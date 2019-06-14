Ask Sam Mailbag: 06.14.2019

Life's cruel. You know its ironic, Durant had no way out. Play hurt, don't play win without him, lose because he didn't play, come back and play great, why didn't you come back earlier. The Derrick Rose parallels are unbelievable. Both were mauled by the press, and both were exemplary players that were for their teams. I honestly don't know how or why any pro can listen to the wing nuts and flat out "jerks" in the media. They are so wrong so often. Why does anyone listen to them. It really overshadowed one of the great finals games ever. I want the Raptors, but Golden State is truly a champion, with incredible people that you have to admire and respect for going beyond talent, and persevering against daunting odds. I admit, the Raptors had a lot to do with it. But Curry is the best player in basketball. From IQ, to clutch shooting, to having an incredible knack for being in the right place at the right time whether it's a long rebound or a loose ball, The smallest guy out there, and he's kicking butt and taking names. I hope it goes seven cause I don't want it to end

Sam:

I trust the Warriors and Steve Kerr as an organization that's not going to put players in an uncomfortable position. It's a very player friendly place. But we know the media and community pressure players can face which often makes it difficult for them to sit no matter the circumstances. Despite conspiracy narratives and personal biases, the players really do like to and want to play. Durant was cleared to play. That one sounds familiar. It doesn't always mean you should play. It mostly means you don't have to be in the hospital. I don't question players when they say they can't or shouldn't play. Anyone who knows the baseball James Rodney Richard story should pause. He was accused by media with the team hardly sympathetic—and thus making fans get on board angry—of malingering, not wanting to play, saving himself and keeping his money. Then he had a stroke while pitching when he shouldn't have been. The career of a sure Hall of Famer was basically over, though he lived, barely.

It seemed clear Durant wanted to play. The irony, which I'm sure Durant would trade for good health, was the Achilles injury did seem to finally put an end to that vile and erroneous narrative about Durant being an undeserved champion just coming late for dinner. Didn't LeBron James do the same? He just organized it in Miami. And he, Wade and Bosh almost came to Chicago to join Noah and Rose. Would anyone in Chicago have complained about it being an unfair, loaded team? I hear this talk all these teams still will offer Durant max deals. I don't believe it. I haven't heard any owners say that. "So, boss, we've got this great guy we want to pay at least $40 million a year. Just one thing: He can't play for at least a year. The year after that? Who knows if he'll be the same." What would be most appropriate is the Warriors now offer Durant the long term maximum contract. Durant has the $31.5 million option for next season. But if I were the Warriors after what he's gone through for them, I'd feel obligated to give him a max contract extension. He will be back, and since he's not the super athlete type, he should be able to return to near form.

By the way, I see the ancillary benefactor of all this being Jimmy Butler. With Durant's free agency changed, Jimmy suddenly becomes a crucial player. Especially if Kawhi also returns to Toronto. Would Kyrie go to the Knicks without Durant? Butler always said he was close with Irving and was lobbying the Bulls at one time to sign him when the Bulls really didn't have any cap room to do so. Who's going to join LeBron? This free agency suddenly is starting to look like 2010 when there were plenty of musical chairs and not enough players, most of the chairs remaining empty of superior talent when the music stopped.