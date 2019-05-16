Getting to Know: Jaxson Hayes

BIRTHDAY: May 23, 2000
HOMETOWN: Norman, Oklahoma
COLLEGE: Texas (Freshman)
HEIGHT: 6'11"
WEIGHT: 220lb
POSITION: PF/C
AVERAGES: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 0.3 AST

ABOUT JAXSON HAYES: Jaxson Hayes is a pure physical specimen of an athlete, with great size and length (he has a 7'4" wingspan and a massive frame) and a springy jump that translated into him being a strong rim protector for the Longhorns, as well as a defensive ability that should be able to translate to the NBA level. Hayes brings a defensive mentality to the court with him, but also potential to be a great target for lobs and cleanup buckets ala Clint Capela. As one of the youngest lottery prospects, he is a project on the rawer side who needs refining before he can contribute at the NBA level, but his physical capabilities will give the team who drafts him a lot to work with.

FUN FACT: Hayes' father, Jonathan Hayes, played in the NFL for twelve seasons as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. He is currently the head coach of the St. Louis franchise in the revived XFL league.

