Keys To The Game: Bulls at Knicks (12.2.21)

The Chicago Bulls picked up a thrilling 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the UC before they embark on their two-game New York road trip.

The Bulls will take on the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets before they return home to face the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Chicago split their first two matchups with the Knicks, both at the United Center, with both teams bringing great defensive intensity each time. In the third matchup between these two teams, offensively-potent point guard Kemba Walker is unlikely to play, as he has since fallen out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation.