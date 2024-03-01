Ask Sam Mailbag: Onuralp Bitim's strong performance, Ryan Arcidiacono back in a (Windy City) Bulls jersey and more

Jeff Lichtenstein: Who in the world is Onuralp Bitim? Very little on him although 2 time dunk champion. A 3 year contract is pretty shocking as is 28 minutes in a debut.

Sam: Shame, shame, shame. And I’m not talking Shirley and Company’s disco song, but I do have it on my phone. The Big O — sorry, Oscar — has been a project here on Bulls.com and Ask Sam for much of this season. I wrote extensively about Bitim during training camp, which was in Nashville — a city that's very much overrated, by the way. Seriously, that’s America’s new in-place? Anyway, I’ve also been lobbying (quietly, which means writing about it here) for the Bulls to take a look at him because not necessarily that I see the next Steph Curry, but this roster could even use Dell Curry with the lack of a spot-up three-point shooter. So not only good for him he got a chance and contributed to Wednesday’s impressive win against the Cavaliers, but not only that he made his first three-point attempt, but even more importantly he never hesitated. It is one feature of some of the European players that gets overlooked. These guys played in pro leagues in more difficult conditions than players face here. You don’t get to point to someone in the stands there to have them kicked out if they made you feel sad. Because if you point you also better duck. No one is saying Bitim is the next Klay Thompson, and he doesn’t look like the quickest guy. But he’s got a ready shot and is not afraid to take it and compete. I’m not sure how much time he’ll get once Caruso and then Craig return, but I watched him some in the G League and he was making almost 45% on threes, and no matter what you may think of talent the distance is the distance. And he was attempting almost eight per game. The Bulls got a big break after LaVine’s injury with the amazing emergence of Coby White and his offense. But the demands obviously are taking its toll as loath as anyone is to say. Shooters need their legs, and it’s tough to have them reliably being relied on so much. Life and basketball are about opportunity, and good for Bitim to finally get one. You don’t always from the G League. Heck, I even made a Nocioni comparison for him as we Americans do for European players (we never seem to find American comparisons). As a public service, here’s the way that story last October began, and next time there will be penalties for not reading Bulls.com.

Onuralp Bitim seems like an American. His legs became wobbly the one time he met Michael Jordan. He modeled himself after Kobe Bryant. And he takes a three pointer just about every time he shoots the basketball. There’s one inconsistency; he doesn’t seem to feel like money is that important. I know!

“I played for Huntington Prep (High School) for one year with some good players like Miles Bridges, but then I had to go back to my country because of some family, private issues,” the Bulls new two-way G League player from Turkey was explaining recently. “By then the NBA was my only goal and I started to realize I needed to show myself better for my future more than money wise. There were a lot of European teams wanting me, but I chose to be here because I want to play in the NBA and I want to learn the game and I think I cannot know (the NBA game without being here). It’s a long journey and I am just happy to get started.

“So, yes, there is much more (money) with top European teams,” Bitim admits. “I just never think about the money. That’s how my family raised me. I just know my goals and I know that if I chase my dreams the money will come. The thing is I love playing basketball. I am a fan of basketball.”

Here a link, as the kids say.

Jay Choi: It took almost 2 years and I believe Donovan finally realized the value of Andre Drummond. He's produced some serious numbers whenever he got extended minutes. Is there any possible way to retain him for the upcoming years? It'd be a great shame to let him go especially with Vooch's skill diminishing.

Sam: I’m not sure Vooch agrees with you; I also wouldn’t go quite that far to suggest that Donovan is all in as yet on that two bigs lineup. True, the Cavaliers play big in a sense, though Evan Mobley is quicker and more a modern tall power forward who does attempt some threes. And Drummond did have problems with him to begin the game with Mobley’s speed and the Bulls quickly falling behind by double digits. It seemed more the absence of Alex Caruso that put Drummond in that spot. Before the last two games, Drummond played fewer than 20 minutes in four of the previous five. I understand the appeal of these Drummond numbers, and it does give the Bulls, to me, an unusual edge and matchup issues that can be difficult for other teams. I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing the Bulls change to play that way more often, but it seems like it would take a big change in philosophy that I haven’t seen Donovan interested in embracing. I mentioned it to some players in an organic sense about playing more an old style, physical, inside, mid range heavy game, and the consensus seemed to be it wouldn’t work with the way teams shoot threes these days and you’d have to shoot well over 50% every game. Perhaps with the Bulls roster makeup it could be worth a try. Donovan did adjust in going against Cleveland to a shooter in Bitim. Donovan, like most coaches, seems to like to stick with what he believes in, and all indications are he still favors that active defensive style to cause turnovers, though spoiler alert the offensive rebounds do also create additional possessions. But that would require a change to more of a half court game, which challenges the majority NBA view these days. The issue is if you commit to Vučević, Drummond and DeRozan, the latter Mr. Mid-Range, then you are basically giving up the three-ball game the way it would have to become all or nothing for White and Dosunmu, It wouldn’t bother me, actually, being a proud member of the anti-analytics club. Though it would cause a lot of unemployment around the NBA among all those Ivy League guys finally getting paid for playing fantasy. I really don’t see much way to retain Drummond after this season since he figures to have demand in a weak free agent year, and if the Bulls retain DeRozan as most seem to expect then their payroll would not seem to enable it for a player who still basically is a reserve once Caruso returns. That is unless the team changes its playing philosophy, which doesn’t seem likely.

Jeff Davey: Patrick Williams supposedly turned down maybe $60 million from the Bulls. No one knows the true story, but is this like Latrell Sprewell I gotta feed my family?

Sam: No. It’s a different world in sports and entertainment, and you can’t (maybe shouldn’t) substitute your values, at least the financial part. The NBA is doing very well, thank you. Their deal with the players is the players get half the revenues. The revenues keep increasing, so it has to go back to the players in salaries. And, frankly, being a worker like us I think you’d rather see some like Williams well compensated than say Bradley Beal making $50 million, or Damian Lillard $60 million. The history of the United States always has been income disparity. Without a supposedly classless society like socialism or one of the other isms, the rich will get richer because that’s the way it was established to work. The average salary this season in the NBA is $10 million; Williams is supposed to be at least more than the average player, so if he did turn down $16 million a year that doesn’t seem egregious compared with the mean. Everyone deserves a chance to test the market and evaluate their worth, so good for him for betting on himself. It didn’t work for Bobby Portis when he supposedly turned down $12 million from the Bulls because he supposedly wanted $16 million and it’s taken him five years to basically just get back to the $12 million. Of course, when he left and signed for about $3 million he still was rich. Jimmy Butler bet on himself and more than doubled what the Bulls offered him. Like investing, it comes down to how much risk you are willing to take. On one level you like what Williams did because then it's on him to prove himself, and the Bulls have the right to match since he’s a restricted free agent this summer.

Parker Lerdal: Will LeBron James retire before next season?

Sam: Sure doesn’t seem like, and with his kid being taken off the mock draft lists I guess they know something and the kid probably doesn’t take a pro shot until the 25-26 season. But I’m not sure that is all that’s driving James. The main thing is he’s still really good, and while the Lakers without doing anything personnel wise this season don’t look like a title contender, I expect they’ll try for something significant this summer to give LeBron one more serious attempt at a fifth title. But he’s sure going to put some records way out of reach.

Mike Sutera: The Nets are so bad. Avg maybe 90-100 a game under Ollie. Simmons leaves the game with yet another injury. Bridges who they view as Tatum goes 1-for-11 from 3 vs wolves and last three on threes 2-25.

Sam: Which means the Bulls can relax? Well, at least for the play-in. Actually, it looks like the top 10 are set in both conferences. It doesn’t seem like the Nets or Raptors have any chance in the East to get to 10, though I actually think Atlanta will play better without Trae Young despite Thursday’s game with the Hawks. True, Trae scores big and is a remarkable passer, but he may be the worst defender in the NBA and controls the ball way too much and takes awful shots. This gives Dejounte Murray a chance to finally stay on the ball, and I think they eventually get more players involved. Young doesn’t look like fun to play with. Certainly from the turnover at the job not fun to coach. The Bulls currently are ninth in the East, so I really can’t see a fall beyond 10. Orlando, Indiana, Miami and Philadelphia all are bunched about five games ahead, so it will be tough with the Bulls injuries to get to sixth. But you can see the 76ers falling more without Embiid and the Bulls can get in position to avoid the single elimination 9/10 game. In the West, it’s probably even tougher to crack the top 10 with the Warriors and Lakers currently holding onto nine and 10, and both playing better. There’s basically a three-game spread with six teams from Nos. five through 10, which will be wild to watch as it gets into April. Utah, Houston and the rest are long out. Get your tee times.

Smith Kane: Was watching the 10th place Warriors with Curry, Green, Kuminga, Moody and Podziemski. Who’s their Kornel David? Are they the 98-99 Bulls if Jordan came back?

Sam: That’s something that often is overlooked by the guy in the Last Dance documentary, the booing fans and the general consensus about being deprived of that seventh title chance. The main overlook is during the lockout that season Jordan almost severed a finger on his right hand on a cigar cutter and had surgery and couldn’t grip a basketball. So he probably couldn’t have played. OK, we'll say he was that superman and all he needed was a Band-aid. Sure, Toni Kukoč was there and slowing, Ron Harper, Randy Brown and Dickey Simpkins from the glory days. But Scottie Pippen, Luc Longley, Steve Kerr and Jud Buechler had gotten huge, long-term financial offers finally and were taking them and leaving. Rodman had imploded late that 97-98 season and the Lakers endured that in 98-99 and he did make it so much of a mess he got the coach fired and Phil Jackson a new job. So Michael with Toni, Harper, Dickey, Mark Bryant, Andrew Lang, Corey Benjamin, Keith Booth. Did we really want to see that?

Michael Worthen: Former Chicago point guard Ryan Arcidiacono signing with Windy City Bulls

Sam: He’s back? One of my favorites if also for the absolute love of the game. You can say it, but few show it like he does, this with his Thursday debut his fourth G League stint after four different NBA stretches including with the Bulls and twice with the Knicks in the Villanova alumni club. I remember when he came to Chicago to start after he was an NCAA championship game star and seemed about to go to play in Italy after being undrafted and cut by the Spurs after summer league. He’s a wonderfully open and friendly kid and I frankly wondered to him if he was an NBA player. He said he just loved playing and it didn't matter where and being a pro was a thrill wherever he was. You instantly root for those guys, and he did get parts of four seasons with the Bulls and even started some of the time when the Bulls were not exactly trying for a title. I was rooting for him to at least qualify for that NBA pension, which he has by now and after parts of seven seasons in the NBA to still go back to the G League is pretty special. Sure hope he gets another shot.

Matt McQueen: Boo hoo Dame; his lonely life after being traded.

Sam: I saw that story this week, and I don’t want to pile on because it could make it all worse if the Bulls beat the Bucks again Friday. There’s the part I am sympathetic about since what no one much gets, or wants to, is because they are celebrities or sports stars they don’t have lives and the same stupid stuff the rest of us deal with. Yes, they have all the perks — and you don’t even want to know how players, and I assume movie and TV celebrities are waited on by staff and managements — and everyone will throw at them the "if I have $50 million I don’t care what they say about me" stuff. But everyone needs to get through the day, and others to come. The interesting part and I’ve commented on it among others every time I’ve watched the Bulls play the Bucks is how disengaged he has seemed. Perhaps that changes as the season now develops some finish line view. Though it also is as the players and coaches like to tell us a chance for learning. That grass can be awfully brown. Hey, we could have told him about that regarding Milwaukee to, say, at least late June. The big story last summer was Dame to Miami, and we all can agree Miami? Milwaukee? Dame lost that one. But he did force his way out of there after they held onto him probably too long given their roster and circumstances. It seemed they were giving him the chance to stay. Another dangerous aphorism about better watch what you wish for because you may get it. We always thought Wisconsin was not that friendly a place with all the deer being shot. So maybe no surprise he isn’t out much. Wonder if he's been to the brat stop on I-94. Maybe I’ll mention the Mars Cheese Castle to him; they did one time let me use the rest room there without buying anything. Nice people.

Got a question for Sam?

Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com