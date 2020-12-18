Ask Sam Mailbag: Lauri Markkanen, Bulls upcoming season, free agents, and more

How about trying to make Markkanen a sixth man of the year candidate? Coby White is the obvious choice but I don't think that is going to happen. I think White deserves a shot to start. Run the offense through Markkanen a la Joakim Noah with the second unit. Imagine if Joakim could shoot like Markkanen. Might fit his personality a little better. Get the ball in his hands and get him tons of touches. Not enough ball to go around with the starters. Especially now that Carter thinks he's Brad Miller. Also how important do you think a sixth man is? Lou Williams comes to mind and I wonder is he more important than your 4th or 5th starter?

Sam Smith:

I think with Billy Donovan taking a look at rookie Patrick Williams starting Wednesday, we may see several variations for awhile. Though the main reason could be these Covid restrictions and protocols. The starters have been healthy so far, but it sounds like just looking at a picture of someone with Covid could get you a partial quarantine. The backcourt seems set. I'd stay with Coby and Zach and though we've all spitballed with the idea of Coby as Lou Williams, Coby is better than Lou, bigger and potentially a better defender. Though Donovan espouses this point guard run-the-team thing, I'm fine with the two of them scoring to carry the team and taking the pressure off others. I'm sure Billy will be fine with it in practicality since he let Russell Westbrook run wild for a few seasons to the MVP award. You know, "Russ, no, no, no! Good shot."

The elephant-in-the room question is what happens with the four missing guys who all project as rotation players, Thad Young, Satoransky, Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine. Donovan talked about sacrifice; we haven't seen much yet since they've been away. But a few guys are going to get pushed out once they return. For now, the ideal starting lineup to me looks like LaVine and White in the backcourt with Williams at three, Porter at four (to me, he's not a wing player anymore based on the way he moves) and Markkanen at five. That gives the team good defense and rebounding potential to support Markkanen and less offensive pressure on Markkanen. In this NBA with teams generally not throwing the ball inside, Markkanen can be a five playing offense on the perimeter. Donovan has been using Markkanen in stretches at center, so he's thinking of it as well. Must be a loyal bulls.com reader. I did like the way Porter looked coming off the bench in Oklahoma City as he tends to lose productivity the longer he remain on the floor. Maybe Young when he returns at four with Porter off the bench to support Carter's scoring. Remember, the best the Bulls have been this century was with that sort of bench with starting level players in 2011 and 2012.