Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Heat (11.27.21)

The Chicago Bulls got back on track on Friday night, collecting a 35-point win over the Magic in Nikola Vucevic's first return to Orlando as a Chicago Bull.

Chicago won with an extremely balanced performance. They held the Magic to 37.5% shooting from the field and 21.9% from the 3-point line.

The Bulls will look to string together back-to-back wins for the fourth time in November. Here's how they matchup with the Miami Heat.