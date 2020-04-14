Arturas Karnisovas' open letter to BullsNation

To all of Chicago and Bulls fans around the world,

Wherever you are reading this, I hope you are staying safe and healthy in these challenging and unprecedented times. Thank you to all of those on the front lines around the world who are working tirelessly to care for others and to restore health and safety for the rest of us. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and speaking for my family, our gratitude is beyond measure.

My role with the Bulls is an unparalleled professional opportunity; the height of a dream for me. I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls – that team represented American basketball and the NBA to a kid from Lithuania. Like many around the world, I have always held a love for this franchise, which is why it is such an immense privilege to play a role in the revival of this legendary team. Though there will be challenges, these are challenges I feel well prepared for.

There are no shortcuts to success. A systematic approach is necessary, one that will be the product of focused and intentional hard work and diligence. My professional philosophy is rooted in the concept of "team": fostering cohesion through transparency, communication and functionality. I am committed to developing this culture and an expectation of winning for the Chicago Bulls.

I will look to get to know our roster, have constant communication with players and staff, create roster balance and stay creative when making deals. I will lead by example by giving my best, each and every day, in everything I do. I will work persistently to build a foundation worthy of the Chicago Bulls and Bulls fans around the world.

Let's be clear: our ultimate goal is to bring an NBA championship to the city of Chicago. This is what every team in the NBA strives for, day in and day out. In the end, only one team wins each season, and there are countless factors out of one's control that allow for this goal to be realized. What IS in our control, is our approach and processes behind each decision we make. We will adopt a habit of excellence and as a team, we will expect and demand a lot from each other, in order to rise to the expectations of our fans.

I want to thank Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization for presenting me with this opportunity and welcoming me and my family to Chicago. This is a great sports town and Bulls fans are among the most passionate in all of sports. They deserve a team they can be proud of. My objective is to bring this team back to relevancy. Our objective collectively, is to win. I am incredibly excited for the future of the Chicago Bulls.

I cannot wait to get started.

Arturas Karnisovas

Go Bulls!