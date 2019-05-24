Ask Sam Mailbag: 05.24.2019

Sam:

It was one of the few draft mistakes the Bulls made, though I think sometimes they let it affect the future too much. I didn't have a problem with the Tyrus draft. Yes, Aldridge became much better than many of us expected, but he never takes you past the second round at his best. The Bulls saw that and took a chance with Tyrus because he really was this amazing athlete. There were signs when he blew off his first meeting, but he was the high risk/high reward type player so many demand the Bulls take chances on and were then. There was no big Aldridge buzz as much as some would like to pretend now. You were never winning a title with Aldridge as a main factor. You could if Tyrus came through with those amazing athletic skills. But when you are drafting 19-year-olds you never know for a few years and until they are with you. The Bulls had been drafting safe players, like Hinrich, Gordon, Deng, and everyone was demanding they take a chance and go for a star. Tyrus could have been; more than Aldridge ever could be. But Tyrus also could bust farther than Aldridge ever could. The Bulls took the shot, and though they have drafted among the best for their picks since then—and better than most with a player like Jimmy Butler—they haven't been that daring. So they could be this year because Duke's Cam Reddish looks like that kind of guy. Not the super athlete, but the guy who could hit big or barely get off your bench. The other main one in that discussion is Bol Bol. He's not generally considered a top 10 pick, but I heard one GM say he gets you the executive of the year or fired.