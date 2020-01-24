Ask Sam Mailbag 1.24.20

I am not giving up on Markkanen yet, but it is a little concerning that he seems weaker this year compare to his rookie season. Maybe the question about the stereotype of European players being soft should be revisited. Maybe the energy that was suck out of his body during March (after a great February) and the rapid heart incident has something to do. It could be his vegan diet. Something is wrong.

Sam Smith:

We've gone through many explanations, the "system," the injuries, the change in coaching tone, simply missing, Chicago not being dark enough in winter like Finland. One complication that has been alluded to is the addition of Thad Young, which hasn't worked out well, though no fault of Young's. There are rumors of a trade, but his value, the interest and his contract are factors. Markkanen is too supportive a teammate ever to make it an issue, and the coach heavily recruited Young. So he wants it to work. Young is a good veteran and unwavering team guy. He just doesn't fit with the way the Bulls have decided to play emphasizing the perimeter shooting. He's a maestro of the mid-range area with his potpourri of quizzical moves and shakes. But it's not only the style of play. At Young's age, he's too slow for the wing and too small for center. So he basically has to be a power forward. He was a tweener coming into the NBA, though the so-called modern game has helped him with power forward no longer a position for the big bruisers. But then there's Markkanen with similar issues. Markkanen is a bit too thin for center, though he takes some turns there, and not quick enough for the wing.

So Markkanen's minutes seem to get reduced to accommodate Young, and that has an impact even if Markkanen never will say. Often this season, Markkanen was coming out of games early to go back in with a different unit and varying playmakers. It became confusing to all of us. So Markkanen seemed to become paralyzed, frozen at the perimeter looking for passes not coming. I actually think he's done well to play through the morass at a reasonable level without any complaints or disruption. He hasn't looked close to a star in a season we thought a year ago he could be an All-Star contender. Maybe never, but I suspect a lot more than we've seen. He's simply too much of a mismatch not to be close to a 20/10 player again. I believe he gets there, but probably not until there's some determination about Young's role and status or if they can be paired together better.