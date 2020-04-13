Ask Sam Mailbag 4.13.20

Sam Smith:

Labai idomu. Jaudinantis. Very interesting and exciting. Though that's the last I'm communicating with him in Lithuanian. Karnisovas' hiring is perhaps less a new chapter in Bulls' franchise history than like buying a set of encyclopedias (look it up). This is really old school: There once were salesmen who went door to door in New York selling sets of the Encyclopedia Britannica. It was the principal source of knowledge and information when I was growing up. You could buy one at a time or, of course, all. It was everyone on my block's dream. No one could afford it. We were able to steal broom sticks from the closet to cut down for stick ball bats, however. It's why years later when World Book asked me to write some sports profiles for them I was so excited for the $40 honorarium just to be in an encyclopedia. Talk about digressing. The salient point is that since the Jerry Reinsdorf group purchased the franchise in 1985, the chief executive has been Jerry Krause, a White Sox scout at the time, and then John Paxson, a Bulls player to coach to the broadcaster.

This is basically the first time the Bulls have gone outside their comfort zone, though Karnisovas would do well to be a third of Krause, who won six titles and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame. But it signals a significant moment for the Bulls in not only venturing outside their safe place for management but reshaping the front office with a more expansive structure. It's not a guarantee of success. And don't overlook that under the current administration the Bulls led the league in wins in consecutive seasons and made the playoffs in one stretch 10 of 11 years under Paxson. Many franchises in their histories never have led the league in wins. Karnisovas checks all the boxes of the sort of executive you'd like with playing and management experience and a reputation for inclusion, consideration and fellowship. It's obviously going to be a larger front office staff. And with the ability of Karnisovas to consider the canvass blank, it should also be exciting to witness how this house gets constructed. Almost as exciting as it would have been to complete the set with the 32rd Britannica.