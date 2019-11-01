Ask Sam Mailbag: 11.01.19

The reference to team growth prevails as echoed by post game comments. Apparently the Bulls are now claiming to be a team growth or melding mode. It is fair to note that this coach had most of the players for most of last year and obviously knew them well as an assistant coach. It's difficult for this fan to identify progress or a continuation of a successful implementation of a scheme for either offense or defense. In contrast the Cleveland coach does not have any prior team or pro experience but yet seems to have identified a workable direction amid significant challenges for the Cavs.

Sam Smith:

Certainly we judge ultimately, which is wins and losses. So one in five is not a positive so far. There were physical concerns with this team regarding size with Wendell Carter Jr. at 6-9 playing center. Though more than anyone, he's been the most consistent and doing what was expected of him perhaps more than anyone else. Maybe Thaddeus Young, also. The larger issues are the play of LaVine and Markkanen because they are the sink-or-swim players. If they don't rise to All-Star status, anyone know CPR?

Markkanen hasn't always been the most aggressive player, but you can't be who you're not. He can score in a variety of ways and get 20 and 10 with ease. He's not going to be Garnett and get 25 and 13 and defend your best inside player, though little remembered about Garnett in the haze of history is that he was known on offense as a player who didn't like contact, who preferred to pull up for the 15 footer. That was often masked by the growl and the talk, which isn't Markkanen. He'll shoot better because he is a natural shooter, though he suffers for now from an uncertainty on offense of who will deliver the ball, where and when.

This thing with multiple ball handlers is fine if you're rebounding and pushing and playing fast often. The Bulls have not been able to do that given the lack of size. But they've yet to select the point guard who is going to make plays, so Markkanen seems to have been left untethered too often. It seems to be there also has been a deemphasis regarding LaVine, who this time last year was averaging 30 points. Since the Bulls are adopting the modern NBA of threes and layups, the modern NBA also is about featuring your star and allowing him to dominate. The Bulls have not done that often enough with LaVine. The Bulls do have a lot of good supporting talent. LaVine is the best individual talent. Free Zach LaVine! Free Zach LaVine!