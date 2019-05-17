Getting to Know: Shamorie Ponds

BIRTHDAY: June 29, 1998

HOMETOWN: Brooklyn, New York

COLLEGE: St. Johns (Junior)

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 175 lb

POSITION: PG

18-19 AVERAGES: 19.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 4.1 REB, 2.6 STL

ABOUT SHAMORIE PONDS: The lefty New York point guard did a little bit of everything for St. John's over his three years with the school, twice being named First Team All-Big East. He played an aggressive style, running the team's offense and finding a variety of ways to put the ball in the basket. He did well setting up his teammates as well and creating open looks for his teammates, and he was a hawk on defense (averaging nearly three steals a game). He's small in stature but quick, shifty and hard to stay in front of, and his NY style of play means he leaves it all on the floor every night. He is going to be among the smaller NBA prospects at just 6 feet tall, and he's a score-first point guard, which could play in his favor in today's up-tempo NBA game. His size may limit him on the defensive end some but Ponds likely won't be out hustled by anybody on the court.

FUN FACT: According to Slam, Ponds has already gained experience playing against NBA players, participating in some of NYC's famous summer ‘Black Ops' pickup games alongside pros like Carmelo Anthony and CJ McCollum.