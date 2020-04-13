Arturas Karnisovas - Bulls Introductory Conference Call

Arturas Karnisovas is introduced as the Bulls new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations via conference call with the Chicago media.
by Bulls.com
Posted: Apr 13, 2020
Remind Me Later

Body

Watch as you get an inside listen to the first introductory conference call with Arturas Karnisovas and Michael Reinsdorf.

Arturas Karnisovas is introduced as the Bulls new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations via conference call with the Chicago media.

Time Stamps:
1:26 - Why change was needed
12:25 - Why the Bulls was an appealing job
17:10 - Arturas explains what he values in a General Manager
26:56 - Arturas gives his philosophy on player development

For more exclusive videos, check out the video page

Tags
Bulls, Arturas Karnisovas, Michael Reinsdorf

Related Content

Bulls

Arturas Karnisovas

Michael Reinsdorf

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter