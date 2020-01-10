Ask Sam Mailbag 1.10.20

Please help me understand about the game vs the Mavs. J.J. Barea who's generously listed at 5'10 is their starter and who is he guarding? Satoransky, listed at 6'7 and outweighing Barea by 30 pounds! "Mouse in the house!" as Stacey King would often point out. To my absolute surprise, Boylen sticks with the usual game plan of letting Satoransky roam around in the perimeter for occasional 3s or to find open shooters. I know posting up is not Satoransky's game but heck he's a professional baller who shouldn't have any problem simply backing down the little guy and shoot over him. Even in YMCA pickup games, smaller guys get picked on immediately by the bigger players as significant size differences cannot be concealed. I'm confused.

Sam Smith:

Pssst, so was I. But some of it, I guess, was that they haven't posted Satoransky much, if at all. I really don't know if that's because he can't or doesn't want to—we've seen that with good players; LeBron used to hate doing that when young—or it's not part of what the team sets out to do, so they didn't. I do think sadly for us assuming you are closer to my (old) school than the new school that these days some players and some teams don't think much that way about the natural mismatches. Rick Carlisle the other day did send Doncic at Shaq Harrison when Dunn got in foul trouble, which was interesting given Carlisle's recent declaration that post up play is dead. Here's part of it: The post-up just isn't a good play anymore. It's a low-value situation.

Our numbers are very substantial that when he (Porzingis) spaces beyond the 3-point line, you know, we're a historically good offensive team. And when any of our guys go in there, our effectiveness is diminished exponentially. It's counterintuitive, I understand that, but it's a fact."We don't post anybody up. We post Luka up every once in a while when he has a real small guy on him. But even those situations, the value of those situations has plummeted. We've got to realize that this game has changed. It's changed. It's just a fact. Many of these new offensive systems are designed to lure the opponent into the post to open up the three, which is often what the Bulls do. The Mavs were ahead just a basket or two when Barea went out late in the first quarter, and he didn't play much the rest of the game, anyway. The Bulls seemed to have more problems that game with the taller guy not born in the United States.