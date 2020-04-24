Ask Sam Mailbag 4.24.20

Watched the first two episodes and I can't say I'm disappointed. In fact, I think they've done a great job. I like how they ended the first hour on opening day of that season. Of course, we're getting as much of the Michael Jordan story as the Last Dance itself. I'm hoping that we'll get a little more background on some of the other players as well (since I know most every detail about MJ already). I think they were mostly fair to Jerry Krause, painting him as a guy whose personality got in the way of his genius. They used the clip of him explaining the "organizations win" quote and how the one word "alone" was left out and changed the whole meaning. I couldn't help thinking, "If he only had a sense of humor…" When Jordan was teasing him about "pills that keep you short" or lowering the net so he could shoot with them, if Krause had the presence of mind to have a comeback for him, or at least a smile, things may have gone just a little smoother. Who knows? In retrospect, trading Pippen for Mcgrady makes a lot of sense. They wouldn't have won in '98, but if Phil & MJ remained committed, they might've been back in a year or two. That's a big if, of course. They would've had to replace (or ‘tame') Rodman too.

Sam Smith

Verbal retaliation was as effective with Michael as physically standing up, as Steve Kerr famously did that he often reflects was a principal reason Jordan would trust him to make that winning shot in the 1997 Finals. Jerry, unfortunately like many people, wasn't quick on his feet. Likely not on the dance floor, either. I'd be with him on that one watching the cool kids in high school from the sideline. Like Jerry probably did, I stayed home, also. Like Kerr also was quoted about Krause, he couldn't get out of his own way. I was standing with Jerry that media day in 1997 shaking my head and rolling my eyes, as we often did with Jerry, when he muttered about the organizations. He never really said only, but it was clear what he meant, as he bumbled along mentioning the training staff he was proud of, his assistants, and others in the basketball office. It didn't help we all were reading the unnecessary press release of Phil being done no matter what. By then Phil finally felt the freedom to pile on as well, saying that's typical of Jerry. Michael always skipped media day. So he had time to consider the commentary and slam dunk the rest of it the next day. Phil handed off and Michael landed from the top rope. So the aborted Pippen trade gets overlooked. But it probably would have made sense. Pippen turned out not particularly essential that season. He famously missed that first half after the late surgery. And then his back went out in the Finals and he was a liability the last two games, scoring in single digits, shooting poorly and unable to finish in Game 6. With McGrady, another lottery pick and a player off the Celtics roster, I don't believe Michael or Phil would have returned, anyway. But the Bulls wouldn't have had to endure the worst four years in NBA history. And who knows what free agents might have come in 2000 with McGrady in board. But we wouldn't have had the title for the documentary and theme of that season. So maybe it is better this way. Did you consider that without the shared nemesis to motivate and guide them maybe the Bulls don't won in 1998?