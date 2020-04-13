Arturas Karnisovas - Bulls Introductory Conference Call

Watch as you get an inside listen to the first introductory conference call with Arturas Karnisovas and Michael Reinsdorf.

Arturas Karnisovas is introduced as the Bulls new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations via conference call with the Chicago media.

Time Stamps:

1:26 - Why change was needed

12:25 - Why the Bulls was an appealing job

17:10 - Arturas explains what he values in a General Manager

26:56 - Arturas gives his philosophy on player development

