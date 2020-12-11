Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Bulls rotation, trade proposals, Lauri Markkanen, and more

Sam Smith:

Good for Houston; not so much the Bulls, where Harden probably would return to his holdout. I know these things are fun for fantasy considerations, and I used to come up with them all the time. Though not quite this unrealistic.

You may have noticed the depressed and unappreciated guy making $41 million this year supposedly added some potential trade teams to his list of the Nets and 76ers and now Bucks and Heat. You'll notice no Bulls. Or Knicks, or Pistons, or Kings, or Hornets or Thunder or Spurs. Being an attraction also is about being attractive, which the Bulls are hopefully heading toward. But hardly there, especially with that second class non-bubble status this summer. Though the more salient point with Harden vis a vis the Bulls is basically everything Karnisovas and Donovan have talked about since the day each was hired, passing, movement, team play, unselfishness, would be moot in the face of Harden's dribble, shoot and flop game. It probably wasn't the biggest reason, but I assume part of the reason Donovan left Oklahoma City was to begin coaching again instead of having superstars take a look at the sideline and ignore him. Sure, Harden's a talent and he'd make the team better. Maybe even guarantee eighth place. But he's demonstrated with that isolation style he's easily defended in the playoffs. Not to say the Bulls will do better without a talent like his. But then everybody else gets to stand in their place and better make a shot. Is this what we've been waiting for?