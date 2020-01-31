Ask Sam Mailbag 1.31.20

Buddy Munson:

This is more of a State of the Bulls question and where they go from here. The Bulls have improved this year as they aren't being blown out by 20 or more points near as much and they seem to be more competitive against weaker and even teams that are better than them. Now, there's three ways for a team to improve itself. The draft, trades, & free agents. It's pretty obvious that Chicago is not a destination players want to go to willingly at this time. So, that leaves the draft and trades. The ping pong balls haven't been kind, but from where the Bulls have drafted lately, the players they selected have played well. Not superstar well, but well all the same. There's no Zion or Ja Morant in this upcoming draft that I see, so tanking wouldn't do much good. Zach Lavine thus far, has been the only player that I can see being a top 2 or 3 player on a championship club. After this season, he's only reasonably paid for two more seasons.

Decision will need to be made if they want to start over again and collect a bunch of draft picks, or be aggressive and make a trade for a more high end player. Personally, I would give the Timberwolves a call. Ask them for Townes and Wiggins for 2 of Lauri, Wendell, & Coby, Porter, Sato, and the Bulls first round draft picks in 2 of the next 3 seasons. The Bulls would have 3 playmakers in Townes, Lavine, & Wiggins along with Young, (most likely) Wendell, Dunn, Kornet, Arci, Chandler, Valentine, & Gafford as the main cogs. The Timberwolves may laugh, but they're in a tough spot right now. They extended Wiggins for too much money for his level of play and now they cannot afford a high level 3rd piece to go with them. They are headed south in the standings without a way to improve that I can see. Or, am I overreacting and should let things play out with the current roster since they have been playing better of late?