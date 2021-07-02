Ask Sam Mailbag: Building around players, AK draft moves, and more

The Atlanta Hawks success story is one I think the Bulls can look to replicate from the dweller of the NBA to Eastern Conference Finalists. But is there concern about Vucevic's role as it translates to becoming a contender in the East? Atlanta seemed to surround Trae Young with shooters and then having Capela protect the rim. Today's NBA often is built around wing players and with Atlanta building and experiencing success around a PG, I think the Bulls can look to the Hawks on how to build around Zach LaVine. Should there be pause within the Bulls about Vucevic being the teams second best player and whether a combination of him and Zach can win at the highest level?

Sam Smith:

There's more than one way to succeed. I know most everyone, understandably, looks at success based on others'; final results. If you won, then you must be a winner and let's see if we can duplicate that. I'd say fans and media, but a lot of executives also operate that way. It was going on in the 80s with teams trying to find a 6-9 point guard because of the Lakers'; success. But everyone discovered there was one Magic. Just as there's one Curry/Thompson as everyone was busy shooting threes and expecting the same results. So the Hawks are making a run, though don’t be fooled by the diminishing returns. Would they be if Harden and Kyrie weren’t injured? If Kemba Walker wasn’t having trouble walking and Jaylen Brown wasn’t, if Embiid didn’t have a torn meniscus?

It sadly is the lost playoffs of last man standing and next man up, meaning someone’s bunch of role players could be an NBA champion. Though now it’s Chris Paul the one standing, which hasn’t happened that much. And as appealing as it seems without the usual roadblocks, that also puts a lot of pressure on teams like the Bulls. And several others to find the correct path. In the category of, “Hey, if Huerter, Bogdanovic, Capella and John Collins can start for champions,” or “If Terrance Mann, Patrick Beverley, the Lesser Morris and the Other Reggie Jackson” can carry a team to a championship, you mean you can’t!” Because everyone pretty much dismisses what occurred previously when we are celebrating the champion, some team starting a bunch of guys who might barely make your rotation will be held up as a model for next season. A dozen owners then will be asking their GMs how they can’t beat that team. It could be a nervous summer for a lot of teams. As I’ve stated, I like the Vucevic addition, especially in lieu of another 5-10 draft pick. When you have two players who practically fall into 20 points just suiting up, you have a base. With Vucevic’s expanded shooting range you have options if you want to add a rim protector instead. The best way to win is not necessarily the way the winner won.