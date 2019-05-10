Ask Sam Mailbag: 05.10.2019

Sam:

I thought we were saying that passing thing about Noah. And we did about Tom Boerwinkle in the 1970s. Maybe me. Bill Walton was a pretty good one, as was Arvydas Sabonis, though he did so more out of the post and we never saw his best since he came to the NBA late and after surgeries. Pau was pretty good also. And Sam Lacey with the Kings in the 70s.

Jokic is terrific, though I still don't have him a top 5 MVP candidate as some have suggested. I've noted the Nuggets even take him out for defense at the end of games at times. OK, Harden doesn't defend, either. Jokic is very skilled, and obviously more so than anyone imagined since he was a second round draft pick. Players like he and Giannis still let you know how poor NBA international scouting remains. With Jokic it's his lack of athleticism that's made it the surprise he's become so good.

Something I have failed to understand because he is so un-athletic is why teams don't pressure and trap him out of the backcourt. I can't understand why teams let him dribble up and establish a high post position, from where he is lethal as Denver essentially runs one play. He's not that adept a ball handler to beat pressure like that. Though in this era big men are better passers because of the way the game has changed. After all, Durant is a seven footer and at least as good a passer. Meanwhile, playoff performances are exalted or condemned beyond reason. Making one or two crucial shots can have someone lyrically described as a star while a weak performance engenders your sort of response about Kyrie. It does have an inordinate impact, which often suggests many of the people who run teams aren't any wiser than those who criticize them for the way they run teams. So playing with Michael Jordan gets players like Luc Longley, Jud Buechler, Steve Kerr and Scott Williams giant contracts. And then what do you know, making two clutch shots in the playoffs doesn't exactly extrapolate. Conversely with a poor performance. It doesn't change who you are. Kyrie will be in exceptional demand and my guess is he signs with the Knicks, which has been rumored around him for years and most speculated about now.