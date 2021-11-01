Keys To The Game: Bulls at Celtics (11.1.21)

The Bulls bounced back in a big way on Thursday night, taking down the last undefeated team in the NBA when they beat the Jazz 107-99.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 58 points, Nikola Vucevic had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double and Lonzo Ball (four steals) led another dominant defensive effort.

Chicago sits at 5-1, in a four-way tie for first place in the Eastern Conference as they take on the struggling 2-4 Celtics.

You can catch the action on TV or radio (NBC Sports Chicago / WSCR-AM 670 / WRTO 1200 / TUDN) beginning at 6:30 PM (CT).