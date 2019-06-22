Ask Sam Mailbag: 06.21.2019

Sam Smith:

That was the big question after the draft—I know, I know, other than the hair, though it didn't seem to impact Joakim Noah's career—though my sense is the bigger name free agents are out. My sense is the Bulls use their approximately $22 million in salary cap room (depending on the appeal with Omer Asik) to spread among two or three veterans to enhance the bench and veteran presence. Though there's always the possibility of a trade regarding Kris Dunn since after the musical chairs are filled, several teams still will need a point guard. And it's often a good risk to try for a former lottery point guard on his second or third team. Or fifth like with Chauncey Billups. The Bulls were able to get White because teams needing a point guard and selecting ahead of the Bulls, like the Suns and Timberwolves, passed on White. That's either good for the Bulls because they got their guy by surprise, or bad for the Bulls because those teams know something. It's probably that those teams want to go the veteran point guard route, which suggests the bidding might be extensive for the point guards with perhaps even Beverley looking at maybe $20 million annually in a tight market. With the need for veterans to fill out the roster and probably replace Robin Lopez since they also cannot be certain about Denzel Valentine and Chandler Hutchison after injuries, it makes sense to give Dunn another chance and thus time for White to begin to develop. The way John Paxson talked Thursday night it sure sounded like Dunn is coming to camp even if it was clear he wasn't being given any job and would have to earn his starting job. It might be just what he needs again because he played his best with the Bulls the season when Jerian Grant beat him out in training camp.