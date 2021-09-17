Chicago Bulls Tickets on sale today at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all 2021-22 Chicago Bulls regular season home games will go on sale today at 10 a.m. CT. Season tickets, 20-Game Plans and new uniquely designed 10-Game Plans are currently on sale. All tickets can be purchased via Bulls.com and NBATickets.com. For season tickets or groups, fans can also call 312-455-4000 and ask for a Ticket Executive.

The Bulls will present a variety of theme nights during the 2021-22 season including Joakim Noah Night presented by NBC Sports Chicago on Oct. 28 vs. the New York Knicks in celebration of his retirement, as well as the Toni Kukoc Hall of Fame Celebration Game presented by BlueCross BlueShield on Oct. 30 vs. the Utah Jazz honoring his recent induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Bulls and United Airlines will also present the Chicago Shows Up program on select home games throughout the season. Additional theme nights include Chicago Bulls Charities Night presented by Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary on Nov. 29 vs. the Charlotte Hornets, Pride Night presented by BMO on Jan. 7 vs. the Washington Wizards and the Black History Month Game presented by Crown Royal on Feb. 7 vs. the Phoenix Suns. The Bulls will also wear the new 2021-22 City Edition uniform at home on six City Edition nights presented by Zenni. This uniform also commemorates the NBA's 75th Anniversary, with the diamond logo represented.

Fans attending Bulls home games this season will enjoy a new schedule of giveaways. The first regular season giveaway will take place on Oct. 22 for the team's home opener versus the New Orleans Pelicans, when fans will receive an AT&T NBA Paint T-shirt. Other giveaways include a Joakim Noah retirement celebration bobblehead courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago on Nov. 21; the BMO Hat Series, where fans can collect a series of six hats designed by local artists; a Benny the Bull bobblehead, courtesy of Jewel-Osco; and a bucket hat, courtesy of Corona. All giveaways will be available to fans while supplies last. For a full list of theme nights and giveaways, please see below or visit Bulls.com/Schedule.

Fans headed to the United Center this season will have an enhanced digital experience within the Bulls App. New features include the opportunity to win exclusive merchandise and experiences with limited edition Bulls Drops, digital game cards, mobile ticket management and mobile food and beverage ordering.

Continuing this season, American Express® Card Members can get special access to priority Bulls home game tickets. Available games include Nov. 8 vs. the Brooklyn Nets, Dec. 19 vs. the L.A. Lakers, Jan. 14 vs. the Golden State Warriors, March 4 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks and March 31 vs. the L.A. Clippers. Card members can visit Bulls.com/Amex and use their American Express Cards. Terms apply.

The Bulls will also bring back popular ticket and concession offerings including Family Ticket Packs, Bulls Student Pass and the Starting Five Menu with $5 menu offerings on select Monday games, all presented by BMO.

The United Center recently announced that all event attendees aged 12 and over, including fans at Chicago Bulls games, will be required to present either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the arena. This decision is representative of the arena's proactive approach and continued commitment to providing the best environment for a safe return for all fans and employees. As final National Basketball Association health and safety guidelines have yet to be announced, these protocols and certain experiences are still subject to potential league requirements. The Chicago Bulls will communicate additional details, if needed, as the season approaches at Bulls.com/HealthandSafety.

For a schedule and more information, visit Bulls.com or download the Bulls App.