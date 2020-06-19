Ask Sam Mailbag 6.19.20

Sam Smith:

Now only if the NBA ever lets them play. But there now seems some room, at least, for optimistic anticipation. Dunn can be a restricted free agent, none of which we know what it means with the season maybe being played in Orlando in secret or who knows if enough players will show up. But let's fantasize about a traditional NBA. Thad Young's inadvertent knee ended Dunn's season in which Dunn to his credit had remade himself into one of the elite Marcus Smart/Patrick Beverley types. They are valuable players. So I agree that despite Dunn not being the all around point guard the Bulls hoped for, he has become a unique specialist who was on the way to being named all-defense. The Bulls don't have a lot of those guys. Actually when I look at the Bulls personnel—and I don't see major changes this summer with new management in analysis mode and the league (maybe) playing into October—I see the potential next season for a unique two-unit team that reminds me some of the early 2000s Pistons who were 50-win high level playoff type teams with a bench Jon Barry named "the alternatorz" that rivaled its starters. They started several non scorers, like undersized Ben Wallace and Michael Curry, and used a strong bench they often finished games with and a mixture of scorers. When the Bulls were wining 60 games with the Derrick Rose teams, they had one of the best reserve groups in the league while leaving the scoring to Rose. As the Bulls starter can do now with Zach LaVine. Remember those reserves of Taj Gibson, Kyle Korver, Ronnie Brewer, C.J. Watson and Kurt Thomas? Most had been starters. They accepted their roles and the team benefited. Rather than forcing players perhaps not quite at that level into starting roles and larger minutes, I can see the Bulls playing two units with perhaps Dunn, Coby White, Thad Young, Otto Porter and Wendell Carter as a high level reserve unit to complement starters like LaVine, Markkanen, Valentine/Satoransky, perhaps Gafford and a point guard maybe through the draft or a veteran distributor through a cap exception. Then let that second unit take advantage of the opponent's bench since having studied the analytics, I learned they still do add the points from all quarters. And figure out a finishing group from the two units. That could also produce some internal competition and perhaps a better team spirit regarding success as opposed to entitlement.