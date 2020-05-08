Ask Sam Mailbag 5.8.20

Sam Smith:

Actually, I think the documentary will have the opposite effect; not unlike Jordan saying before it began that people would get this negative impression off him. I think what the documentary shows in the larger picture is how great it is to win in Chicago and what that means. This isn't New York, where you have multiple teams in every sport and many divided loyalties or Los Angeles where everyone loves the team...after going to the beach. Chicago is a place of passion for your team. It's a hard place to live in comparison because of the weather and the long winters, but sort of the biggest small town element in the commitment and defense of its own. There's tremendous attachment to the teams, and especially with the success.

The 1985 Chicago Bears players still are the mainstays of the pre and post game reports and analysis to this day. It seemed like the recent Bulls hires, Karnisovas and Eversley, could have taken jobs elsewhere. But they were apparently waiting for an opportunity like the Bulls. Same with Tom Thibodeau. He had several job offers, but even took a chance at the time of rejecting some just to remain in competition for the Bulls job. I believe people in the business know what it means to win in a place like Chicago with one team, a large, sophisticated city with a small town enthusiasm. And now comes the celebration of the documentary that shows what it was like to win in Chicago, which was unlike NBA success anywhere else. Sure, Jordan was special. There have been many special players in NBA history. But what city ever has celebrated a player and a team like Chicago has for the Bulls? I think that's more of what players will take from the documentary. It helps associate success with Chicago no matter the circumstances. And, after all, does anyone seriously believe Jordan couldn't play again since, you know, he played again and for a different coach. It's Mike paraphrasing Belushi, "Nothing's over until I say it's over."