Ask Sam Mailbag: 06.07.2019

Sam Smith:

Yeah, we haven't talked enough Knicks lately. We all can't wait until they get shut out again. The Davis trade talk was fading for awhile as those annoying playoff games were being played. C'mon! Let's get to the draft and free agency! The Pelicans were putting on the press to retain him and meeting with him. The rumors then were with Kyrie likely opting out, the Celtics aren't going to package up their young players for a shot at Davis. Of course, knowing Danny Ainge that probably meant they are all in for Davis. Failing to get picks 1 or 2, the Knicks aren't in a great spot because then Davis might not find enough success with them given what they have to give up and then leave after one season. With health issues for Brandon Ingram, if he's not cleared the Lakers may not have enough of a package to make much sense to the Pelicans. I'm not sure the Pelicans' idea of the perfect foundation is a Duke team that could not shoot which lost in the round of eight in college. I think after the initial shock and realizing he can get some guest roles on NCIS-New Orleans that Zion will be happy enough.

Do you get where I am heading? Before David Griffin was hired by the Pelicans, he had a show on the Sirius NBA radio station. He often would say regarding rumors and trades it's often the one that is not rumored that occurs. Because, you know, teams that really want to make deals aren't leaking what they are doing. It used to be it was too risky to take a chance on a player with one year, like Davis, who has expressed interest in being in a certain place. You know, like Paul George. Until he couldn't get enough of Oklahoma City. Then came Kawhi Leonard and you know no one wants to play in Canada because as Antonio Davis once wondered whether his kids could be educated there with that anthem and crazy number system basically the rest of the world uses. Who leaves the great Spurs organization to live in an igloo? And now leading 2-1 the Raptors might just be on the way to an NBA championship by taking a risk on one guy. And so even if Leonard leaves….Suddenly, one guy means a lot in the East. Really, which Raptor other than Kawhi must you have? Which Buck other than Giannis? So what better place to give Anthony Davis a reason to resign than his hometown? It likely will cost a lot, but the Bulls also have a lot despite the record not reflecting it lately because of all the injuries. They also have the cap space to take on some unwanted contracts, perhaps like that of Solomon Hill and perhaps E'Twaun Moore. They have the No. 7 draft pick and enough young players like Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr. that maybe the Pelicans can pick one or two. Would it be worth taking that risk on Davis? Is there any chance he'd entertain staying? How much would you have to give up to match offers from several teams? Could you even compete with Davis after what you would have to give up? Would it be worth a chance for one year? You assume, like the Knicks, Lakers and Celtics and many of Griffin's mystery teams, the Bulls will be considering all this as well.