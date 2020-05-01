Ask Sam Mailbag 5.1.20

Sam Smith:

Perhaps the documentary producers did, also. I don't know anyone who has it other than perhaps a few shocked Detroit TV stations. There was much made of the Pistons lack of sportsmanship, which everyone, of course, but Laimbeer has since regretted. What few remember about the end of that game was the Pistons scored a meaningless basket with 24 seconds left. Pistons players then started to get up and head to the locker room, which forced crossing in front of the Bulls bench. I think B.J. Armstrong was then dribbling out the clock as we see these days with players heading off the court. Instead, a timeout was called. Did the Bulls do it to rub it in? Did the officials because of the milling around? It was the timeout that highlighted the walkoff. More Jordan rubbing it in? He was, as we've seen, a ruthless competitor who doesn't forget. Ahead 3-0 and certain to win, the Pistons devastated and decimated, the Bulls had practice the day before. Jordan, of course, was the main attraction. Unprompted, he began eviscerating the Pistons, saying despite two titles they didn't deserve to be champions because of the way they played, a disgrace to the game, and so on. No social media then or late newspaper editions. So the news really didn't come out until the next morning, the Pistons players waking up to headlines in their media they were embarrassments to the game. Michael getting under their skin again in this most brutal of rivalries? Finish them off in embarrassment like they did so many times to the Bulls? Rub it in like they did making fun of Pippen's migraine? That's what I thought. It was like when Jordan would bribe the luggage handlers in the airport to send his bag down first while he was betting his teammates which bag would be first. Great sportsmanship? Not so much. Michael Jordan a manic competitor and making sure you feel some pain? Yes.