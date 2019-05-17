Ask Sam Mailbag: 05.17.2019

Sam:

I do not agree because nobody in the media lobbied more for the Jalen trade than I did. Ooops? Nah. It was the right thing to do that turned out wrong; not actually unlike Jerry Krause’s Curry/Chandler thing. And now I’m on a similar page with someone like Mike Conley. So maybe history says it won’t work. But the point is you have to try to succeed. The problem with the Jalen move—and maybe Conley would feel that way, though I doubt it with the likes of Porter and LaVine, which could make the Bulls an instant playoff contender for whatever that’s worth—was Jalen got here and looked around the locker room, saw babies and checked out. It’s also why it’s laughable to hear these guys on TV condemn players for not working hard when you saw guys like Jalen, Tracy McGrady and Barkley and Pippen, too, give up on teams late in their careers when things didn’t look so good. But back then Jalen made sense (certainly to me) because the Bulls had decided to commit to Curry and Chandler. So Brad wasn’t going to play. And if he did, it meant drafting those players was a mistake, which the Bulls at the time weren’t going to let happen. Plus, we knew Artest was combustible and would explode, and we all were right about that to want him out as soon as possible. It did take a year, but it took the Pacers a decade to recover. The point is when you have prospects and talented kids, like the Bulls have now, you need a veteran who isn’t afraid of the moment to score and make plays. Take the pressure off them as well. Imagine where Toronto would be without Kawhi. The youngsters almost always run away from the big moment until they are ready. Pippen and Grant did for several years, carried by Jordan from ’87 until they grew up in ’91. It takes time. Porter will help the Bulls, but he’s not a closer. Someone like Conley can be to take the pressure off players who can eventually be like LaVine and Markkanen. It’s why veterans who can score transcend their statistics and age. Jalen was a big time scorer who made big shots to close playoff games. He made sense. Then he came and decided he didn’t care anymore. You never know that until you try. As for Niko, what more could the Bulls have done? They got Portis to keep him out two months (OK, they didn’t, but Portis did) and then they traded him as quickly as they could. As for ’03, you can’t really have expected the Bulls to blow off five straight seasons. And then after building for five years still have the worse record in the league? Krause wasn’t a bad talent evaluator.