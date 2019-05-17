Getting to Know: Louis King

BIRTHDAY: April 6, 1999

HOMETOWN: Secaucus, New Jersey

COLLEGE: Oregon (Freshman)

HEIGHT: 6'8"

WEIGHT: 205 lb

POSITION: SF

18-19 AVERAGES: 13.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL

ABOUT LOUIS KING: King is an ultra-athletic small forward who, as a McDonald's All American in 2018, possesses elite-level basketball talent. He is a good and consistent shooter, shooting 38.6% from downtown in 31 college games for Oregon, including 78.5% from the free throw line. As a young player, King needs to work on consistency – his effectiveness went up and down throughout the college season, as he showed himself capable of scoring 22 points on 8-11 shooting one night and following that up with a 7 point performance three days later and hitting just 2 of 8 shots. He has the frame to become a good defender and be versatile on switches, and though he's a raw prospect, he has potential to stick in the NBA.

FUN FACT: King was ranked as one of the 25 best prospects in the country of the 2018 high school recruiting class, and was listed as high as #11 overall by ESPN, even after a shortened senior season due to a knee injury.