Ask Sam Mailbag: Reactions to Chicago's first win, Alex Caruso, and NBA kicks

I'm glad we won but I'm coming in with a hot take: how can PWill have 1reb in 28 minutes? Last year my biggest concern about him wasn't his passivity on offense, it was his passivity on the boards. His rebounding numbers are very low, and that tends to be a skill that guys have it when they come into the league or they don't. His body type is very different, but he's starting to remind me of Brad Sellers

Sam Smith:

Ouch, though I was a Sellers fan and believed he was misunderstood, or at least 30 years before his time as a seven footer who could make threes. Unfortunately for him at a time when if a seven footer took one he was benched. I was going to go with the played just one preseason game after an ankle injury explanation until the Bulls said Friday he hurt his shoulder and probably would miss Friday's opener. There was a play in the second half when it probably happened. Williams dove for a loose ball though he didn't come out of the game. Except when Donovan went to Alex Caruso for defense. Which, yes, was supposed to be Williams' forte. I'm reminded with Williams a bit of the latest Chicago Bears quarterback conundrum—not unusual in sports these days—where we demand these kids be ready and be great basically three years younger than their predecessors. The Bears seem to have made a huge misjudgment by apparently being influenced by media and fans acting the infant—we want what we want and we want it now!—and what usually happens when you do that is your fall victim to the old line about if you listen to the media and fans you quickly end up sitting with them.

The Bears seemed to have had an ideal plan with an experienced NFL quarterback to complete this season and eventually give their kid a chance like has happened with so many of the best quarterbacks ever, like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Similarly with Williams; he was a prodigy last season, and last season wasn't going anywhere, so they left him out there. I can't say it hindered his development, but we come to expect too much of these kids when that occurs. Williams seems naturally restrained as a player, which explains his willingness to be a sixth man in college and repeatedly defer on offense. He's a team guy. It's not fatal, but now with three All-Star scorers and Lonzo Ball, you could see Williams getting lost with those starters. Donovan was finishing quarters and games in preseason and did so for the most part Wednesday with Alex Caruso for Williams. Williams might actually be better for the Bulls coming off the bench as the Bulls starters looked best in preseason moving the ball and running with a smaller, quicker power forward to play in transition. It's Donovan's desired approach. And with those four starters, Williams as we figured wouldn't get as many opportunities. The reserves clearly need offense with Coby White out. Williams after a Summer League scoring orientation could be more the aggressor with that group. But having started Williams last year, would it look like a demotion (which it isn't)? And make management and the coach hesitant to make a change? Because fans and media might say it's a demotion. Though we know what can happen when you listen to that constituency.