re-tool around Zach and hope Lonzo comes back next season strong (somehow someway!) to be improved by the end of next season. How else do you see the future of these guys play out?

Sam: At least this is another view of the LaVine isn’t good enough. That was an unusually poor start to the game against the Suns, so it probably skewed the statistics some. I don’t believe the starts have been as consistently inconsistent as they were last season. And Donovan does once the game starts take out one of the main three first and then mixes and matches and rotates and staggers as the game goes on. Though I have been an advocate of some sort of tweak that gives Patrick Williams more of a chance to fit in and get comfortable at small forward. Which isn’t possible now with two shooting guards and one playing small forward. A lot of emailers have suggested DeRozan or LaVine off the bench, which we know we won’t see in this NBA. It doesn’t happen anywhere with stars. And the Bulls still would need a physical, rebounding power forward to complement Vučević. Hey, whatever happened to Derrick Favors? I’m not necessarily suggesting that since he may now be on the slow side, but I believe with some tweaks there are some intriguing possibilities with the way the Bulls have assembled their bench.

Parker Lerdal: Will Dewayne Dedmon sign with the Bulls if the player got injured?

Sam: Yeah, there’s another name. Big body, banger, though a bit on the older side and the Bulls could use some athleticism at a spot like that. Though I could have so much word play fun again reporting that Dedmon tell no tales.

Mike Sutera: On the bright side, that Clippers Big 3 is bad.

Sam: We’re all interested to see how that’s going to work, or especially how it’s not. The 76ers, by the way, seem to be a lot happier group now. Wonder why. Maybe even Daryl Morey. It’s also an instructive lesson from the 76ers side for how these things may work best. The 76ers gave up an All-Star (in theory) and hall of fame player. But they didn’t have to get one back. They got a Morris, Robert Covington and Nic Batum and some future draft capital. The point is they seem to have added players who fit what they need rather than matching star for star. I know it was just Bradley Beal’s first game back from a bad back Wednesday. But he looked slow, as has Damian Lillard. A team has to be wary about just buying big names. Get what fits your needs; it’s difficult to see how the Clippers have done that. Which also is what’s great about the NBA the way we get to watch these potential train wrecks as they are happening.

Michael Murden: At some point you have to try the Vučević/Drummond tandem with Patrick Williams at small forward and play Zach at point. That would be a much slower team than Donovan seems to want but fast is not working for this group.

Sam: Which would be a heck of an adjustment for Donovan since he’s seemingly focused all this around trying to play fast. And if you play a slower half court game you need established three-point shooting. It’s gotten somewhat better with Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu’s improvement, but I don’t see quite enough to play that style. And then the defensive issue of who between Vučević and Drummond is chasing out to the corners and trapping or showing on those high pick and rolls and ball screens that are everyone’s offense? Like they say in San Antonio, keep pounding that rock?

Ry Williams: I really like DeRozan and LaVine, but the key for me was for Williams to become a serious threat like Harden did in OKC. To me that is the only way we make a leap, and I'm not sure he will make it as a third option. As a NY Giants fan, I have seen what a GM/coach combo can do for a franchise. I see what Ainge is doing in Utah once it was realized Gobert and Mitchell had maxed out the teams' potential. I hope we can land that.

Sam: Well, it seems back to the drawing board for the football Giants as one surprising season seems like it can produce expectations behind reality. I also wonder about that with the Knicks, who don’t seem very athletic with a Julius Randle contract weight as your Giants have with their now injured quarterback, and perhaps fighting our Bears for that No. 1 pick and the USC quarterback. The Jazz may be a good example of what I worry about with those blow-it-up rebuilds. I agree they were never going to be a championship team, but they were a fun, 50ish win team that at least gave the community hope and a fun regular season. I guess they have a lot of draft picks they could turn into something, and Lauri Markkanen is a legitimate star. But they pretty much lose every game by 20 points, have the worst backcourt in the league with no one close to a point guard, spend a bunch of money on the massively underachieving John Collins and look like they are five years from contending for something. I’d hate to go through one of those again. The bottom in the NBA often is too far down.

