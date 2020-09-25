Ask Sam Mailbag: The Billy Donovan Edition

I think the Donovan hire is a slam dunk for the Bulls. It shows that this new Bulls management team is serious about changing the image & culture of this Bulls Team in a hurry. He's a proven winner especially in the western conference and throughout his coaching career. I read an article that stated the Bulls have not hired a Coach with NBA experience since 2003. That explains things quite a bit right there. The Donovan hire speaks volumes because most winning coaches would not want to step into a situation like the Bulls at the moment. I would have thought he would have signed with Philly or even Indiana. I think he sees the Bulls current roster better than the record shows. One thing for sure with the bulls players, I think they will play much better for him under a new system.

Sam Smith:

It's true the Bulls have a history of hiring first time coaches, and I thought they would again. Which isn't a bad thing because the Bulls have been one of the best—and it's an adorable trait—of not only giving deserving people a first chance, but being adept at discovering talent. Tom Thibodeau, after all, was a first time head coach after being passed over several times. So was Doug Collins, who was responsible for a massive Bulls turnaround, double digit wins more in each of his first two seasons from 30 to 50 in two years. And, oh yeah, that Phil Jackson guy who not only had been passed over for several NBA jobs but was in the minor leagues and about to leave coaching when the Bulls rescued him and thought he deserved a chance despite his lack of experience. But I agree it does reflect well on the Bulls potential talent that many even here don't think much of.

Plus, I suspect there's another reason why Donovan might have chosen the Bulls perhaps over teams where he would have a more immediate chance of competing for a title, like Philadelphia, is he wants to coach again. The Big Star system in the NBA doesn't always allow for much coaching. You don't tell Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and Paul George and certainly LeBron. Donovan's critics often held that against him, that he allowed Westbrook to run wild (good luck stopping that) and had a new system for every new star. Because that's basically what they demanded. Of course that also speaks well of his flexibility, sophistication and versatility. Pat Riley cracked down on LeBron. So as soon as LeBron could get out of that contract he left Miami. I think Donovan sees talent with the Bulls. But I believe he sees an opportunity once again, like in college, to not so much become Ditka or Lombardi, but to help push players along to where he can help them go and enjoy that collegiate and collegial family aspect that is somewhat rare in this NBA of player brands. You know, coach. Instead of always risking being told where to go.