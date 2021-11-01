Keys To The Game: Bulls at Celtics (11.1.21)
The Bulls bounced back in a big way on Thursday night, taking down the last undefeated team in the NBA when they beat the Jazz 107-99.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 58 points, Nikola Vucevic had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double and Lonzo Ball (four steals) led another dominant defensive effort.
Chicago sits at 5-1, in a four-way tie for first place in the Eastern Conference as they take on the struggling 2-4 Celtics.
You can catch the action on TV or radio (NBC Sports Chicago / WSCR-AM 670 / WRTO 1200 / TUDN) beginning at 6:30 PM (CT).
Green Light Jayson
Ever since Boston drafted Jayson Tatum out of Duke in 2017, Tatum has taken on the active role of consistent, double-digit scorer. He is still scoring at a high rate but new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has given Tatum a true "green light" to shoot whenever.
According to data from CleaningTheGlass.com, Tatum currently possesses a career-high 32.7% usage rate, which ranks in the 98th percentile among forwards. In layman's terms, Tatum is shooting a lot (25 field goal attempts per game) and inefficiently.
Jaylen Brown is talented but more of a scorer than playmaker like Tatum, so if the Bulls can hold Tatum to his ice-cold FG%, a sixth win is in play.
Back The Big Man In Boston
Bulls All-Star Nikola Vucevic is still putting up his usual double-double on a nightly basis, but his efficiency is down.
History says that Vooch's shooting numbers will get back to their usual level eventually, but to ensure that, Chicago needs to continue to feature him heavily on offense. Vooch averaged 21 and 10 against Boston over four games in 2020-21.
Force The Issue On Defense
The Bulls have shocked basketball fans and analysts alike with their stellar defense through six games. Entering Monday evening, the Bulls are in the top-10 in steals and blocks per game. Boston is in the middle of the pack in terms of protecting the ball on offense. The Bulls need to stay aggressive on defense to force the Celtics into more mistakes than usual, mistakes that the Bulls know how to take advantage of as they enter Monday as the top team in the league in points off of turnovers (22 per game).
