Ask Sam Mailbag: 11.29.2019

Tipani Kivinio:

I do not agree all your polite comments about the team and coach. So here are my observations. Sorry about my poor english, but basketball is a team game. Like in last world chanpion games USA team was kicked off of the podium. Not because they are not good enough, but because they do not play for the team. Like in Bulls games the Player of the game is normally the player who scores the most. That is not true. It could be the best rebounder, best assist or best defender. I hope that these would be evaluated as well when nominating the best players of the team.

At first it looks that Bulls have no real strategy how to make team offence. Boylen just hope that someone (normally Lavine, or ) will have a great night, but in too many games he tries to attack just like he is only man in the team. If he would pass more and look better shooting positions he would make same scores, but with better shooting procent. He just is not a Harden or LeBaron. In way too many offensive games 3 players are just standing in 3p rim and do nothing, propably because they know that they will never get a ball. Satoransky is the only real team player, who could build smart moves. Why player like Kornet ever shoot 3P. He has poor shot and he is out of the paint there is nobody to try to get rebounds. They have no clear roles. Too many times those shortest players will dribble to the paint and they will get blocked too many times. They will also make it impossible for Markkanen, Kornet or taller players to make screens and go there to wait easy passes. Lavine is the only who really can do damage there. Coby is just too weak and short if there are several taller defenders, like there are in many cases. Markkanen still have one of the best shots, if he has the possibility to get in the mode. In some of the earlier games Boylen took him of the court just after Markkanen made his 3P shot. I hope if Boylen will stay in charge they will sell Markkanen to another team, before he loose all his confidence. There are few other smaller issues, but these are some most important findings.