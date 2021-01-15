Ask Sam Mailbag 01.15.21

This is why the NBA is great. The three biggest ball hogs are all on the same team. I wish I was a Nets fan. All those draft picks are a little risky though. It's funny history repeating itself. Also, the players should have all the power, people don't pay to see the coach, GM or billionaire owners. NFL players need to figure out how to get more power. How do you see the Nets working out? One of those 3 players is gonna have to play some defense. On the other hand they have the 3 best one on one players in the league, so they might out score everybody.

Sam Smith:

Before I get to trade analysis, this is not good for the intellectual abilities of people from my home town. It was the same franchise with the same kind of future negating deal, though last time with Pierce and Garnett we were able to blame the Russians. I do have one issue with player power, which I am unequivocally for. Unlike many, I liked Kevin Durant's move to the Warriors. He played out his obligations and made his choice. Why aren't journalists condemned for going to the New York Times or Wall Street Journal or lawyers to the richest law firms or doctors to the Mayo Clinic? Or Matt to the Bachelor? Well, maybe they are.

There have long been players who have pushed their way out of teams for whatever reason, though Harden's putsch I believe was bad for the players. It's like with unions, which were a desperate need to balance the imbalance of the Gilded Age and the Robber Barons. Until the unions became too powerful and menaces on their own with corruptive practices.

I fear NBA players are pushing this independence too far in an irresponsible manner like the way Harden did the infant's version of holding his breath (refusing to score) until they did something. Seriously, how egregious does your behavior have to be to offend DeMarcus Cousins? I don't believe the Nets thing will work, but I understand and don't disagree with what they did. Sure with Harden and Kyrie they have two incurable ball dominators, though I believe Harden will be more amenable this time because of the way he forced himself out. Three "great" players often doesn't work unless they also fit, like in Golden State where Steph and Klay weren't selfish. Scottie fit Michael like a gear locking in place. The Nets did give up a remarkably high number of picks and exchanges, though I can understand and might have done the same. I don't believe their title window is long with Irving's erratic nature and Durant's injury history. Achilles is a bad one. Having invested in them, they have to run it out now and try to get at least one title or the trip to the Finals. Stars win in the playoffs. But also teams as Golden State needed Iguodala and Shaun Livingston and sundry others for ultimate playoff success. The Nets bench, especially with Dinwiddie also lost to injury, is not the stuff of success. You figure they'll refill with veteran buyouts. They're all on the clock now. Management can't have done more for them.