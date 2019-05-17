Getting to Know: Jaylen Nowell

BIRTHDAY: July 9, 1999

HOMETOWN: Seattle, Washington

COLLEGE: Washington

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 200 lb

POSITION: PG/SG

18-19 AVERAGES: 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL

ABOUT JAYLEN NOWELL: Nowell is a scoring guard who was the number one option on a good Washington Huskies team that made it to the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament (bowing out to top-seeded UNC). He was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore, helping lead the Huskies to the Pac-12 title. A very good shooter who showed great improvement, particularly from downtown (he shot 44% from three-point range as a sophomore after shooting 35% as a freshman), Nowell is a player who could bring NBA-level scoring right off the bat. His 5 rebounds per game as a guard is also an impressive number, showing he's able to get after the ball and contribute in other ways outside of scoring.

FUN FACT: Nowell's parents were both basketball players, having met while both playing for Clark Atlanta University. His younger brother Shane is a currently highly rated high school player in Seattle.