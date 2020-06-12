Ask Sam Mailbag 6.12.20

Sam Smith:

There are claims from some of the teams that the league wants to/will/intends to do something, though its seeming less likely with the rumors of players concerned about the length of stay and the necessity of even playing given it's unlikely many advance toward a championship. As if most were, anyway? I guess it's easy for me to say since I would not be going to the Orlando compound given the limited attendance and the questionably legal concerns about barring those over 65. Though I think the coaches backing Popovich, D'Antoni and Gentry made that a quick non starter. You wonder what all those lawyers at NBA headquarters were thinking to let that one come up. I would go if I could (or write about a team that was there), and yes three or four months on the road is a long time. But, seriously, didn't any of these guys go away to college? Oh, right, no one stays long. You know when you're in the service, they don't let your parents come with you. To the Peace Corps, either. It's a Disney resort! Not Fallujah. And you're playing for something if you're playing. That's the point. Most everyone doesn't win and the large majority never have a chance. It's about the game and your job. That said, if a player were seriously concerned for his health or had an underlying condition, I'd say to stay home without any recriminations. It's OK. But just don't ask to be paid. Workers in all fields take unpaid leaves. Players certainly can afford it. No one should ever be forced to work if they don't want to or have to or have fears. Guys get injured in the playoffs all the time. The games continue. Golden State almost made it despite that last year. But the league is always bigger than any player or group of players. The league needs to continue, and it seems they are being extra cautious and responsible. At least for 22 teams.