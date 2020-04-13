Arturas Karnisovas - Bulls Introductory Conference Call
Arturas Karnisovas is introduced as the Bulls new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations via conference call with the Chicago media.
Remind Me Later •
Body
Watch as you get an inside listen to the first introductory conference call with Arturas Karnisovas and Michael Reinsdorf.
Time Stamps:
1:26 - Why change was needed
12:25 - Why the Bulls was an appealing job
17:10 - Arturas explains what he values in a General Manager
26:56 - Arturas gives his philosophy on player development
For more exclusive videos, check out the video page
NEXT UP: