Ask Sam Mailbag: Coby's breakout season, trade rumors and more

Ian Rosenthal: Wild ride of a season so far. Huge props to Coby for seizing the opportunity and playing some wonderful basketball. He deserves the success. Obviously the trade speculation for LaVine is entirely conjecture at this point, but can you expand on your thoughts about a trade with Detroit for Jaden Ivey? Your answer last week suggests they wouldn't part with him but generally you might like the idea. Coby is obviously someone who can play the 1 or 2, but I'd hate to see him asked to change position yet again unless Ivey is a true difference maker.

Sam: I didn’t mean to suggest they wouldn’t deal Ivey. Just that the coach there isn’t high on him and that he could be in play. I suspect the Detroit stuff is mostly speculation — bad team needs help, so who’s available? — and thus the trade machine. I mentioned Ivey because the way he moves with his athletic ability reminds me of a Jordan-type, if hardly the authentic. I’d also be interested in James Wiseman, another athletic type with size who might fit in a Bulls future. I do believe if the Bulls have aspirational hopes they need personnel changes. But I don’t see Detroit for now because given the hole they’ve dug with this historic losing streak it doesn’t make sense to try to win some games now to go nowhere and endanger draft position. I can see them riding it out and trying to give those kids playing time if the coach finally realizes he’s in a rebuilding situation. It is great for Coby, but we did see it before when Coby decided to be Coby after that Chicago All-Star game snub in 2020 and he put up three consecutive 30-point games. He’s been capable, but the Bulls have too often put the governor on him to slow his play to enhance that of others. It does seem like he finally said the heck with it. So who is he? Maybe somewhere between McCollum and Lillard, a smallish, scoring combo guard who could lead an offense the way the game is played these days. Let’s see, though, when he gets more defensive attention now with LaVine out.

Tom Haen: The Bulls have played their best three games of the year. What I like is they're talking to each other on both end of the court, moving the ball. Last night’s performance against Charlotte slipped some, but still it was entertaining. I'd like to see Zach back after the 4 weeks but this sounds pretty serious, like plantar fasciitis. Doing injections doesn't solve the problem. Didn't he do this for his knee, and then he needed surgery?

Sam: I don’t get into the medical stuff much, and between the combination of the paranoia of not wanting to let opponents know about your team and the medical privacy act that basically enables the team to say nothing or even be misleading there really is no way of knowing the situation. Players seem to have minor issues and then are out all season, and then guys suddenly return after months of no word. Is Zion all of a sudden good again? This Zach situation will be watched more intensely because of the trade rumors and now the winning, though we are still in the small sample era. No one gets an injection if nothing is wrong. Obviously and given his uncharacteristic shooting something was. The timetable now is the thing. Stay out longer because they are playing well? To avoid injury for trade? To get back to 100% with a half season left to make a real run as there's still plenty of time? We’re going to hear a lot of speculation about this for the next month.

John Steinmetz: Early in the season, I saw Onuralp giving us help mid season and Julian next season. How is Onuralp doing in G League? Looks like Julian is ahead of schedule. Julian looks like he is in the right place defensively and offensively. If his confidence builds, he could help the Bulls this year. What are your thoughts on these professional neophytes?

Sam: Phillips has stood out in his Windy City games averaging close to 20 and 10, which is what apparently earned him playing time with the Bulls, lately surprisingly early in games and ahead of some of the role players you didn’t expect him to if briefly surpass. He hasn’t done much yet for the Bulls as it’s difficult to tell what his NBA game is. Mostly now he’s just running around, but he looks like a nice prospect. Adama Sanogo also has put up impressive stats for Windy City, but lacks Phillips’ athleticism, so he seems unlikely to be with the parent team as long as Drummond is around. Bitim hasn’t shot well yet, surprisingly, less than 30% on threes, though I can imagine it’s quite the adjustment from cosmopolitan Istanbul to somewhat less so Hoffman Estates.

Jeff Lichtenstein: Two of my friends told me how fun and scrappy the Bulls were to watch against the Bucks. I laughed at them and had already written off the season as a bore. Maybe though like a fan leaving early in a 25 point blowout in the 4th quarter to beat the parking lot traffic, I’m missing a comeback and/or a great story? But 3 wins a row happened when Jalen Rose came aboard before falling back to earth. Plus teams rarely get better when their most skillful player is out. However, do you think what is happening with the loss of Zach is like a change of scenery for Coby White? Kind of like how Lauri needed a change of scenery to get his game back/blossom? And how will Zach fit back in 3-4 weeks?

Sam: All better questions now than answers. Excellent memory with Jalen. They did have that immediate surge after the trade with three straight wins, and the Bulls were back! So, true, you shouldn’t overreact to a good week or two, especially early in the season. For Coby, I guess you can call it a change of scenery, but it’s more the consistent role and finally an acceptance that he’s out there to score. Not help others to do so. Putting in position to succeed and all that. Back to that Bulls team adding Jalen. I’ll admit I was the biggest advocate of that failed experiment. My thinking was we saw Artest becoming very erratic, and that sadly proved out. And though Brad Miller was way better you had to commit to Curry and Chandler to play if that was your future. Just get them a 20-point scorer and near All-Star to take off the offensive pressure. I still like the theory if not the execution like Krause’s trade of Elton Brand to select Chandler to go with Curry. Right plan; wrong guys. Krause understood you could be maybe or close to a 50-win team led by Brand, but that was your ceiling, third or fourth in the conference and maybe second round. Which proved out. If you say you’re about championships, go for them. Krause did, appropriately, and failed spectacularly. Which probably cost him his job. Which also is why a lot of team executives don’t take big risks. Getting to the middle often extends your lifespan because there’s more hope there than the bottom. Rose was a scoring talent, smart and high of character. What I didn’t figure was after being in the Finals and then seeing teenagers not close to being ready to play and a coach not close to NBA standards he just gave up and became a negative presence trying to get himself traded. Like with marriage or friends and neighbors, you never really know someone unless you are living with them. I know there’s this better-without-Zach narrative circulating these days, but I’m not a believer in 20-plus points sitting out to improve your team.

Andrew Brown: Zach trade; I can see Charlotte as a team to deal with. LaVine for Rozier, a future first and salary match fillers. Rozier when healthy can play! Both those teams have been playing the long draft game which hasn't worked for either. LaVine locks up their SG position for 4 years. Both franchises need to bring in stars to put buns in seats.

Sam: As we saw in the United Center Tuesday, the Hornets are a mess. How they got six wins was the surprise part to me. But talk about star crossed. It’s the Ball family with obviously Lonzo’s knee issues with the Bulls and LaMelo’s ankle problems. LaMelo had ankle surgery and the ankle got hurt again; that doesn’t bode well for a career. Fans have suggested some sort of combination with LaVine and Gordon Hayward’s expiring deal that comes closest to matching Zach’s. If the Bulls are intent on making a trade, I’d do that. Hayward looked really good against the Bulls, the only Hornet who did. But I don’t see Charlotte taking on the money in what looks for them several years of rebuilding with young players. Like the Pistons now, they look like a team with lottery intentions because they are really, really far away.

Tony Reed: I've been a Bulls fan dating back to Norm Van Lier and the crew. Good or bad, they are my team. The Tim Floyd years were brutal. The Billy Donovan years have been unkind, but since Zach and DeMar were been sitting, I actually liked watching this team play, especially Coby, Ayo, Vooch and even Patrick. Hell, I even liked Donovan's rotations. The energy is infectious. Any chance we continue this style when the stars return?

Sam: I know fans love the draft and love the hustling kids, but nowhere in the NBA do you have a high level of success without big time scoring stars. The league is built that way and as much as you may like the hustle board, any team is sentenced to mediocrity without the great talents.

Corey Pratt: Alex Caruso’s trade value is really high right now. Would you trade him for Moses Moody and Kuminga from golden state?

Sam: I’ve been on record as those things go of saying Caruso is Bulls for life under this administration. But there are some caveats. If the Bulls do make some moves to take a step back with an eye toward more than the middle, well Caruso does have a lot, lot of value now. And is someone who could get you a bounty from a team in a last gasp like the Warriors. Steve Kerr is said to pine for someone like Caruso and would adopt him as a family member and put him in his will. Yes, Steve is a fan. I know how much impact Caruso has had for the Bulls this season, and I was suggesting him as an All-Star a month ago. But if you are running a franchise you have to have a big picture outlook at what’s best for your organization if you hope to be a title contender. After all, the goal cannot be to try to make sixth and the second round. Can it? If someone is willing to way overpay now with youthful, athletic talent, should you consider it?

Wayne Warner: Really would like to see DeRozan as 6th man…negotiate an extension (finish his career as a Bull) based on his acceptance & commitment to be a scoring machine off the bench and an end of game & OT closer. Bulls need his veteran leadership during season and offseason.

Sam: We’ve been there before, and I don’t see DeRozan embracing or the Bulls asking him to be in a supporting role. Especially when no one ahead of him can score more. After all, when things broke down against Charlotte the other day and shots weren’t going in so easily, it was DeRozan to the free throw line and playing 37 minutes still saving things. But is this with LaVine as the starter? Or him off the bench? Despite the recent success, it still seems like it’s a team on the verge of changes.

Mike Sutera: For the Spurs, the Sochan PG experiment has to be over. Started Vassell at the PG. Need to draft a PG in next draft. Nikola Topić the Serbian guy, I think.

Sam: Do I have to start watching college basketball again? The Bulls do have their pick this season. And maybe more? Not yet. The Bulls get their first look Friday at Victor Wembanyama and I’m hearing he’s the best big man prospect since Chet Holmgren. At least we’re done with this greatest prospect ever stuff. Sure, the guy could be pretty good, but it doesn’t appear the legacies of Kareem and Wilt have anything to worry about. Or even rookie MVP and Rookie of the Year Wes Unseld. The Bulls also get a nice break with the real flaw in this in-season tournament, which I know we’re all supposed to celebrate but kind of feels like more regular season games with announcers yelling louder. It’s OK; nothing wrong with hyping NBA games in December, though none of them were as good as the Bulls/Raptors game in October. Anyway, the Bulls get a break in the real defect in the tournament. It’s not that point differential tiebreaker. That was confusing because no one was paying attention to the tournament until the final day. Next year they will. It’s teams making it past the group play round and then losing early. So they end up playing top teams five and six times for the season as the NBA fills in that empty week of games instead of the usual three or four. The Bulls got the two biggest patsies as the 3-17 Spurs and Hornets had the worst plus/minus margin of all the scheduled teams, meaning the Bulls had the easiest post tournament schedule in the league. Nice. While some teams get the Celtics or Bucks twice. By the time the season really matters, that could upset payoff seeding in a big way. I suspect we’ll be hearing about this again in April.

Mack Stein: Be honest, Silver made this tournament for LBJ. The NBA said that was the correct call at the end of the Lakers /Suns.

Sam: Do you mean you’re going to believe your own eyes instead of what I tell you? That’s a new one, possession with the ball rolling down your leg, as if the referee could see that. Actually, the Lakers had outplayed the Suns most of the game and what was confusing was how the Suns still were in it. So I’m OK with the oversight. Meanwhile with the star studded Suns, not so much. They’ve got the Coby White issue in playing with no real point guard, Devin Booker unsure whether to pass or shoot and forgetting where Kevin Durant is. You don’t need a true point guard in this era, but you need someone to run and organize an offense. Unless you’re point guard is your best player and want him shooting 25 times. But even Michael needed Scottie. LeBron’s getting this one, the league will be happy, and the debate continues as Jordan still doesn’t have an NBA Cup trophy. You know LeBron will be making the NBA issue rings for this and a banner ceremony at the All-Star game.

Kieron Smith: Bulls should consider trading DeMar DeRozan to the Knicks if all Miami is going to offer is Kyle Lowry. That’s all the Heat will give us if we trade DeMar DeRozan there? Oh, and a 2025 first rounder?

Sam: No one knows for sure if there will be a LaVine deal, but I’d probably take that to get off the salary and get a first with Miami. If there is a trade because of the contracts it’s likely to be more a financial than a basketball deal. The Bulls need to look at a deal if they are doing one for getting money off the books and next year Lonzo and maybe DeMar are also off and the the Bulls could be maybe $60 million or $70 million under the cap, and you watch if the Bulls have money they will come. You keep your core of young players, get a few firsts this summer and maybe next, and then in the summer of 2025 you are flush with cap room that could be a blueprint for a quick turnaround with championship possibilities. It’s sort of what the Mets are doing in baseball with sport’s richest owner. He made a big financial splash and it didn’t work. So they’re basically blowing off next season after giving up halfway through this past one to recalibrate and then trying to put themselves in position to go for a title and not just contending even as rich as he is with no cap. If all you have to sacrifice is a season and a half, why not?

Dustin Chaviano: It feels like I've been defending LaVine pretty much since the day he arrived. And Jimmy Butler was/is my favorite player. I've argued that Zach was a great player prospect to acquire, and along with getting Lauri, we came away with a lot from that transaction. And players like Zach are hard to come by. However, It's been obvious that the team hasn't been working since Lonzo went down. I've resisted admitting we need to blow it all up in the hope that Lonzo would have been healthy by now, or we would have found a worthwhile replacement. I'm not sure if Lonzo really was the straw that stirred this Bulls drink, but with the team's relative success and pace of play without Zach and Demar recently, I admit it's time to blow it up. I'm curious to your thoughts on Zion Williamson. I think we're one year too early of New Orleans really losing total patience with him and their team's structure. That and with Zach having a rough start to this season, he doesn't seem like a player they'd be very interested in. To be honest, I'm not sure Zion will ever reach the hype he had coming out of Duke. He is an exciting player though, and I'd be willing to take the risk if we can get all those young guys we have running the floor and playing the brand of basketball it seems Bill Donovan wants to play. What would da Bulls have to give up to get Zion?

Sam: Zion is under contract through 2027-28, so he’s not going anywhere without their consent. There was this old video floating around last week someone sent me with Zion supposedly saying he wanted to play for the Bulls but shush. Though with AI — no, not Iverson as that’s what I thought they’ve been talking about all this time — you never know what to believe. Many have speculated from his time in college given his size and the way he plays and doesn’t seem to always take great care of himself and the torque he thus puts on his joints that he’s destined to be a regular injury. After Lonzo from the same place probably much too big a risk with all that salary to come. And not a player who seems to be impacting much now already in his seventh season.

Eleni Vlahos: We've had a disappointing first half of the season, but I'm really liking how our guys have been playing as of late (particularly against our division rival Bucks and now the Pelicans) and I still have faith that we can improve. I miss Zach on the court and have always loved his game. I've also loved Caruso since his Laker days (him and Zach are my top two favorites) and am so happy that we were able to snag him. His ability to score 3-pointers lately has been a game-changer literally. I'm so proud of the young guys like Philips, White, Williams, Ayo, etc. they bring some much-needed energy to the court.

Sam: It’s actually just a disappointing first quarter, which really isn’t so much. But even through that what you note is accurate. The Bulls had some poor games, but they do have a high character group of players who don’t give up on games and compete throughout, which accounts for coming back in a lot of those games. I’m not sure what happens with Zach between injury and rumor, but you only get so far with tenacity more than superior talent.

Parker Lerdal: Will Danny Green sign for the Chicago Bulls as a 10-Day contract?

Sam: There’s been a lot of discussion of the need for a three-point assassin, but the Bulls have shot better lately behind Coby White and it seems like Green’s time is past given the injuries that have slowed him so much. And who can he defend? He had a terrific career for a low second round draft pick.

Greg Young: Random thoughts:

I feel bad for Zach. I know he has a gazillion dollars but who knows where he ends up. I wish him well. DeMar DeRozan is a more difficult case. He plays playoff speed every game. Good in the playoffs but not so much getting there. He will go somewhere and I wish him well. Vooch is staying and is fun to watch in the right setting with the right people. Same for Caruso. I hope they both stay. Patrick Williams seems to be a very nice guy who will be a strong roll player and make 50-100 million over his career. I am indifferent as to where he makes the coin. Coby and Ayo are good players who should have a place on the Bulls. I like Drummond but understand his limitations. Donovan seems ok but I’m tepid at this point. I am sad to see this version of the Bulls coming to an end. There is no blame; it just needed to change.

Sam: The DeRozan part really is the latest elephant. It seems like he would be the easiest to trade with an expiring deal and a player given that and his instant production (playoff speciality) who would be in huge demand and could net you a lot. But at the same time also a favorite of Bulls management and also for his intangibles of the locker room, telling stories to the kids, colorful metaphors. Again, the short or long view? A step back to go forward and satisfied there’s enough there with those tweaks? Still a lot of soul searching to go.

Kyle McGill: I truly feel that Coby White is a Jamal Murray clone. If he had a superstar player to play off of like Nikola Jokić, I could see Coby being a perennial All-Star. What’s Ayo’s ceiling as a player, and is P-Will finally starting to become the player we thought he could be?

Sam: Yeah, that part about getting the league MVP. Ayo looks like a valuable reserve role player who is best in transition and can flourish with a team that plays faster like Billy Donovan wants and isn’t always easy to accomplish. I’m not sure what everyone thought Patrick could be. He was advertised as Kawhi Leonard. I don’t see that other than the Leonard now who is pretty much being ignored by James Harden and becoming a utility player. Patrick seems like he can do that similarly. Actually, Murray is a good comp, by the way. And there’s the rub. I’m sure if you changed Zach for Murray the Nuggets would be just as good and the Bulls might not be. If Murray were the Bulls best player — because he’s not as talented as Zach with no all star games and not invited to the Olympics — the Bulls would have been worse off these last few years. That’s been the unfortunate part for Zach. He was advertised as a No. 1 option when he really wasn’t while Murray was cast as a two or three to support a much better player who helped him play better. That’s he secret to success. And, oh yeah, find an MVP. The Bulls last did in 2008 and did well. Still looking.

Got a question for Sam?

Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com