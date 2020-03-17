Ask Sam Mailbag 3.17.20

Sam Smith:

There is a lot to discuss. Now that's an offseason for you. Actually, the Bulls don't have cap space with Porter, LaVine and Young making more than $60 million next season. Plus the recession will hit the NBA like it is the rest of the economy. That's the less discussed unknown. Revenues obviously will decline with, you know, people not at games, for example. The way the salary cap works, the teams and players split basketball related revenues. It adds up to the cap total, which teams must spend at least 90 percent. Virtually everyone is over with the exceptions. It will be like the people who got out of the stock market the day before the crash. Some people make money; some lose. So if a player has a long term deal signed now—which is why it's always risky to wait before taking the money; see, stuff does happen—he'll be paid. Free agents are in for a shock. There's going to be a lot less money for a little while, presumably. As for your suggestions, let's go backward.

It sounds like there will be some changes, so if there are new people/person plenty figures to depend on what he/she sees and believes and wants to change or not change. I'm for keeping both Shaq and Arch; they don't cost much. They've just played too much. As end of bench energy guys, both seem ideal. Agree Carter needs to regain and develop confidence in a shot. I see him more center than power forward since he's reluctant to shoot and seemingly uncertain about it. Markkanen fits the mold for that position, so Carter maybe needs some post practice, instead. Dunn proved useful, but with Coby emerging, I agree, he might fit better elsewhere. If he has no offers, I assume he returns. He's too good to give away. Plus, his salary also isn't huge. Though I never could figure Boylen's issue with Valentine, the coach did come around and Valentine played and started after the All-Star break and showed value as a reserve. Also, too good to just give away. As for the buyouts, I'm generally uncomfortable spending other people's money. I'm not sure it's that necessary without the ability to add a big free agent. The Bulls will add a lottery pick and can make a reasonably good acquisition with an exception. They should have no trouble finding two roster spots. Hey, we're talkin' basketball!