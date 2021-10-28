"The guy was born to win": Joakim Noah defined one of the greatest Bulls basketball eras

Oh, what a time it was.

Oh, what a team it was.

It was the Bulls in what we most remember as the Derrick Rose era, the best in franchise history without a championship. The Bulls in consecutive seasons led the NBA in wins with the youngest Most Valuable Player in league history in Rose, the Coach of the Year in Tom Thibodeau, Jimmy Butler eventually becoming Most Improved Player, Luol Deng a multiple All-Star and Joakim Noah, the Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star and first team all-NBA center.

Though perhaps overused in sports literature, it became a tale of triumph and tragedy, at least from a sporting sense, the best of times with the Bulls emergence into the 2012 playoffs and the worst of times of what wasn't as the team carried on for a few more seasons with earned and earnest rewards, if not ultimate success, because of Rose's catastrophic knee injury in those playoffs.

Rose was the face of that team's rise, but Noah was the beating heart and soul of what made that team, the spirit and resolve, the determination to continue to endure through defeat and doubt to produce some of the best and proudest moments in franchise history.

Because of that Thursday when the Bulls host the New York Knicks in a welcome early season matchup of the two longtime rivals worthy of big game status for the first time in perhaps decades, the Bulls will honor the one time gangly kid who is solidly a franchise legend.

Many of his former teammates will be in attendance, including with the Knicks Thibodeau, Rose and Taj Gibson.

Luol Deng, Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, Kirk Hinrich, and Derrick Rose in 2010.

The contrasts as once expressed in the famous opening of the Dickens novel are apparent, the foolishness, the belief, the incredulity, the light, darkness and hope. The Bulls in that era were all of that with Rose's brilliance, but perhaps as much because of Noah's multiple pillars of strength, resilience and desire.

Though Rose's dunks and dramatics stunned and excited NBA's nation, it was Noah's arc from that steal against Paul Pierce to wrap up the famous triple overtime Game 6 of the 2009 playoffs through Noah's pugnacious insistence in Game 7 of the 2013 playoffs in Brooklyn that the trade winds of injury and doubt would not send his Bulls off course.

"Taj and Derrick and Joakim were like brothers," Thibodeau said this week. "I'm thrilled the Bulls are honoring Joakim because he really connected with that city. He's a special person. That team played with so much heart every night, and when you play like that you are going to connect with the fans. He's a special guy, had an incredible career. That team was special. Unfortunately, Derrick got injured. But that team fought. They gave you everything they had. They fought through a lot of adversity and Jo was the heart and soul of that team. The beauty of his game was his effort, his heart."

Everyone could laugh about Noah's horizontally oscillating jump shot, which media labeled the tornado and often would send Benny the Bull flying with its twirling velocity. You knew David Stern was thinking "What am I doing in this picture?" trying to quickly end the hand shake with Noah in his pale seersucker tuxedo and bow tie and Bozo haircut on 2007 draft night. Teammates might joke about his tendency to regard punctuality, as with wardrobe, with a practiced casualness.

"It was hard to get Jo to places on time," Kirk Hinrich recalled with a laugh.

But when it came to winning, there was no joking around.

"There's nothing like winning a basketball game," was Noah's most familiar comment.

"You knew he was an energetic player," said Hinrich. "What was evident very soon was how important winning was to him. And how he just isn't going to accept losing. That's always a big adjustment for any successful college basketball player. You play 82 games, you're going to lose a lot more. But the guy was born to win, period. Jo, his energy when he walks in game day, rubbed off on everybody and it brings out the best in everybody. You play all these games and whether you're feeling great, not feeling great, watching him prepare game day the energy you see he is going to bring it. It just rubs off on you and you can't help but try to bring that same level of energy or you're going to be embarrassed. He's that type of guy who just plays that hard all the time."

It compensated for less than a classic athlete's figure and facility. But that also helped explain the appeal of those Bulls teams. Sure, there was Rose, who might have been—and still may be considered—one of the all-time greats. But otherwise there were a lot of good utility players, a guy who rarely shot as the "shooting" guard, not exactly the most athletic small forward at the most athletic of positions, the guy who most considered the consolation prize at power forward. A patchwork that Noah's designs helped stitch together into a work of art.

"I had played against Jo and knew how passionate a player he was," said Carlos Boozer. "But one of his talents that a lot of these kids take for granted is a talent Joakim thrived in, and it's giving everything you've got. The thing about Joakim was no matter what the situation was or no matter who the opponent was, no matter even who his teammates were, he gave 110 percent no matter what it was. If we had practice, if we had shootaround games, Joakim one those guys to maximize his potential and got everything out of it because he gave everything to it.

"That's one of the main reasons why I came to Chicago," admitted Boozer, recruited by the Nets and Clippers at the time. "I knew what I was getting. Rose was special, but one of the main things we were lacking in Utah when I was there we didn't really have a center. Because Jo was there I knew I was going to be playing with a phenomenal center."

Joakim Noah and Carlos Boozer crash the glass for the rebound in a game at the United Center during the 2011-2012 season.

It hardly seemed so even for a franchise not particularly known for its interior apex. Sure, there was ABA expatriate Artis Gilmore in the late 1970s for a brief time with average Bulls teams. But when the Bulls had a chance with stars of their own in the early 1970s, they couldn't match Wilt and Kareem. And then though they created a dynasty in the 1990s, it was with Bill Cartwright and later Luc Longley heading a three-headed monster platoon. And then Curry and Chandler and hope. Until this kid with the big hair dropped in the 2007 draft because he couldn't shoot and wasn't particularly strong and didn't seem like he could rebound in the NBA and, by the way, how did they win those two collegiate championships under coach Billy Donovan?

The 6-11 Noah didn't persuade anyone otherwise at first, though he was planting his flag.

Perhaps the biggest early signal was his rookie season when he wasn't playing much, coming off the bench sporadically and averaging about six points. So after a double digit loss in Orlando when Noah saw the likes of Ben Wallace, Tyrus Thomas and Drew Gooden yukking it up on and off the floor, Noah lit into the big guys for their lack of concern and effort. They didn't like it - "Who was thus guy not even playing?" As they also didn't a few days before when Noah had gotten into a verbal confrontation with assistant Ron Adams in practice. Then interim coach Jim Boylan (the other one) suspended Noah a game. His teammates demanded it be increased to two games. Who was this kid, after all, telling them how to play?

It turned out he was the guy who would help remodel that team with his rhetoric and resolve. Not their way.

"He was a free spirit, but he had a really great work ethic and real desire to succeed and have his team succeed," said Adams, who remains a staffer for the Golden State Warriors. "Even as a young player he was top drawer in that regard. You don't see too many people like him.

I think it was probably surprising given the fact he was not a highly skilled guy. You'd look at his skills and if we're talking offense, he was never a particularly highly skilled person. But he did have a defensive acumen and a great feel for rebounding the ball and running the court. His aggressiveness and desire to succeed really showed itself on the defense and rebounding end of it."

The suspension?

"We were doing some drill and I was discussing something with him" recalled Adams. "Aaron Gray comes over and gets in the conversation for some reason and it exacerbated it and Jo got excited and I got excited and we did some fuss. And it was over. Jo and I talked. He was a good personal friend; we didn't think much of it. But the team took it out of our hands and penalized him. I actually can't recall what it was about. I felt bad for Jo when they suspended him and told him so; it was nothing. Back then we had some things going on that were less than kosher on the floor, things like hustle and, as he saw it, commitment. And in the locker room he went after the veterans and what he said was right; he had that ability to speak his mind."

Rose as he said in his book, "I'll Show You" that I worked on with him, preferred to let his play do his talking. Noah needed to do his own talking. Rose always spoke about loving all teammates, but especially Noah. And Rose says he has to laugh about those confrontations Noah had with Thibodeau at the beginning.

"He'd be on Jo like, ‘What the F are you doing?'" Rose recalled. "Jo would be like, ‘F you.' And Thibs would be like, ‘No, F you.' They used to argue like that."

Thibodeau could only laugh this week when recalling those days.

"He was an emotional guy," Thibodeau admitted. "I loved him, I fought with him, I loved him, I fought with him. He's a dear friend now."

But that fury and fire was also a big part of the ingredients that enabled the rise.

Former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau and Joakim Noah.

It perhaps began in Cleveland, famously one of Jo's least favorite leisure places, when LeBron James began dancing after a basket with the Bulls trailing big and all the staters out of the game early in Noah's career. Noah from the bench called out James for his puerile behavior. Though this wasn't completely new as Noah already had made the acquaintance of Kevin Garnett, who liked to bully smaller guards. Noah had called out Garnett as a dirty player and said he should pick on someone his own size. Garnett trash talked later with Noah, but little else.

James and some Cavs players that night began to come toward the bench when James Johnson stood up and then James and the Cavs players quickly retreated. Johnson was a noted martial arts champion, but the point was made thanks to Noah: We had each other's backs and weren't backing down.

And so came the playoffs in that 2009-10 season when Noah verbally countered LeBron when asked what was so great about Cleveland. After all, it's not like anyone vacationed there.

"I loved that," recalled Boozer. "I remember me and Deron Williams, Paul Millsap and Ronnie Brewer watching that, taking the jab at Cavs and LeBron battling in a series. I'm thinking, ‘That's a guy you want to play with. Because you know when you are on the court he's a guy who'll have your back, will run through a wall for his teammates.' Jo's personality off the court was special and ferocious on the court."

It perhaps began in the 2009 playoffs—sure Rose shocked Boston with that 36-point Game 1 record performance in what would become the Greatest First Round Playoff Series Ever with seven overtime periods over four different games—with Noah's exclamation point with the steal and full court running basket to win the triple overtime Game 6.

Joakim Noah steals the ball and sprints down the court to eventually dunk on Boston's Paul Pierce.

Though the Bulls didn't acquire James and Dwyane Wade in the famous 2010 free agency, they built a team that swept Miami in that regular season, Heat coach Eric Spoelstra admitting after the third loss at home Heat players were crying in the locker room. Those Bulls won 62 games and not quite knowing how to win yet lost in the conference finals to the Noah-named "Hollywood as hell" Heat.

But those Bulls were back the next season with once again the league's best record. Until Rose's injury in Game 1, Noah out in Game 3 as Philadelphia fans cheered his serious ankle injury. Noah would not forget as he delivered one of the great games ever for a center, and against Wilt's former team in 2013 with 23 points, 21 rebounds and 11 blocks.

That was the season with Rose out and soon Hinrich and Deng to join him, Noah, himself injured, delivered one of the great performances in franchise history to carry the Bulls to a Game 7 road victory in Brooklyn and then a first game upset in Miami less than 48 hours later before even he succumbed.

"Joakim did not give a crap if he had (24) points (14 rebounds and six blocks) like against Brooklyn in that Game 7 when he took over the series or he had no points," said Boozer. "Joakim did not care about his name in the paper. He was all about the team; that's why we loved him so much."

Irwin Mandel, the longest ever serving Bulls executive who worked for the team for more than 40 years, kept replica trophies of the Bulls six titles in his office. And one other memento, a water bottle from that Game 7.

"I added that seventh memento, my water bottle from the game, to show when the Bulls won Game 7 in Brooklyn," Mandel said. "Before the game I thought on paper that was a team that would have lost by 20 points with so many of our best players out. It was an unbelievable victory, one of my favorites. I was so proud of those Bulls. I absolutely wanted to save that water bottle."

But there wasn't much more left.

The end perhaps began in 2014 when teammate and "brother" Deng was traded and Noah couldn't get himself to even discuss it for a week. When he finally did, his soliloquy encapsulated a player's relationship with his community better than probably any athlete ever has.

"I feel when I come to the game and see the guys selling newspapers on the street and it's cold outside, he sees me driving and he's excited," said Noah. "He's like, ‘Let's go Bulls. Get it done tonight.' I feel I play for that guy. I look in the arena when the team calls a timeout and see this guy who looks this big (fingers slightly apart) jumping up and down (in the upper deck). That's the guy I play for. To me, that's what this city represents, a lot of hardship, adversity. I feel like when I play basketball, I want people to be part of their team."

Joakim Noah celebrates with the United Center crowd after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs.

Noah saw everyone on his side as a teammate, often evidenced by community work in which he went to the aggrieved neighborhoods.

Though always carried by his emotions, perhaps Noah finally could see the close with that Deng trade. He'd been carrying a streak of 18 games recording double digit rebounds in a classic Noah scene when in a frenzy of frustration pointed to the officials in a game in Sacramento to eject them. He made you smile for a variety of reasons.

And then he went to the All-Star game and played defense, East coach Frank Vogel sitting his own team center to play Noah the entire fourth quarter to get a win.

Rose had finally returned, but he had to work himself back amidst Noah's body starting to strain against the effects of the longtime quest for the NBA's golden fleece.

Noah, today 36, had shoulder surgery after being injured during the 2015-16 season and then with the Bulls in transition with a new coach and Rose traded, Noah signed with the Knicks. There were more injuries and brief stints with Memphis and the Clippers before last playing at the end of the 2019-20 season.

"He'd make two, three four, five efforts on a play," Thibodeau recalled with an I-wish-everyone-was-like-that smile. "That's special. And then his passing was incredible. I always feel the way a player passes tells you how he sees the game. If you cut and you were open you got the ball. When Derrick went out we ran our offense through him. He was special. And he got the absolute most out of his ability."

No one more so who averaged 8.8 points and nine rebounds in his career.

And the the Bulls and their fans were beneficiaries for a special five years. Joakim Noah defined one of the greatest eras for Bulls basketball.