Ask Sam Mailbag 6.5.20

Reading a story on Tom Chambers, I had forgotten the NBA had free agent compensation years ago. Seems like an interesting concept, wonder if you can shed some light on it and what you remember. And how would the league be if they had it today: maybe LeBron never goes to Miami if the compensation would've been Wade or someone else almost as good. Wouldn't that be the end of stars aligning together to create super teams?

Sam Smith:

Yes, it would be the end and some fans—and certainly teams—would favor it. But I like the free agency currently that gives players rights that were denied for so long. Remember, there were plenty of super teams years ago. Just be smart, like Red Auerbach was. Free agent compensation was the NBA's dodge to try to prevent the players from having the free agency they won in court. The famous 1976 Oscar Robertson suit settlement (detailed brilliantly in Sam Smith's book, Hard Labor) established NBA free agency for the first time. But with the subsequent merger with the ABA, the union wasn't as strong and out of money after fighting the league for so long. So the NBA succeeded cleverly (with fan support) of getting a clause for offsetting compensation if a team lost a free agent; sort of making it whole again. It turned out more so when All-Star and soon to be injured Gail Goodrich was signed by New Orleans to support the new team. The commissioner awarded the Lakers multiple first round draft picks, one of which the Lakers eventually used to draft Magic Johnson. Ooops. Finally, the players won concessions and in the late 80s a more open free agency with conditions was accepted, but without the compensation. I believe Chambers was the first under that new rule going to Phoenix. By the way, he was a heck of a scorer and the model with Bob McAdoo in the 1970s for the so called stretch forwards of this era. That's right, it's not new.