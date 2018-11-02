Ask Sam Mailbag: 11.02.18

I'm a very long-time Bulls fan, but I think I can be objective about the players. In Wendell's case, I'm so impressed by him. He is incredibly intelligent and aware on the defensive end. The way he hedges and helps, how you can see him adjusting and improving from game to game. Watching him on defense is like watching Doncic on offense, just amazing that a guy that young can have so much savvy. Is it too much to say that his bball IQ is as high as any young big we've seen in a long time?

Alejandro Yegros

Sam: Especially for someone so young; he doesn't look like he's 19 because his body is so mature, more like a player in his 20s. It's extraordinary to think he's playing like this two weeks into his first season at 19. He's not likely to be scoring like that once the injured players return, but there's not much missing to his game. He has a nice shooting stroke, competes, knows how to play position almost instinctively. I've been watching the Bulls just about since their inception and rarely can recall a center scoring like that. Nate Thurmond for about a week. Eddy Curry would on occasion, though he played little defense and was literally afraid of late game situations and would ask to be taken out. Too bad; Eddy really should have been great with his natural talent. I mentioned the Bulls franchise center lineup in my post game column, and Carter already seems as versatile and potentially successful as any. It's a lot to suggest about a kid. I wince even broaching that. Carter, you could see, also was enjoying competing late and down the stretch. Which is an amazing indicator for a young player.

I know fans and media expect so much more of rookies these days because a few break through early, like young quarterbacks in football. I was getting mail a week ago asking if it was a draft mistake. But consider that almost every historic NBA player played in college more than one year and wasn't in the NBA at 19, and wasn't being asked to be a starter in a critical market. It's difficult to determine how good Carter can become given he's a bit smaller and not the super athlete. But because of his fundamental ability and competitive nature, he seems a can't miss. Did I mention he is 19?

I like that the Bulls are playing Felicio, and starting Carter, and getting Hutch some good minutes, and navigating Parker and his usefulness. I feel hopeful, especially after the close loss against Denver, that this ball club is moving in the right direction. And then we get Lauri, Kris, BP, and Valentine back, and get to see them and the others gel as a team. The Bulls might still be a playoff team, or at least on the cusp. If you were to see a piece that is missing, after we get the four injured players back, what would that be, without ruining this core in its very early stages? By the way, I've been a big D Rose fan throughout his whole career, and I was so moved by his reactions to his monumental performance last night, more so than his actual play. He deserves all the accolades for his perseverance. And I wish him a long and healthy career.

Elias Zimianitis

Sam: There's the question of whether Carter is a forward or a center. Probably between he and Markkanen they can figure it out with Portis moving to back up both. But even as everyone says centers are obsolete, it still seems there are a lot of really big guys who can and do score inside, like Jokic, Embiid, Drummond. Can Carter handle them? Obviously, the biggest unfulfilled need is small forward. KD, anyone? He says he's looking around. I don't truly believe that. Parker isn't a wing player and Holiday isn't a starter, so I suspect either through the draft or free agency, that is the No. 1 offseason priority. Then it's whether Dunn is truly the right point guard who can consistently make shots and run an offense that isn't so isolation heavy. By the way, I received a bunch of bring Rose back emails after his 50 points Wednesday. It's not going to happen, and he's really better off elsewhere. After leading the league in scoring in 1985, Bernard King missed two years after tearing his ACL. Six years after the injury, he made the All-Star team. Could Rose? Now that would be something.

Many were all but advocating violence against the Warriors, claiming pride and embarrassment would have at least saved your dignity. Didn't want to see that and that "at least win the fight BS", is not basketball. In a game like that if I were a bull, I'd of had five floor burns, three crashes into anything, a technical and I would have fouled out. Where's Noce when ya need em?

Tom Offa

Sam: I heard a lot of that "knock someone on their butt" nonsense after the Golden State game, which really is fraudulent, out dated and even a stain on the American character. First of all, that's no longer accepted in the NBA. No, it's not part of basketball. Sure, it once was, but as I recall Bulls fans were outraged by those tactics from the Pistons in the late 80s. The cry, and including from Phil Jackson, was it was an artful game played with skill and not brutality. I recall Jackson always saying when the NBA took the physical cheap shots out of the game, the Bulls with their pure athleticism would win. The Bulls finally did even as the Pistons embarrassed their way out with Rodman still attacking Pippen. So the NBA realized its mistake of promoting the Bad Boys and their behavior and with the evolving rules changes in the last 20 years have removed that kind of play.

So you're supposed to take down Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, these wonderful example of professional basketball, with a hard foul being down 30 points? Welcome to your suspension and the end of your reputation. Who exactly? Jabari Parker who struggles on defense? All 175 pounds of Justin Holiday? Fearsome Cam Payne? Heck, rookie Chandler Hutchison at times looked like he wanted to ask for an autograph. OK, so did I. But this cuts deeper as it's more a blemish on the character of those who see violence instead of increased effort as an antidote to distress.

You're losing? OK, play better, compete harder, change your strategy. There are plenty of things you can do. But this notion of I'll kick his butt long has littered the national path of decency. Like when Trump and Biden were challenging one another to go behind the school building and they'd kick his butt. C'mon, who ever thought these guys were in fist fights as kids? Both medicaled their way out of military service. In a related matter, I always believed we'd have a better foreign policy if all the family members of congressmen and senators who declared war had to serve in those wars. Buying your way out of service is an old American tradition as you could pay to not serve in the Revolutionary and Civil wars. Poor kids generally always fought. So let's be realistic. Things change. Things that were once accepted are no longer today, and you can quickly come up with an ugly list. Physically taking out an opponent in basketball no longer is appropriate or allowed. Those now are the rules of the game. Play better; the Bulls Wednesday showed they were capable without any cheap shot violence. Perhaps it didn't occur to everyone. But the Warriors were way, way better, and if you were watching you realized you were rooting for the Warriors to continue even against your team. That's how good and how much fun they were.

I've asked this before, but really, did Gar and Pax once steal girlfriends from the national NBA writers? I just finished another missive (Yahoo Sports this time) where the author warned all teams about trading for Jimmy Butler (which might be right), but then denigrated the Bulls for trading him because they're still competing at the lottery end of the league.

And here I was, feeling bad for Thibs because he and the Twolves are getting such an awful deal. To me, Zach Lavine looks like the real deal, including good on-ball defense. Same with Laurie Markkanen, whose rebounding alone would have put them over the top against the Nuggets on Wednesday, not to mention his shooting. And I still think Kris Dunn can be an exceptional guard if he can stay healthy long enough.

Fortunately, our young Bulls are also proving to be quite entertaining. Even their collapse against the Warriors was performed in epic terms, with records falling left and right, and our teenage center putting up some nice stats. Then, like young, talented teams do, they rebounded with a great game against Denver--a game they lost, the way young teams do, by not quite executing at the end. I'd rather that they won, but the main thing is, they provided a great show, and they're in the entertainment business.

And one of the most entertaining things about young teams like this is seeing some unlikely players get their chance. Lately, it's been Ryan Arcidiacono, who has brought some of the competitive zest to the team that Norm Van Lear used to bring. I really enjoy watching him, and I hope his shot comes around so we can see more of him in the future.

Kirk Landers

Sam: I do love that contradiction, and I don't hate the media. But when you do dislike someone, their success has a way of sending you to justification haven. The Bulls don't have to say anything about that trade. Jimmy has done it all for them. He's turned it into passing an accident just before you and heaving a sigh for being lucky enough to avoid catastrophe. Imagine this going on here. By the way, I was told part of the reason there hasn't been a trade yet is it's really not four first round picks. It's two and two rights to flip picks, which would essentially be worthless since the team that gets Jimmy (we think) would be better. Though you might want to pay to watch Jimmy play with Harden. That could be full contact going for the ball with even Carmelo horrified.

The Bulls have had some major breakdowns, but it's actually been impressive the way without being favored in any game this season they've played well after the bad losses and basically lost two games at the buzzer, Wednesday's tip in and Ish Smith's, 'Who's got him?' layup. Which makes it awfully close to 4-3, which would be considered the miracle story of the first month with all those guys out. I agree. It was sporting of the Bulls to get out of the way and let us enjoy one of the great shooting games of all time. People for years will be saying they were there. Hey, it wasn't like they were going to win, anyway. I don't know anyone who left that game with regret.

Please give a shout out in your mailbag to D. Rose for that game! My favorite athlete of all time and was done wrong in Chicago, deserves a night like Wednesday night! I even teared up watching the highlights, love it!

Jon Kueper

Sam: I heard that his agents are releasing a two word statement and he'll be talking to Ahmad Rashad on the way to the next game. Yes, good and very good for Rose. Let's just say for now he often was misinterpreted in Chicago. What was inspiring to see besides the wonderful play and the post game reaction of he and his teammates was the enthusiasm from players all around the NBA. It's sort of that parallel universe that separates players and most of the media. Players still held high regard for Rose and his abilities as everyone realized he was going through personal crises. Many media members used it as an opportunity to demean someone who didn't communicate with them perhaps the way they liked or expected. Rose has had so many stops and starts, but players understood that who played against him. He still had that speed and knowledge of the game and worked like few have with so many rehabilitations. I've had my concerns about Jabari Parker, but you heard at his summer press conference he was almost confused about criticism regarding Rose, calling him a legend. Players know. No one expects Rose to do this again, so good for him to enjoy his shining moment again. Of course, no one expected him to be the MVP.

I might have been wrong about the Bulls signing LaVine. Still, his turnovers and poor passing are big issues. Look at the top ten teams in the NBA, they also lead in assists. LaVine needs to learn to move the ball better, his court vision needs to improve a lot. Winning will require more team efforts. Carter looks good and plays smart. I'm not sure his size will let him take a full physical season as an NBA center but time will tell. Coaching really needs to improve. The Bulls too often look like a pick-up team of strangers: individual flashes but not a great team effort.

Dan Covel

Sam: Glad you can come to that conclusion with half the current playing roster generally not part of the future or rotation players. So which future G-league players do you believe don't fit into a flowing offense? Actually, Carter's size is exceptional for a young player. Longevity isn't based on height. It's more strength, endurance and bulk. Carter is unusually solid for a 19-year-old who plays smart without leaping all over the place while still being an excellent shot blocker. Yes, Zach has committed a number of turnovers. But he's also being called upon to handle the ball and often have the offense run through him more than expected with Dunn out, and more than they tried in training camp. That he has done it as well as he has and still produced is a credit to him. I've mentioned this before, but that Jordan guy didn't pass much and I recall it being frequently written in Chicago newspapers his fourth and fifth years (after three years in college) that you could never ultimately win with him because he made a lot of turnovers—more than three a game his first seven years—and dribbled a lot solo and often into double and triple teams.

I'm in no way suggesting Zach is the next MJ and having seen Jordan I can confidently say, as Lloyd Bentsen would (ancient reference, check it), you are no Michael Jordan. But Zach can be a star in this league. He makes big shots at big times and wants those plays. With players like that you cannot get lost in the micro. Every team needs a star or more like that and in Zach the Bulls may have found a real one. Yes, sometimes there are turnovers, but I wouldn't pay much attention until he's playing with the guys who are supposed to get those passes. Sometimes the ball doesn't move that much; more like last season's 65-win Rockets. Hardly anyone is the Warriors. There are many ways to succeed, and I think Zach is way ahead of schedule.

LaVine's offensive game is elite. On defense, he has the athletism to be an elite player but he only plays defense when his man has the ball in his hands. Norm Van Lier used to emphasize that the best defense is played when your man doesn't have the ball. Short naps are great but don't you agree that if LaVine adds more energy and focus to his defensive game he becomes an all-nba player?

Mark Schweihs

Sam: No one makes the All Star team on defense, or almost no one. Check out James Harden. Even though no one liked to hear it, Parker was right about offense getting you paid. Unfortunately for him he's having trouble with the offense also right now. As I wrote, Zach is trying and should be OK. Most guys never will be top defenders. And many of the top ones eventually stop to save themselves, like LeBron has, Kobe did and Jimmy seems to be. One big issue with the kids coming in this era is they usually don't know much about defense. They like to shoot threes and dunk. So if the AAU or high school coach says to quit that, they change schools or teams, and then if the college coach says that, who cares because they are leaving. Has Zach ever heard of Man-u-ball? Probably not. It's an old defensive playground shorthand for keeping yourself between the basket and your man and keeping your eyes on the ball and your man. Zach tends to do some sightseeing like many young players do. But don't be discouraged. He's been better and has tried harder, and Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were never much regarded for defense. Especially in this era with the quick shooting and court stretched for threes, offense is probably more important anyway. Zach understands.

I know the Bulls have added a few fringe guys to fill gaps until Valentine, Markkanen, Dunn, and Portis come back. Does it make sense to perhaps go after a guy like McCaw who may have some real upside? He would give them a little more size than Harrison, Alkins, and Ulis?

Stephen Fulton

Sam: I guess I'd be a little concerned about going after a guy who doesn't want to be with that team. Though I'm glad in a way because it gave Chicagoan Alfonzo McKinnie a chance, and it would seem to me he's taken McCaw's job. Would the Warriors match an offer? Maybe not. He's more of a shooting guard at 6-6 and the Bulls have that position. And he hasn't shot very well, but who knows with the limited play with the Warriors as they appear to have a good shooting guard. Really, you don't want to play for that team and Steve Kerr?

Tough loss for the Bulls in overtime vs. Denver, but some signs of encouragement, including Wendell Carter, Jr.'s solid performance for the Bulls. I was struck, though, by Nikola Jokic's aggressive play in the post vs. Carter, Jr. There's no disputing Jokic's offensive talent, but time after time he backed Carter, Jr. down in the post, with Jokic thrusting his elbow into Carter, Jr. to move him backward. Given their size disparity the technique was effective. Almost every time, though, I thought an offensive foul could be called. Is Jokic being rewarded by the fact that the officials can't call an offensive foul every time Jokic backs the defender down with pushing and elbowing? Or, in fact, is this level of aggression just considered normal NBA play? In other words, is it just up to the defender to be big or strong enough to resist the propulsion of someone like Jokic? I didn't think those Shaq-like tactics (no disrespect to Shaq, who was, in turn, fouled incessantly) could still be used so much in an NBA game.

Mitch Tobin

Sam: Down there it can be, which is why some question and wonder if Carter will have the stamina and size. When the rules were changed to open up the game, it essentially was from the free throw line and above. The league continues to emphasize perimeter freedom of movement to officials, meaning you cannot impede anyone in any way out there. Which makes the Warriors so hard to guard the way they move on the perimeter and pass. Yes, they beat the '96 Bulls that way. The '96 Bulls in their era win easily. Wouldn't we all have loved Rodman against Draymond Green. Of course, they'd probably both be ejected in the first quarter. Though it's also why Carter has been so impressive. Rookies usually are pushed around, but he's much heavier and stronger than most and can reasonably hold off these big, physical centers. Carter did a good job staying in front of two vital late misses by Jokic. The officials are going to permit that inside, so Carter has to give it back, and I thought he did so several times. More importantly, he didn't let it take him out of his game. I thought it was a game mostly called fairly by today's rules.

Ryan Arcidiacono remind you of a young John Paxson?

Abe Rotbart

Sam: A young Kyle Macy? No, OK, a young Jerry Sichting? Paxson does like Arcidiacono type players and did draft Kirk Hinrich, to whom some Bulls fans liken Arcidiacono. Of course, Paxson was trying to get Dwyane Wade. No offense, but he'd probably prefer Ben Simmons from that draft. And Paxson was a first round pick while Arcidiacono wasn't drafted. I'll admit I didn't think Arcidiacono would make an NBA roster when he started in the G-league, but I now believe he deserves to even when the Bulls are heathy. He's such a smart player and, if anything, too eager to please. He's probably as good a shooter as the Bulls have now, but he rarely shoots because they've asked him to run the team. He has started to shoot a bit more, though still not enough. He's going to be overmatched against the Warriors and Steph Curry. Big surprise. But he does things you don't see Bulls players do often, like the way he measures players later in the clock and stuck in their dribble. So he comes off his man without a planned trap to help and force a turnover. He did so three times in the third quarter against Denver, which was crucial. I'm sure Paxson loved it.

Did you expect Zack to be what he has been so far? I did not expect him to be this good. He is a better scorer than I thought and so far looks like he can be an elite scorer. I know his strength is not D or facilitating but I have been mildly impressed that he actually tries here and there to play D and makes an effort facilitate.

Kurt Anagnostopoulas

Sam: I remember writing even at the time of the trade that LaVine was the centerpiece; of course, we didn't know about Markkanen, but even last season I believed LaVine could be special if healthy. Not that I knew what others didn't, but he was a two-time dunk champion already with a 40-point game shooting 39 percent on threes as a 21-year-old. Really, that wasn't a difficult projection. Towns was considered the best of the three and Wiggins with more all around skill. So LaVine was expendable. Though many in Chicago refuse to accept it, injuries take time, especially ACL injuries, and well over a year. Zach wasn't close to being ready last season and it showed. I was amazed so many questioned matching his offer. The Bulls didn't for a second. Not that they exactly expected him to be as explosive as he's been, but you don't give up on young talent like that. Zach's not quite an All-Star yet, though at this rate he should be this season. Though he plays out of isolation—not nearly as often as Jimmy Butler did—he has that impressive burst to the basket and ability to hang or finish. Really good stuff. The Bulls also knew. Look, they knew how good Jimmy was and the focus of the deal was LaVine. Others just are seeing it now thanks to his hard work without even saying it in every third sentence and his desire to win without saying so every second sentence. Just kidding, Jimmy.

I think Carter has a chance to be a better player than Markkanen. Probably because he's more versatile with an inside-out game and ability to not only score, but also rebound and pass the ball. Not too mention he can play defense.

Not trying to be hard on Markkanen. He's a big that can stretch and shoot lights out, but he's not very strong with no post up game and isn't known to defend. He had a very solid rookie season, and I expect him to improve in points and rebounds and overall ability but could Carter have a chance to be better than Markkanen? It will be interesting to view how the scoring spreads once all pieces play and who becomes the main option on this team though I still think it should be LaVine.

Tim Plonowski

Sam: Out of sight and all that. Remember when Lauri had gotten stronger and looked so much bigger and was working on that post game and we were so high on him. Oh, yeah, last month. OK, September. There's still a question with Carter about rebounding. Is he 20 yet? No, OK. Hold off on that. I think the Bulls still are high on Markkanen, but they did give him a Wally Pipp biography to read while he is recuperating. Yes, check Wikipedia for that one, also.