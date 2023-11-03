Ask Sam Mailbag: Could Zach LaVine play point guard?

Kieron Smith: So, what if Zach LaVine played as a Point Guard? Would that change how the Bulls ought to be playing-vs-how they’re playing now? After all, he’s listed as a Shooting & Point Guard, unlike the others.

Sam: I know someone will say, "Well he had 51 without an assist." But it’s something I might want to look at, too. There’s something about putting your best five players on the court, and maybe if Patrick Williams gets some time at small forward with DeRozan at shooting guard it changes the dynamic. Zach has played point guard before both in college and with Minnesota when he began. It’s been a while and perhaps after all this time too much of an adjustment for everyone. But no one pushes the ball and can get into the paint like Billy Donovan has suggested for this Bulls team. And most of the point guards of this era like Lillard are scorers first. The Suns seem to be trying it with Booker. Can the Bulls find an athletic, rebounding power forward to complement Vučević and have that all-scoring backcourt? Does it make sense? Would it work? How do you change like that after all the training camp stuff? I doubt the Bulls do that, though it’s intriguing to picture.

George Wilson: Obviously the players took offense to their OKC post game hash it out being labeled as a 'players only meeting' after just one game. My question is how exactly did it get labeled as that as clearly none of the players called it that afterwards. I know Donovan talked about it afterwards and said he was asked to give the players some privacy but usually in that case it's cause the players are railing on him too. However it got into the media as a p.o.m. though would have to be embarrassing to the players. We obviously knew Vooch wasn't happy in that game and rightly so but it certainly looked more than that. Has the team lost faith in the game plan? I see very little teamwork and a lot of standing on offense right now.

Sam: I’ll admit it was somewhat vague at the time, but I got the sense Donovan was making some kind of point because he brought it up. Media was asking just about his interaction with Vučević on the bench during the game and he mentioned how the players afterward were talking, which is normal, and then they asked him to leave, which suggests some sort of private session. When media members went in the locker room to ask the players about it, no one said it was a team meeting. But no one much denied it, either. Which seemed similar to a few other occasions when no one would confirm such a meeting, one when former coach Jim Boylen went nuts with benching all the starters that produced a blowout loss and then called a practice the next day on a scheduled day off and there supposedly was a mutiny that wasn’t actually a mutiny. The other one I recall was after that 50-point loss in Minnesota when there supposedly was this series of accusations aimed at Zach LaVine, which later wasn’t exactly that, just as this probably wasn’t exactly that. Though having to explain and clarify it all a week into the season probably isn’t what Donovan planned. Or was it? Donovan did actually seem sanguine when a player’s meeting was mentioned and seemed to suggest he was glad to see such because it wouldn’t have happened previously and showed the players were more engaged. Maybe that’s why he mentioned it. Like I said, I expected this season to be interesting. The offense, I agree, remains a work in progress with a lot less penetration and ball movement than Donovan pined for in preseason media sessions. Though it’s fair to say with 77 games remaining it hasn’t reached ground zero.

Mack Watts: Sad the death of Walter Davis. B4 my time. Too young.

Sam: Former Bull Walter Davis? No, but it seemed like he was. I probably wrote as many stories about Davis in the late 1980s as I did Scottie Pippen. He was a heck of a scorer and fluid athlete who was a joy to watch. And Michael Jordan really, really, really wanted to play with him. Of course, there weren’t many North Carolina players Jordan didn’t want on his team. But Walter was special. This was a time when Jordan really was growing upset about the Bulls’ playoff failures to the Pistons. Both Pippen and Horace Grant were being intimidated and roughed up by the Pistons and Bulls fan favorite-to-be Dennis Rodman. Though the Bulls were making incremental progress in playoff series, Jordan was growing increasingly agitated as Magic Johnson, especially, was being considered a better player because he was a winner, and even Isiah Thomas. Jordan was lobbying the Bulls for veterans and Davis was available. There was what was then a “drug scandal” involving the Suns in 1987 that never amounted to that much, though Davis did go into rehab briefly. The Suns blew up that team trading just about everyone as the Jerry Colangelo group assumed ownership. So Jordan saw the opportunity for the Bulls to get his buddy and an All-Star cheaply. I don’t recall the particulars, but back then stars could surrender some of their salary for the team to pursue a trade or free agent. Magic Johnson had done it, so Jordan wanted to for Davis. But he wasn’t allow to specify the target. The NBA back then basically made up rules whenever it felt like, sort of like when the country started in 1776. Hey, kids, let’s have a treasury department. Anyone know what that is? Draft day wasn’t a big TV show then and I recall sitting around in 1990 waiting for the Bulls to make their selection when one of Jordan’s buddies strolled by and mentioned that Jordan had given up six figures of money. His presumption was the Bulls would use it to acquire Davis or a suitable veteran. The Bulls, instead, traded for Dennis Hopson, a nice kid and limited player who was, what, a shooting guard. It was the genesis of the harsh treatment the kind-hearted Hopson received when he came to the Bulls much as Toni Kukoč did in the 1992 Olympics from Pippen and Jordan. Gettin back at Jerry Krause, who ended up being right. Those feudin’ Bulls were something. Things eased somewhat as the Bulls won the title that season and Pippen and Grant came up huge in the series against Detroit and then in the Finals. Davis played his last two seasons in Denver and retired after the 1991-92 season. He never became a Bull, but his story was part of the championship chronicle.

Mitch Suitland: James Wiseman played his first game Wednesday; 6 min 4 fouls. Wow. No clue on defense.

Sam: Athletic, young seven-footer. The Bulls could use one of those. The Pistons appear to have their athletic seven-footer of the future in Jalen Duren and impressive interior size as the Bulls discovered last week. No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley comes off the bench. They’ve been accumulating young talent with all the losing and it was worth a look at Wiseman, also a No. 2 overall pick. The Pistons now obviously don’t need him. He looks lost as an NBA player, but like the cliche goes you can’t teach athleticism and size. It wouldn’t seem like the Pistons would be asking for that much. Worth a phone call?

Mike Sutera: Are the Bucks in trouble? Worst defensive rating so far. Dame don't defend a lick. Lost Allen as well.

Sam: Can I say maybe a week in? I won’t say yes because they do have Giannis. But it’s also that thing about stars. There seems to be an NBA era coming to an end with the next era of stars just starting to blossom, and of course Wembanyama. But sometimes a team can get caught up in getting excited about a name for what they did and not who they are now. We may be seeing that with Lillard, who really hasn’t played much the last three years. His first three seasons were 82, 82, 82 games. The last three were 58, 29, 67. He’s 33 and not that big at 6-foot-2. He’ll have some huge games, but excellence is consistency. Bradley Beal hasn’t even played this season and who knows what’s the problem. Hew also hasn’t played much the last few years while being a “star.” Westbrook, McCollum, hey, where’s Lou Williams? Suddenly it’s an older Bucks team without much depth and Khris Middleton barely playing, and when he does he’s not defending with that knee. Just more parity; advantage Bulls?

Ken Perlman: How much longer can they take two rebounds and no points from the power forward position?

Sam: Well, he’s not a power forward; at least that’s what Patrick Williams has said. It’s been a tough start to the season for Williams, and it is a no excuses what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business. But finishing last season Williams made it pretty clear he considered himself a small forward and wanted to get a chance to play there, where three or four rebounds per game is acceptable. It seemed for awhile according to the rumors in the summer the Bulls might break up the Zach LaVine/DeMar DeRozan shooting guard tandem. But when that didn’t occur and Derrick Jones Jr. moved on, power forward still needed a name. Look, Williams is trying. Though scoreless against Dallas, he worked hard and helped limit Luka Doncic. He’s not going to the media to complain or showing signs of distress in the locker room. He’s always available to media asking the same question again and again and again, that why aren’t you better? He’s always polite and patient and has the support of teammates. I know; that’s nice but it doesn’t mean wins. He starts just about every game making a strong move on offense. We know he can shoot because we’ve seen it for two years; he was the team’s best three-point shooter last season and played all 82 games, a rarity in the NBA anymore. It seems to me he needs to get a chance to play his best position before the Bulls make a judgment on him.

Jeff Lichtenstein: I wrote you a question last season about it being time to blow it up. Terry, our 2022 first round pick is in the development league. Our power forward, Patrick Williams has went full Bulls-style Lauri Markkanen with 2.5 rebounds and 11% 3-point shooting and the guy we let go, Derrick Jones Jr., scores 17 against us in the Dallas win. You said “Patience” last May. While I know for certain that Patrick Williams Jr. is destined to become a star like Utah-style Lauri the minute he leaves, why didn’t the Bulls blow up the core over the summer? The old definition of insanity, doing the same thing and expecting different results, three years into this thing is driving me insane as a Bulls fan. I just don’t see how they improve on 40 wins with 2 keys guys who were healthy and 33/35 years old. They have no draft picks coming in to make an impact. Unless Williams takes a giant step, it's 40 wins best case scenario. Maybe they get an old point guard and old three-point specialist and everyone healthy and no one loses a step, they sneak into the play-in?

Sam: I know blow-it-up is fashionable when things aren’t going as you hoped, but, for me, I’ve seen enough of that with the 2017 model. Everyone seemed to be in agreement at the time as the Bulls were oscillating in that netherworld of .500, Jimmy Butler was making a lot of noise about leaving, and if he wasn’t traded Dwyane Wade would have stayed another year on his contract. The deal actually in retrospect looks good, LaVine, Markkanen and Dunn and picks to come. But a year into it with the team pretty much — wink, wink — agreeing to lose for three years most of my mail was why were the Bulls so bad and fire everyone. The lack of lottery luck got management fired. And even some of those teams that did have the lottery luck in those seasons still are not contenders or even in the playoffs. It’s five to six years after you start, if you get lucky, you are back. I doubt the Bulls will consider that path, maybe ever. And I’d be disappointed if they did. Even though the arrow isn’t pointing way up to start the season, it looks like the NBA is sort of in a parity transition like the post-Jordan years when the Nets and 76ers and Mavericks, basically all with one All-Star, were getting to the Finals. Like the Heat did last season with half the roster undrafted role players. I believe with the league no longer top heavy and no dynasty team, I can see with the right tweak or two a team could begin to percolate. Just need to turn up the heat a little. Blow it up would be the biggest mistake at this time.

Mike Queen: Both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have player options for 48 mil. They opt in? If so, you have those two and Harden. I wouldn't want to pay any of them. I'd rather rebuild.

Sam: Speaking of blowing it up…? Nah, the league’s richest owner with a new arena coming isn’t investing in the draft. I assume they all get extensions, and as Bulls Digital wiz Nikko Tan reminded me we get to enjoy the 2017 NBA All-Star team again.

Mike Queensworth: Check out Paolo Banchero. Off to a horrid start to the season.

Sam: The Magic is a good test case of blowing it up. I know there’s been second guessing about the Vučević trade that netted the Magic two Bulls first round picks and Wendell Carter Jr. And there’s some nice talent there in Orlando with 2023 Rookie of the Year Banchero from their own pick. But with multiple blow it ups there they’ve made the playoffs twice in the last 11 years and haven’t won a playoff series since 2010. In the last 12 years, they’ve won a combined three playoff games. The Bulls will see them in a few weeks in that new consecutive games sets the NBA is trying this season to further reduce travel right before two with Miami. Banchero is averaging about 12 points and their three main scorers all are shooting below 40 percent overall. Their guard situations remains unresolved and they really don’t have a center. We know Wendell isn’t. The problem you have with so many young players since they do have talent is they all soon want to be paid and you have to build a team and establish a pecking order around that. It’s tough when you don’t land one true star. The Magic is around .500 like most of the rest of the East, so there’s not much to determine yet and maybe they break out. But a decade building is a tough recipe for success or very appealing.

Mitch Quint: Danny Green: Should we? Can we financially?

Sam: Since he’s untethered, the Bulls could release someone and sign him. But I don’t see him playing in the NBA again. He’s 36 and has barely played for two years with injuries. He doesn’t move well, so it’s difficult to see how he could get minutes defensively, especially with the defensive rotations coach Billy Donovan favors. True, the Bulls could use his style shooter, but not his age and diminished level.

Simon Mabille: As much as I wish this group to finally succeed, unless they turn the tide it still seems we're headed towards another play-in heartbreak or first round exit. If so, will this group be remembered as the most underachieving Bulls team ever? Because even without Lonzo, the talent, experience, qualified coaching staff and roster depth are clearly there, and the core has been together for three years now. Can you think of any other Bulls teams that could have done much better but never did?

Sam: I agree it looks like a better team than its produced even since Lonzo’s injury. Thought LaVine and others were out when they had that playoff series with Milwaukee and LaVine had that offseason surgery, White had surgery and so did Williams. But they at least have been reasonably competitive, a playoff-like team last season even if they were a quarter away. And seemingly again in contention for that same playoff spot you note. The Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo threesome should have been better than .500 seasons and eighth in the East as well as that last season with Derrick Rose when they didn’t even make the playoffs at 42-40. But for a really underachieving time even as good as the conference was then, I’d have to go back to the early 1980s and pick when the Bulls had All-Stars in Reggie Theus and Artis Gilmore and had five years of draft picks between Nos. 2 and 7 and were averaging barely 30 wins a season. So if you think these Bulls aren’t living up to what you’d hoped, in comparison they’re dominating.

Alex Gray: The NBA is kind of in a weird place right now. There’s no generational superstar in their prime like a Lebron, Kobe or Jordan. It’s been a long time since there’s been a power vacuum in the NBA. Lebron is old, KD is old, Curry is old. Giannis is a superstar but he’s not transcendent. The NBA has some great young talents in recent years but no one with that “it” factor to be the face of the league. I think Wemby might be the guy to carry the torch if he stays healthy. I’m more excited to watch the Spurs more than any other NBA team right now. What are your thoughts on him?

Sam: We’ve all expected Wembanyama to be the main attraction for this season, and he isn’t disappointing. I haven’t been as high on Wembanyama to start because of the buildup that we’ve never seen anyone like this (true but only on size), and until Thursday night — and I didn’t see that game but the box score — he’s been hanging around the perimeter and tong a lot of threes. When he's obviously much bigger than everyone. So I suspect he got in the paint. But given that Spurs team of babies swept the Suns in Phoenix (no Beal and Booker in one of the two games) was very impressive. It’s difficult to suggest a dynasty, but your larger point which I mentioned seems accurate, that this golden era of Steph, KD, LeBron, etc is coming to a close and there’s a lot of opportunity for someone unexpected to step up, as the cliche goes.

Alan Mills: You say LaVine is not the problem. I am not of the same mind but can you really say he is the solution? … or even an important part of the solution?

Sam: How could he not be part of the solution? The guy puts up 25 points a game with barely breaking a sweat and is easily the best three-point shooter on the team. Who's replacing that? It’s not easy to score like that in the NBA. Only the truly gifted can. This sounds a little like that Chicago thing that compares everyone to Jordan and sometimes Derrick Rose and is disappointed otherwise. Zach’s a fabulous talent and while his name often is in trade rumors, no offense, but not anyone else’s is. Because he is a difference maker. The problem with the Bulls may be he’s probably as these things go a great No. 2 or maybe No. 3, like on the Olympic team when he was a vital part of a gold medal. So he hardly sounds like the problem. It looked like DeRozan might be that 1 to maybe Zach’s 1A, but DeRozan’s game isn’t updated enough without the long distance shooting. Zach’s good enough to be the best player on a top team, to me, but then the team needs some things the Bulls still lack in size and shooting. I know there’s an ambivalence about Zach, but I don’t see how the team is better without him.

Mitch Freedman: Hate to see teams are basically telling Silver heck with your rules. Jimmy sat out, Beal hasn’t played, Booker finally; lots of Cavs one game. I see hardly any Nets are playing Friday.

Sam: And with those Nets I watched them some and didn’t see anyone plans hard enjoy to get hurt. I know the league priority is on that in-season tournament, and the way the NBA is promoting it suggests it will gain a following and attention. But it’s just ridiculous that two games into the season Butler already is resting. He’s not alone. Beal has a bad back? Already? He hasn’t done anything. So I’ll credit LeBron James. What is the guy, 45? He’s playing every game and is the finisher for his team, already averaging more than 35 minutes per game because, frankly, the team isn’t very good without him, and pretty good with him. You want to be like Mike? Be like LeBron. I hear all the time how blessed everyone is to be in the NBA — and I exclude the Bulls since to their credit their guys insist on playing and seem only upset it isn’t long enough — so if that’s true how about resting on the three or four days you have off every week. Joe Dumars was great to say as we suspected there’s no science or reason for all this rest. The NBA still needs to follow up and explain to some what it means to have a job.

Michael Mortenson: What the heck is the in-season tournament. Can you explain it?

Sam: This is the NBA explanation: The inaugural tournament will tip off Friday Nov. 3 and culminate with the championship on Saturday Dec. 9. The semifinals (Thursday, Dec. 7) and championship will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The In-Season Tournament will consist of two stages: Group play and knockout rounds (like soccer). All 30 teams have been randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on won-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. Beginning Nov. 3 and continuing through Tuesday, Nov. 28, each team will play four designated group play games on “Tournament Nights” – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road. Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups and two “wild cards,” the later being the teams from each conference with the best record in group play games that finished second in its group. The knockout rounds will be single elimination games in the quarterfinals played in NBA team markets on Monday Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5. All 67 games will count toward the regular season standings and statistics except the championship. Each team will continue to play 82 regular-season games in the 2023-24 season. The championship game is the only game that will not count toward the regular-season record and statistics. For those two teams, it will count as Game 83, one more than every other teams’ 82-game slate. Players on quarterfinal teams receive $50,000 each with those who make it to the semifinals earning $100,000. Players on the runner-up team receive $200,000, and players on the in-season tournament winning team earn $500,000 each. The games will be played on special colorful basketball courts in the home arena. The Bulls have never played on an alternate court in their franchise history. The winner claims the NBA Cup. The Bulls are in Eastern Group C with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. The tournament opens for the Bulls Friday in the United Center. Grant Park rally if the Bulls win? Nah, probably too cold.

Mitch Boro: Looks like Carlik Jones signed with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of China that is. It's for the remainder of the 23-24 season.

Sam: Called another one. Didn’t I predict he’d be a Bull?

