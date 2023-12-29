Ask Sam Mailbag: Andre Drummond's impressive play, updated season expectations and more

Richard Meagher: After a slow start, the Bulls look like they are figuring it out and putting it together. What's your opinion on this?

Sam: I’m still in small sample mode, though clearly there has been improvement in the win/loss column. Sometimes things break your way, and sometimes you lose by a point or two as the Bulls did to the Suns, Nets and Magic. Turn around those games and…It’s obvious now Zach LaVine was playing through injury he shouldn’t have given how long he’s out and how much under-the-norm his statistics were. Similarly with DeMar DeRozan, who was off to a slow start. You like that DeRozan is the rare NBA player who likes to compete in the offseason as you see him in those LA leagues. But you wonder as he gets older if that didn’t slow him down to start the season. His stats also were off. I know the narrative is without Zach the court is open and they’re faster and moving the ball, most of which is basically untrue. Their pace the last 15 games has remained at the bottom third or half of the league with the assist ratio, field goal percentage, offensive rating and scoring. What the Bulls have that remains elite, and was to start the season in not producing winning results, is one of the more serious playing and competitive groups in the league. Even in loss to Indiana Thursday demonstrated that yet again. They were winning some games to start the season with a large number of extra possessions from steals and forced turnovers and second chance points. And those little things of making it harder for some of the more generous shooters, as we saw against Atlanta this week. Coby White also broke out when earlier, despite urging from the coaches, he still was passing up shots to try to fit into that facilitator role as he interpreted it; he stopped that and a lot of the shots went in. Similarly with Patrick Williams lately. Because others were out? We’ll see when they return. The defensive play has improved and typically in December the Bulls play more home games, and by being disqualified early in the tournament got two of the poorest teams, San Antonio and Charlotte, as their extra games. It is all reason for encouragement with better play and results, but not yet reason for being satisfied.

Joe Guest: Why don’t they just play Drummond more? 25 rebounds against the Hawks. He’s such a monster. How can you not use someone who can average 18 rebounds a game. Has the NBA game really changed that much where teams don’t value having one of the best rebounders in the world on the floor?

Sam: No, but he’s the backup. I’ve gotten these questions on and off since Drummond signed with the Bulls last season, and the coach has made it pretty clear his philosophy is about quickness, shooting and pressuring perimeter defense. Rebounding is good, and as Pat Riley once famously said rebounds equal rings. Drummond will get more chances now, obviously, with Vučević out with that apparent groin strain. Donovan gave them a look playing together last week, I think against Cleveland, which didn’t have much effect. Donovan’s default is small, and even in the win over Atlanta late in the game substituted a guard for Patrick Williams to have Caruso, Dosunmu, White and DeRozan with Drummond. You saw against Indiana when Drummond got in foul trouble he went Patrick Williams to center. It actually worked this time with overcoming a 25-point deficit. The Timberwolves are using this dual big man lineup to success by surprise to many. But Karl-Anthony Towns always has drifted to the perimeter and actually won the three-point contest a few years back. Vučević can shoot them, but more in mismatch than a plan. He rebounded also from a slow start, and I believe that was because he got to be in a playmaker role more and embraced it lately. Not that he would quit on the team, but you could see he was having difficulty being in a role that put him outside to shoot as he would if he plays with Drummond. Drummond isn’t about to be a shooting threat, and while he is pretty nimble for his size he isn’t the sort of rim protector like Gobert. It’s a huge benefit to the Bulls they could get such a quality big man in a reserve role. Drummond always says he sees himself as a starter, which is why I never understood why he opted in to the Bulls. It’s great for the Bulls. But he had to know — as the rest of us did — that Vučević with a three-year extension was going to start and play a lot, and after a full season of not playing with Vučević and limited playing time seeing players like Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. at center that Donovan’s philosophy was obvious. In addition, the coach likes Torrey Craig in conjunction with Williams. Drummond can help the Bulls a great deal, and likely in the playoffs as well since he can push around so many current NBA “big” men since many teams have opted for less stationary fives who can run the floor and shoot. But I don’t see his role changing much once Vučević and Craig return.

Mike Queen: Zach for Murray is one of the latest. There once was talk of them together as they are close, but Trae to the Bulls? No way.

Sam: I’ve seen Murray mostly linked with the Knicks and Lakers in the latest speculation. From what we saw with the Hawks the other day, you can see changes coming there. And probably not Trae. They have the talent to be a playoff team, but it’s a bad mix, and they don’t play very hard. And Young takes a lot of wild shots. Really wild. He’s the popular one, and given his defensive deficiencies and money I doubt they could trade him. I’d doubt the Bulls would have any interest. The Hawks gave up a lot for Murray, so they’ll probably try to recoup. Since Murray makes half of what LaVine does, they’d have to add another $20 million or so player. De’Andre Hunter fits that, but he’s owed long-term money, too, and has been a vast underachiever. They’d also likely ask for more, like a first rounder and perhaps a young player given taking on Zach’s contract. Though the way the Hawks are now with another new coach I can see a sell off and getting rid of contracts and not taking them on and some sort of restart that’s cheaper. If you’re losing don’t also lose money. I don’t see a match there.

Kieron Smith: LeBron was upset after the Christmas loss. You think he might try to push the Lakers management to consider a trade? And at what cost?

Sam: By most accounts, that remains the speculation regarding LaVine, that LeBron will grow more frustrated with the losses and demand help. Because he and Anthony Davis have basically been healthy, and they’re in ninth with a minus differential, which suggests a .500 or below team. The rumor has been they’d like to get DeRozan given his expiring deal, but the speculation is the Bulls would hold out for Reaves, which I doubt they’d do for a rental with Gabe Vincent now out. So figure the Zach talk to go down to the deadline in February as teams like the Lakers try to steal someone. If they can’t, they’ll have to make a big decision. No one wants a sad LeBron.

Michael Freeman: What happens when Zach returns? I would think, given the tepid response from the trade market, that he stays put. Initially, I can see him coming off the bench. But eventually he’s gonna want to start. Could DeMar be a sixth man? It’s a good problem to have. Winning cures a lot!

Sam: The Bulls, as are all teams, vague on this stuff, though it sounds like Zach still is weeks away, and suggesting a “ramp up” of some sort probably gets to your point about coming off the bench. Then what? No way DeRozan becomes sixth man given his relationship with Donovan, and that he’s back being Mariano Rivera. I’m not one of those who’d rather see Zach elsewhere or out of the lineup, but I’m also not being consulted. I don’t see a trade, if it comes to that, being imminent once Zach returns as teams will have to see if he’s healthy. You’re probably right that a minutes limitation and probably no back to backs to start makes sense. And then what? I think Coby is past his deferring stage the way he’s played lately, and I still don’t see a problem bringing an All-Star back to the roster. Call me unusual, but I still believe talent matters.

Michael Murden: Coby certainly isn’t Michael Jordan. He’s not yet even Derrick Rose. But is he emerging as a player who gets special attention from opposing coaches? Do teams need to scheme specifically against him? I would think if he becomes an All-Star or even All-NBA level player more external demands on his time and energy will come and he might need help with those demands. I’ve never heard Coby’s name on First Take or Get Up, or even NBA Today on ESPN. I hope I’m right that his play will start earning him that kind of national media attention. Will he need the kind of support to cope with it that (for example) Ja Morant and Zion Williamson appear not to have received?

Sam: Let’s give it more than a month. Everyone’s on the scouting report. That’s always been shorthand for saying a team will identify someone for extra attention like traps or double teams. Coby’s probably not there yet with DeRozan still in top form, but he did miss 16 straight threes and has been stepping out to shoot them farther which suggests something different. Though even Donovan said his shooting couldn’t remain at that level and we’ve seen a drop. Though he’s still around the successful 40 percent mark for the season on threes. Coby’s one of the more well grounded people I’ve seen with the Bulls. He’s close with his family, likes the work and the grind and has to have humble on his business card, and not for show. He’s relentlessly upbeat no matter the circumstances, popular among teammates and staff. Who do you see more than him embracing teammates after they do something well in those end game TV shots? He seems to ask for little and treats the little people well. He’s not making All-Star this season because he’s not near the front of the line. DeRozan has a chance because the coaches like and respect him, but even for him it will be tough unless the record improves. Mainly, there are some young guys in the East now in line fro All-Star like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey. Damian Lillard is now in the East, and Trae Young is popular and puts up big numbers. It will be tough to crack the team as a guard this season. With their record Boston likely gets Tatum and Brown. And that’s not yet counting Butler and Donovan Mitchell with Scottie Barnes putting up terrific all around numbers.

Jeff Davey: Who do you think is the worst Bulls player who was drafted by them in the first or second round. My first three are runners-up Stacey King, Mark Randall and Holiday. My winner is Dickey Simpkins.

Sam: You are way off here. Way, way. I will get to Stacey in a bit here, but did you forget about the Bulls swapping for the rights for Ronnie Lester — great guy, by the way — on draft day after watching him blow out his knee in his final college game? Or some of my favorite Bulls first round draft picks, like Tate Armstrong, Kennedy Mcintosh, Denzel Valentine, Marquis Teague, Corey Benjamin, Keith Booth, Byron Houston. I could go on and on, but I wanted to address this specious slur toward Stacey. Life, as I often give advice and consent here, has a lot to do with opportunity and good fortune. Stacey could claim being part of three NBA championship teams by being drafted by the Bulls No. 6 overall in 1989. He should have been drafted No. 1 by the Sacramento Kings in that draft if Bill Russell hadn’t been as bad an executive as he was great as a player and coach, at least early on. Stacey was a remarkable collegiate talent with a fast break, open court scoring game which would have thrived and excelled in the Western Conference. He couldn’t have come to a worse team and system for his play as the Bulls as a backup at power forward in a physical role and in the triangle offense. The Kings selected Pervis Ellison, a stringy center Russell figured could play like him. No one ever has. Nicknamed Never Nervous wasn’t a good start as the relaxed Ellison lasted barely a season in Sacramento and was traded. Stacey could have been like Mitch Richmond there, a high-scoring player on bad teams whose numbers were good enough to get him into the Hall of Fame. I’ve wondered about this in reserve with Scottie Pippen. Absolutely essential for the Bulls success as an offset to allow Jordan to be more of himself and Scottie to facilitate and defend. The lowly Kings were set to take Pippen in the 1987 draft and the Bulls jumped one ahead to get him. Say Pippen goes to a 30-win Kings team. What effect does facilitating and defending have when you are losing by 30. Lose then by 15? As a senior in college, Stacey averaged 26 and 10 for a big-time program with more than two blocks and shot over 50%. Put him in an uptempo, transition game and I believe he would have been a perennial NBA All-Star. Put him behind Horace Grant in a patterned half-court game built around Jordan and Pippen and you have those modest stats. I know what that’s like. Early in my Chicago Tribune career, one of the goofy executives seeing I had an undergraduate business degree decided it would be interesting to give me a business column. Fortunately it was such a spectacular disaster I was able to shuffle into hiding in sports. And then the sports editor said we do these rookie-comes-to-town features so I should go hang out with that rookie the Bulls just drafted, you know that Jordan kid from North Carolina who didn’t even average 20 points in college. Heck, even Rod Thorn said let’s not get carried away and think this kid can change a franchise. Talent is just a part of success. You need it, but right place and right time with the right people and right circumstances makes a big difference.

Wayne Warner: What this shows is what I have been saying for two years now. Zach and DeMar do not compliment each other. I believe if roles were reversed and Zach was playing we would be seeing the same results. One has to be traded. Get a player, picks, and some cash for either one. Starting lineup of LaVine, White, Caruso (or a forward to pair with Williams), Williams & Vooch. Much better return is trade of DeRozan on his expiring contract rather than LaVine. Maybe young players have “graduated” from needing mentorship from DeRozan. If trading LaVine then you get a poor contract (& likely poor player) back…plus need to negotiate a long term contract with DeRozan. And then where are they?

Sam: I think it’s the big decision they are privately and quietly facing. Zach has the big contract going forward, which would give them flexibility if they can move. But he’s younger and fits the more modern game with three-point shooting and athletic ability to finish at the rim. But DeMar’s their guy. He’s been the better closer for them, their coup in free agency a few years back and if older has been generally healthier. Though more a half court and slower player. You are correct that because of his expiring deal he’d probably yield more because there’s less risk and he can provide immediate playoff help for a contender. You’re younger and more athletic going forward, to borrow a famous phrase from the Bulls past, with Zach. Probably more comfortable with DeMar. But is he at 35 this summer increasing your contending window going forward? His game doesn’t seem to age much, but as much as coach Billy Donovan admires DeMar is that also what he talks about all the time in playing faster? One question is whether they agree with your premise that either one is a fit. It’s likely also why February remains more important than January. The Bulls may be answering a lot of questions at this trade deadline. We should get a look at their philosophy going forward at that time, though it is possible they wait until summer for everything to see if they can do something in the playoffs like Miami did last season. They’ve mentioned that a few times.

Michael Queen: So jealous of this OKC roster. Can they make a run to at least the WCF or still too early for this young roster?

Sam: They are a positive/fortunate/smart example of what a lot of these teams are trying, the Bulls a few years back, the 76ers, Pistons, of starting over, enduring the losses and then emerging with something you can smile about. It mostly doesn’t work. But with the excellent trade to get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is their best player, the Thunder have a good thing going. They don’t look quite whole or ready yet for a playoff run given they aren’t a very physical team and while Holmgren is big, it’s not what you’d call playoff size with the half court game. What they are facing is one of these hiding-in-the-weeds veteran West teams in the first round like the Lakers, Suns, Warriors or even Grizzlies with Ja back and a first round “upset.” They can score and shoot and SGA can get you points in the half court. So they do have a lot going for them. What’s great for the franchise and community is it’s a young team where you can see growth and address the weaknesses when/if you lose rather than having a short window and having to get it done quickly. They got the lottery luck with Holmgren, which is vital, but also did well with picks out of the top five like Giddey and Jalen Williams. Maybe if they had held onto Sengun instead of flipping him for yet more picks. But, yes, you’d love to have that roster and still without much expectation.

Kevin Burns: I disagree with the narrative out there that the Bulls GM is backed into a corner on LaVine. The perception is they’re scared to death to put him back in when he’s healthy, which is nonsense. They are forgetting that he’s a blue-chip, three-level scorer who is only going to improve as he ages, barring injury, and hopefully add elements to his game. I think he will be highly motivated once he returns to gel with his teammates who have at once morphed into a winning, competitive bunch, even if it means sacrificing certain elements in his game. He’s not playing for a contract now so he doesn’t have to play selfish. If Zach LaVine is a problem, I think it’s a good problem to have.

Sam: Maybe that take takes hold with a few more losses. I know there’s also been this fascination with Drummond, but it all compounds with Vučević out. The result is the Bulls are asking a no good, terrible, horrible, awful, very lot days of DeRozan, the Bulls’ Alexander, who is basically playing more than anyone in the NBA. Everyone used to condemn Thibodeau for this, and I understand he’s an offensive security blanket for Donovan with defenses reacting quickly now to Coby White. So he’s got to put in some overtime for awhile. But I agree that a Zach return could be just the thing for now. I’m more a Zach-o-file than most, and mostly dismissed this narrative that the fewer 20-point scorers you have on the roster the better. Coby is finding out it’s not easy to get 20-plus every game when they know who you are. Zach’s got a unique talent for scoring, which in the end is how they seem to decide games in the NBA. I know the down sides watching guys like Trae Young or Jordan Poole, but Zach isn’t that. We have short memories, but it was just before he went out Donovan was praising him for a late game drive and pass deep into the paint that set up a corner winning three, Caruso I believe. The X-factor remains the intention of management. Is it to bring him back to reassure a team he can play and make the trade? Or try to fit him in with a more confident and assured Coby and Patrick Williams? That’s what no one really knows.

Mike Sutera: On ESPN they were talking about frustration for Kevin Durant and with Bradley Beal and an underwhelming supporting cast. KD can't possibly ask out, can he? Will tarnish his legacy if he does it again. It was kind of understandable in BK but here it won't be seen as such. KD and Beal cost Suns basically all their assets, what does he expect?

Sam: That’s why you don’t need an in-season tournament. These dramas come up every week in the NBA. I know the Suns’ record is disappointingly average, and Beal still is out and they’re basically never playing together which suggests another Brooklyn when Durant, Kyrie and Harden were always more fantasy than reality. So they do have to wait it out now and see if it ever works at least this season, But it’s also been eye opening to watch Durant at times, like that Christmas night game for the insomniacs. He barely shot the ball. I know he heard some of that too-much-iso. And this is a guy who is on social media and admits it. But here’s a team in need of a boost and a guy who can get a shot every time he wants and he’s passing to guys I never heard of. The apologists will give you that make the right play nonsense, but great players exert themselves. That’s what they’re about and why you pay and pursue them like you do. Check please already? Zach and Caruso and…Nah, the Suns aren’t likely to give up this quickly until they get Beal back full time. Though now 30 years old with significant injuries the last three years is not a good omen with Beal. But if I were the Bulls I’d take a look at Durant if it’s not a tear down as were pretty sure it won’t be. After all, in the baseball parlance what the Bulls have lacked since Derrick Rose is a No. 1. Jimmy wasn’t then as they were a .500 team for a few years when he was the main option. Zach was paid like one, but that’s the flaw in the NBA economics. Max should be for five or six players in the league. Not best player on every team. But because you are paid like that doesn’t mean you morph into that. Zach’s a great talent, but no KD. Maybe take a shot? If you’re not a title contender, why not? I know, the Suns aren’t ready and likely in no hurry with a new owner. They have to let this play out. But these players do seem to get uncomfortable. What is Durant’s legacy? I have no issue with what he did since that’s what free agency is about. Most fans haven’t given him credit for those titles with Golden State. So he may feel he doesn’t have much of a window to get one. The Bulls do have a good supporting cast. Maybe they just need someone who says it’s theirs. Happy New Year and how does that greeting go, Out with the old, in with the new? Yes, many more trade rumors, speculation and ludicrous combinations to come for 2024. You have got to love this game.

Got a question for Sam?

Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com