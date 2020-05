Take a trip down memory lane with Bulls photographer Bill Smith as he recalls capturing some of the best photographic moments in Bulls History

Presented by

1998 Championship

Bulls photographer Bill Smith shares some behind-the-scenes stories behind his photos from 1998.

1996 Championship

Bulls photographer Bill Smith shares some behind-the-scenes stories behind his photos from 1996.

1991 & 1992 Championship

Bulls photographer Bill Smith shares some behind-the-scenes stories behind his photos from 1991 and 1992.