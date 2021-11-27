Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Heat (11.27.21)
The Chicago Bulls got back on track on Friday night, collecting a 35-point win over the Magic in Nikola Vucevic's first return to Orlando as a Chicago Bull.
Chicago won with an extremely balanced performance. They held the Magic to 37.5% shooting from the field and 21.9% from the 3-point line.
The Bulls will look to string together back-to-back wins for the fourth time in November. Here's how they matchup with the Miami Heat.
Ball Movement + Player Movement
Miami, regardless of where they are ranked, have the defensive personnel to make life tough for opponents. If Chicago tries to beat Miami by settling for make-able but contested jump shots, then it will be a long night.
The best way to beat a Miami defense filled with tough defenders on the perimeter and interior is to keep the ball moving and commit to hard screens and cuts in the halfcourt.
The Heat's brand of defense will certainly show us if the Bulls' offense can avoid folding under the pressure of a postseason-level defensive unit.
Battle With Bam
Bam Adebayo is one of the best up-and-coming big men in the NBA. Entering Saturday's matchup, Bam is averaging a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double with just under 3 assists per game.
Adebayo is intriguing in the fact that he is an athletic, defensive-first big who also flashes a tremendous amount of playmaking ability. Nikola Vucevic will have his hands full with Adebayo. Going at Adebayo in the low post and trying to get him in early foul trouble could be Chicago's best way of combating his immense impact.
Pressure Miami's Ball Handlers
The Miami Heat have a very efficient offense. They shoot smart shots and though their current overall percentages don't reflect it right now, they have some of the more deadly accurate 3-point shooters in the game in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. but Miami key weakness on offense is protecting the ball.
Per NBA.com, Miami is 22nd in the league in turnover percentage, giving up the ball on 15% of their offensive possessions.
This figure wouldn't matter against a lesser team, as Miami's shooting is good enough to carry them through a sloppy performance. But against a team as talented as the Bulls, a turnover-filled night would be tough to overcome. This is why Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu and the Bulls perimeter defenders need to be locked in against a team with a particularly loose handle.
