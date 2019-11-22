Ask Sam Mailbag: 11.22.2019

Sam Smith:

I'm somewhat sympathetic to Boylen because that was one of those occasions when you can only be wrong if you lose. The conventional wisdom is you bring back your best players. No one will say Gafford is better than Markkanen. But, yes, he was against the Bucks. And, yes, Boylen (and all coaches) always say they play the players down the stretch who give them the best chance to win. But Boylen also had to balance that against a slumping Markkanen and giving him an opportunity to break out since they obviously need him more. Even a loss in Game 14 is worth that for the long run, right? But then does your message to everyone else lose credibility? Actually, Giannis had some foul trouble and sat out part of the close until about four minutes left. Boylen really waited way longer than usual to bring back Markkanen and LaVine in the fourth, and admitted he was close to not doing so. It will be something to watch now. Perhaps he didn't want to address the decision? Depress Markkanen?

I didn't have an issue with Markkanen on Giannis since I can't say I agree with the decision last week to play Arcidiacono on Giannis. Going with Carter and three guards, who else would Markkanen guard with Lopez playing? Though the Bulls did fail to go at Giannis once he got in foul trouble, which has been a flaw of their so called multi-ballhandler thing with questionable decision making. The Bucks were switching and the team too often missed Markkanen being taken by smaller defenders. You could see Markkanen has been listening to all the concern and criticism and seemed to be overreacting against the Bucks by trying to dunk most of his drives, which is not his game. Arcidiacono has been impressive chasing loose balls and all the hustle things Boylen talks about. I'll admit I've never expected him to be the closing point guard he's been, but he has made plays and is the team's leading three-point shooter now that he's finally looking for his shot more.