Ask Sam Mailbag 3.27.20

Sam Smith:

This time away from discussing nightly what LeBron did his last game is a good occasion to talk more NBA history. Yes, there has been a consensus lately with Wade, though probably more because he was retiring last season and going through his extended farewell and deserved tributes. Wade was a great player and one of the top shooting guards ever, though not quite in my top five. Close, certainly, though one big factor for me was not measuring up to the description. He couldn't shoot. OK, he could shoot a little bit and did make some. He made one of his best against the Bulls, finishing off a classic shootout with Ben Gordon to throw in a running three-pointer at the end of double overtime.

I remember when Wade first got on the map with a winner in his first playoff game against New Orleans. So he did make a bunch of game-winners. But when he was at his best it was as the athletic slasher. You can make a case for Wade fourth, though never ahead of Jerry West. In West's era, there were just guards. Guys did both, so West led the league in assists one season. But he was known more as the so-called shooting guard because back then the other guard was more for setup. I'd probably have Wade in a tie for sixth with Clyde Drexler with George Gervin fourth and Allen Iverson fifth. The intriguing figure you can make a top five case, for now, is James Harden, though the lack of a title or Finals appearance as a starter holds him back. But those scoring numbers seem like they are going to surpass many of the greats. He's already averaging well above what Wade averaged in his career. But I still have Wade ahead. Rounding out a top 10, I might go with Dave Bing and Ray Allen. Maybe Reggie Miller or Hal Greer. Perhaps Klay Thompson gets there. And that leaves out Tracy McGrady, Joe Dumars, and Mitch Richmond. Without their careers shortened, it could have been David Thompson or Andrew Toney. Oh, right. Jordan No. 1 and Kobe No. 2. There's no debate.