Ask Sam Mailbag: 10.25.19

Sam Smith:

I have been suggesting to fans to give it perhaps three games even if that requires an unfair level of patience. The Kris Dunn factor is going to be interesting to watch. Satoransky just knows how to play and he'll be fine, but the rotations are going to be interesting because LaVine's strength is not defense, so he's not going to be asked to defend all those athletic point guards. Dunn actually is best at that. His defense in the preseason and Game 1 was the best on the team among individual defenders in isolation situations. And his attitude about a reserve, defensive role has been sanguine. Though he's not a bigtime offensive option. Look, everyone including Zach and most of the analytics experts knows you can't win a game trailing by three points with a layup. Though there are some spread sheet exceptions. Like in most circumstances, there were other factors. They didn't have a timeout, but they had called a play for that in the last timeout. Still, in a noisy place under stress not everyone behaves the same way and the way expected. And not on the first day together. As simple as it looks to know what to do watching, there are those in the midst of it all trying to make sure it doesn't occur. Zach looked for the pass for a three, but it was blocked. And certainly there was no assurance the Bulls would make a three then as poorly as they were shooting it. The starters were three of 16 on threes. There were possibilities, albeit limited, if you forced an inbounds trailing by one. There was supposed to be a screen set for Zach coming up the floor, which got there too late, cutting off the passing angle, which the opposition also had something to do with. It's also why I wished there were actual games in the preseason, but neither side was cooperating in that possibility. They were resting from a summer of rest. Which in some respects you can understand since sometimes after a nap aren't you a little logy?